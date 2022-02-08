According to the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), the international Data Privacy Day is a global effort that generates awareness about the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information, and reminds organisations that privacy is good for business.

Digital technological progress has created a severe threat and growing danger to our privacy. It makes people vulnerable to severe tensions when they go online.

The digitisation of government and corporate services has made it possible for our personal information to find its way into the online realm.

Today, data collection is the cardinal goal for governments and businesses. Often it is collected without our consent.

Data privacy is the ability of individuals to control their personal information to determine who can access this. It describes the protection of personal data and those who should not have access to it.

Also, it is about what people who have collected your data lawfully can and should do with it and what control you have over that retention and use of data.

With the rapidly, ever-expanding digital economy, personal data has become a valuable economic resource and new currency for service providers. Hence governments and corporate organisations are increasingly collecting vast amounts of personal data.

As a result, governments, technology corporations, and other businesses hold vast amounts of information on our lives, beliefs, professions, personal histories, and spending habits.

Our online activities include TV and film streaming accounts, banking details, online shopping/retail, digital magazine subscriptions. These cover our communications, whereabouts, online searches, and purchases.

In exchange for access to sites, goods, and services, we share very personal information like our names, birthdays, email addresses, phone numbers, credit card numbers, and other private data.

Governments, corporations, and other parties can track our digital trail or cyber footprints. When these parties gain access to such information, we lose more than just privacy and control over our information or personal data.

Just as easy as government and marketers can access your data, criminals can also use it to steal your identity, money, or other assets and damage your reputation.

Statista has projected that the value of payment card fraudulent transactions worldwide in 2021 amounted to more than $32 billion and this will rise to $38.5 billion by 2027.

As more social and economic activities migrate online, there is a growing importance for data privacy and protection laws. These laws are necessary for resolving concerns around the collection, usage, and sharing of personal information to third parties.

Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) demands strict access controls to protect sensitive personal data of data subjects within the European Union.

Similarly, the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) applies to all processing of personal data in respect of persons in Nigeria or Nigerians living in the diaspora.

Under these laws, all companies in Europe and Nigeria adhere to the same rulebook when it comes to the processing of personal data.

These laws have resulted in the protection and empowerment of individuals to gain more control over their data.

One of the globally recognised initiatives to further restore the control of data privacy in the hands of the people is the annual Data Privacy Day (DPD).

Globally, January 28 is celebrated as Data Privacy Day to sensitise individuals and disseminate privacy practices and principles. It encourages everyone to own their privacy responsibilities to create a culture of privacy.

In Nigeria, the 2022 Data Privacy Day was celebrated with a lineup of relevant activities to sensitise the people. It also showcased the NDPR under the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The climax of the week-long activities was the launch of the NDPR Performance Report 2020 – 2021 by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami.

The report shows that NITDA has been strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to determine appropriate sanctions for various violations of the NDPR to ramp enforcement of regulations for enhanced data privacy.

Nigeria equally affirmed its commitment to reinforcing stringent enforcement and protection of citizens’ data when President Muhammadu Buhari approved the creation of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) last week.

The NDPB must be provided with the necessary resources to discharge its responsibility of consolidating the gains of the NDPR and fast-tracking the process for the development of primary legislation for data protection and privacy.

Additionally, the Ministry of Communications and its agencies have to sustain partnership and strategic engagements with the stakeholders and awareness-raising campaigns to citizens on how to consciously improve and protect their data privacy and online security at all times.

Inyene Ibanga writes from Wuye District, Abuja; email: inyeneibanga@yahoo.com.