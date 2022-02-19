The story unfolds, revealing the obvious consequences of blind mimickry of European culture that, “like a dreaded disease seeps through the pores of (the African way of life) and ravaging it beyond repair.” Mrs Borofusem turned out a lost woman, seeking meaning and identity in her own native Fantiland. She did the inevitable, albeit reluctantly, by reconciling herself to the African values she had earlier viewed with open indignation.

The final remarks of Mr Borofusem instructively sum it all. “Our ways and our things suit our climates. If only we would follow the customs they left us a little more, and adopt the ways of other races a little less we should be at least as healthy as they were.”

Perhaps, Sekyi’s goal in writing this play is not to entertain by depicting the follies in excessive Europeanisation, but to instruct and to provoke debate on major socio-cultural problems that have long glared the continent. His is a strong warning against the total confusion of all that is good with all that is European or American.

It is no secret that the average “educated” African has very little respect for the culture and institutions that are brewed from the African pot. It is this folly which has produced a generation of what Nana Kwabena Nketsia, an illustrious Chief in Ghana, has called the “miscultured African”, a useful adaptation of Fanon’s Black Skin, White Masks. In these days of masking-up, this figure of speech should be all the more illuminating: the “white” is a “mask”. It is not us. It prevents others from seeing our real and true selves. And it protects us from the diseases of the other, hopefully.

The story of The Blinkards finds expression in the African system of governance practiced over the last quatre century in Africa, a system largely influenced by the Western theory of constitutional democracy. The story of African experimentation with Euro-American constitutional democracy, in many respects bears the marks of The Blinkards. But unlike Mrs Borofusem, Africa did not go to Europe or America; Europe and America came to Africa and stayed. Nketsia blames the African educated elite — the Mrs. Borofusems — for succumbing to intellectual and cultural enslavement which inhibits any meaningful attempt to adopt or adapt their indigenous heritage. In this, he follows Freire in his book Pedagogy of the Oppressed, where he cautions that liberation by the oppressed should not be about replacing the oppressor and implementing their structures; instead, it should be about a revolutionary transformation of reality.