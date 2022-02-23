Unfortunately…General Babangida… is still vilified till today despite his amiability, aura and achievements in office, his only offence being the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. Leaders should learn from the past, balance fragile arrangements of the polity, remain above the fray and think about posterity. President Buhari has limited moments to write his name in glorious era or black book of history because only a thin line exists between the two.

History is replete with leaders who came to power in a blaze of glory and ended in ignominy. As good as it is to start a race well, it is not as important as ending excellently. That is why in a foursome relay race, a good runner starts the race, and the best sprinter ends it. Only those who end well are celebrated anyway. For President Muhammadu Buhari, the next few weeks are key to determining whether his eight-year-old government will end gloriously or gravely. Luckily for him, the power to make his tenure a memorable one is right in his hands.

Starting from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which in 2013 could be described as a patchwork of disgruntled elements among politicians, his roles, as the biggest beneficiary, has been less than sterling, especially in conflict management. But because he is revered, respected and honoured (everyone calls him Baba, and even the most aggrieved hardly speak ill of him), he has been a larger-than-life figure in the APC.

To be fair, staying out of a party crisis as president, not as a member, is the ideal; so it was in the past when party supremacy was so strong, and political party leaders could summon the president. That did happen in the Second Republic when the Adisa Akinloye leadership of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) would summon President Shehu Shagari and he would honour the invitation.

That was then. However, since the Olusegun Obasanjo era, himself a powerful president with grit as a former military head of state, party supremacy took the back seat. Hence, the president became treated as the leader of the party, while at the state level, governors also became the leaders of their parties in their respective states. But for President Buhari, it is difficult to say whether he acts as the leader of the party (APC) or that party supremacy is at play in his case. In most cases, the president keeps mute, while his party boils, and only intervenes when the crisis threatens his high office or when (APC) governors are fully pacified.

Before the APC convention was scheduled for February 26, the party was already tense over the extension of the tenure of Mai Mala Buni, who in June 2020 emerged as a child of necessity to head the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for a period of six months. That committee has not been able to nip the various crises in APC in the bud — Zamfara and Osun are still raging and more frontiers of wars are opening up, although the Buni committee was able to get some high profile politicians, including three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to decamp to APC. Just yesterday, the APC finally decided to stage its national convention on March 26, after a series of horse-trading by governors who are clearly calling the shot in all affairs of the party.

It does appear that what matters to President Buhari is to showcase new members (especially PDP governors) brought to the party than to reconcile aggrieved members, as each of those members was given the red-carpet treatment and a presidential handshake at the Villa. For these ‘achievements’, Buni’s six-month term is already getting close to two years. And to think that, after much dithering, even the February 26 date for the convention had to be moved to March 26, which is taking loyal members of the party for granted.

And this is where the president's intervention is direly needed; a time he needs to show leadership and call recalcitrant members to order. Instead, the president first jetted out to Belgium for the AU-EU summit without meeting with relevant stakeholders and without any form of communication to that effect, until his return to a hurriedly choreographed meeting with the APC Governors Forum. Even after the president's return, the CECPC only got the president's blessing to postpone the convention to March 26.

And this is where the president’s intervention is direly needed; a time he needs to show leadership and call recalcitrant members to order. Instead, the president first jetted out to Belgium for the AU-EU summit without meeting with relevant stakeholders and without any form of communication to that effect, until his return to a hurriedly choreographed meeting with the APC Governors Forum. Even after the president’s return, the CECPC only got the president’s blessing to postpone the convention to March 26.

Let us not forget that the main objectives of the Buni committee, as embedded in its name, was to organise a convention, resolve conflicts and unite members for a common purpose. Almost two years after, there is neither peace, reconciliation nor unity in the party. Instead, the man has become a governor-general of sort, who struts the political scene with grace, so much power and influence.

Another major assignment the president is reluctant to act upon is the Electoral Amendment Bill. Having been passed and sent to him for assent since January 31, the president has kept the populace guessing and speculating about what his intentions are. In his almost seven years in office, President Buhari has refused assent to the electoral bill amendments five times. The previous National Assembly headed by Dr Bukola Saraki had a running battle with the president because of the manner of his (Saraki’s) emergence; in fact there was no love lost between the executive and legislature throughout that period, and this sour relation affected almost all the bills passed by that Senate, as the electoral bills passed were politicised and tainted. With so many controversies around those bills, the president rejected all of them.

However, with the Ahmed Lawan Senate said to be hands in gloves with the president, no one expected the delay and reluctance of the president to assent to their bills. Alas, the situation has not changed. The last electoral amendment bill passed provided for only direct primary by political parties for the election of candidates; the president wanted a more liberal approach, citing insecurity, cost, and infringement on the rights of Nigerians and returned it to the National Assembly. A reworked Bill providing for different options — direct, indirect or consensus was finally sent to the president.



Why would the president listen to these governors at all? Why would he undermine himself and rubbish his legacy just to please others? Can't he see that he is losing the moral battle? Why allow the National Assembly, with whom he has enjoyed a good relationship, to pass a bill only for him to disagree with some parts of it? Why would the president not discuss with them on all the grey areas before going public with their resolutions?

Why would the president listen to these governors at all? Why would he undermine himself and rubbish his legacy just to please others? Can’t he see that he is losing the moral battle? Why allow the National Assembly, with whom he has enjoyed a good relationship, to pass a bill only for him to disagree with some parts of it? Why would the president not discuss with them on all the grey areas before going public with their resolutions?

President Buhari has come a long way. He commands respect even from non-APC members. He is held in awe and revered for his principles. But people are now wondering why these qualities have gone with the wind. Why does he allow himself to be manipulated by aides who have their own personal agenda in government? Are these aides doing the president’s bidding or have his (President Buhari’s) full consent?



Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was thrown to the dogs and vilified all through his tenure, but one good deed (of handing over peacefully) which conformed with his earlier statement that “his ambition is not worth the blood of Nigerians”, endeared him to Nigerians and the international community. Today, he is a toast on every occasion and the beautiful bride everyone wants to associate with, including the people who upstaged him out of power, the APC power brokers. Because General Olusegun Obasanjo kept to his principal’s (General Murtala Muhammed’s) promise to hand over to civilians in 1979, he had a triumphant return in 1999, 20 years after, and has remained relevant till today, whether you like him or hate him. Same with General Abubakar Abdulsalami, who did not waste much time to hand over due to the circumstance of his emergence, after the controversial death of General Sani Abacha and MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled 1993 election.

Unfortunately, the reverse is the case with General Babangida, who is still vilified till today despite his amiability, aura and achievements in office, his only offence being the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election. Leaders should learn from the past, balance fragile arrangements of the polity, remain above the fray and think about posterity. President Buhari has limited moments to write his name in glorious era or black book of history because only a thin line exists between the two.

