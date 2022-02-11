Diversity is often blamed as the main cause of Nigeria’s hydra-headed problem and nothing could be further from the truth. Baring the challenges, the differences among our constituent ethnic nationalities could also result in having a large pool of complimentary skill sets, which when properly harnessed, could serve the greater good. Our problem is simply pervasive injustice fueled by tribalism, nepotism, religious fanaticism and fertilised by greed.

Lee Kuan Yew’s Singapore continues to be celebrated globally as an economic miracle of the 21st century. From Third World to First: The Singapore Story: 1965-2000, the book authored by the sage, has become a Bible of sorts for individuals and nations aspiring for transformtional leadership.

Being one of the four high-growth economies collectively dubbed the Asian Tigers, Singapore curates an advanced market with the second highest GDP per capita in the world. But lost in that excitement is another equally consequential miracle, namely; the harmonious coexistence of a cultural mosaic. Halima Yacob, the eighth president since September 14, 2017, is not only a woman but also belongs in the minority Indian ethnic sub-group. It means that Singapore is also a world leader in diversity and inclusion.

Modern Singapore came to be as a trading post of the British Empire, founded in 1819 by Sir Stamford Raffles. It was briefly occupied by Japan during the Second World War but quickly returned to the British in 1945 following Japan’s surrender. Singapore finally gained her independence in 1959, just one year before Nigeria, another of Britain’s former colony, did.

A tropical island in Southeast Asia, off the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula, Singapore is a multicultural, pluralistic nation-state with a population of 5.4 million people. It is populated by a garden variety of racial groups but the three major ones include the Chinese, Malays, and Indians, with the Chinese constituting about 75 per cent of the population. Although cultural heritage is an important part of a Singaporean’s identity, the nation has often been described as a congregation of different cultures coexisting in one congenial space. Organisations that promote inclusion are richly rewarded by the state. But it has not always been that way.

During the brief period following independence when Singapore briefly merged with Malaysia as one nation, there were series of communal race-based clashes between the Malays and Chinese. The worst happened in July 1964, during which 23 people died and 454 others suffered severe injuries. After that incident, the country said, never again. They became intentional about implementing measures that promote racial harmony. Since then and on July 21st of every year, Singaporeans celebrate Racial Harmony Day to mark her success as a racially diverse but harmonious nation. Activities are often organised by schools and grassroots organisations, including religious groups, during this period.

In Singapore, different ethnic groups pledged to come together as one united people, without giving up their cultural heritage or beliefs. A common national identity, however, takes precedence over ethnic or religious identities. It has become a truly secular state that was named the most religiously diverse nation by the Pew Research Center in 2014. Culture in Singapore is largely defined by Justice, Peace, Social and Religious harmony.

Despite lacking natural resources, the nation is a highly developed country ranking ninth in the United Nation’s Human Development Index and it is the only country in Asia with a AAA sovereign rating from all major rating agencies. Singapore is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing sector, which contributes about 20-25 per cent of the country’s annual GDP. It pioneers efforts in the manufacturing of chemicals, biomedical sciences research, as well as transport and logistic engineering.

When in 1914 Lord Lugard pieced together a large and diverse group of ethnic nationalities under the Southern and Northern Protectorates and called it Nigeria, no one claimed that the British had just hatched out an El Dorado from where milk and honey will forever overflow. Yes, there are bound to be internal struggles brought upon by differences in language, religion, culture and what have you. But if you think those are the real issues, then I have gotten a big Niger bridge to sell to you. Let’s for once acknowledge that Nigeria is not burning to the ground because a Kanuri man cannot understand the Ijaw man or that it’s heresy for Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah to sit across the table with the Sultan of Sokoto. No. Our problems are deeply rooted in human greed dressed up in all manners of costumes.

Not that Nigeria’s First and Second Republics produced anything close to a perfect union but those inglorious years of the military interregnum planted the seeds of discord and distorted Nigeria’s already fragile federal structure. A constitution-backed Federal Republic is being run like a unitary republic and General Abdulsalami Abubakar bequeathed to us a military-driven, hurriedly concocted document called the 1999 constitution.

Similar vices have, in the past, even torn apart nuclear families whose ties of consanguinity ought to foster strong bonds. Those creations of selfish minds are equal opportunity destroyers of peace and progress in any given society.

