The legendary Tai Solarin of blessed memory, in an unusual New Year’s wish, echoed the word “may your road be rough.” That happened several decades ago, and it has been well analysed over time in Nigeria.

I could hardly find a better phrase to describe our pathways as Black people in the land that pride itself as the hobnob of immigration, a land of sophisticated multiculturalism. Although the intention of this article is not an inclination towards the academic dissection of our plights as visible minorities, I will therefore keep it within the confine of current issues.

Sometimes, about ten months ago, an occurrence happened, and it was kind of laid to rest for a while. But somehow, the taxpayers financed Canada Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) took delight in giving it new life. Perhaps, it is part of their social responsibility to ensure that no issue is allowed to have an ‘untimely’ death. I will speak about CBC later. First, about the facts of the case at hand and something that preceded it.

A visible minority Alberta cabinet minister left his home on one cold morning and drove within a school environment. Of course, such environment requires slower driving and some measure of tranquility. As we know, most cars or trucks in Canada come with factory-fitted bluetooth systems that make communicating while commuting as easy as it comes. There was no overspeeding, and school was not in session, being a weekend, so the need for tranquility was not seriously high. Then, he was suddenly pulled over by a policeman, who ’emphatically’ charged him for ‘distracted’ driving.

The distraction was that he was driving with his phone in hand. Perhaps, the minister’s voice was ‘typically’ loud, as Black people are stereotyped as loud talkers. All pleas that his phone was inside his winter jacket fell on deaf ears. He was ticketed. He was shocked beyond words. As Justice minister, he did not contest the issue further with the Police, and he allowed him to do his ‘job’ without interference. He reached out to his phone slightly afterward to call the Police Chief to intimate him on how he was pulled over in a manner that looked too suspicious to overlook.

Could this be a case of the witch crying the previous day and the child’s death today? Was he pulled over in peer solidarity with the Lethbridge Police Service, whom he has told there may be consequences for their actions against MLA Shannon?

A few days before the incident that happened a few metres from his home, the minister has expressed displeasure about an occurrence in the southern city of Lethbridge. In that incident, facts emerged of how New Democratic Party (NDP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shannon Phillips, aMember of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shannon Phillipsformer cabinet minister with the current opposition, had been subjected to ‘illegal’ surveillance by the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS). The Justice minister felt that was an unacceptable and unnecessary infringement on the privacy of MLA Shannon Phillips. He subtly asked the LPS to put its house in order.

Two important things here. The MLA in Lethbridge belongs to the opposition party. As such, Mr Madu’s intervention was devoid of partisanship. Second, Shannon is a person of colour, an amalgam of expression that lumps all non-whites in the same box. Without equivocation, we know that such occurrence can hardly happen to an ordinary White person, let alone a ‘visible’ community member. By the way, Shannon was a former Environment minister under the NDP.

Like a prophet who foresaw the future, Madu was pulled over so close to his abode that he became apprehensive if he was also under illegal surveillance by the Police. He felt it was better to call the Police Chief for clarification with that thought. He did that and never even mentioned the issue of the ticket. The Police Chief confirmed this in his response to the CBC. Madu promptly paid for the ticket. Usually, as any other citizen could, he has the option to protest the ticket in Court. He did not take that route. Better judgment told him that he would be wrongly judged if he had approached the Court as Justice minister for a mere ticket of $300. He paid and did not even discuss that with the Police Chief.

Back to CBC.

As earlier stated, CBC is an organisation funded by the entire taxpayers of Canada. However, the almost undeniable perception of its ultra-left leaning and its not-so-impressive gesture towards Alberta, in general, exists. It seems to delight more in anything negative about Alberta. Of course, the CBC’s ‘overwhelming love’ for the Black community across Canada is notable. It is delightful to note that despite its extensive network, one may not need the two hands to finger-count the number of ‘visible’ Black people in its employment across Canada.

As we await the outcome of the investigation, there is need to ponder on some of the questions raised here. Nevertheless, we should note that as Black people, we are all ‘Madus,’ and our road is designed to be very rough!

Therefore, fitting into the quadruple exposure as a visible conservative black minister, it is not surprising that CBC will choose not remember that he was pulled over a few metres from his home. By emphasising that the area is a school zone, it fits into the narrative of excesses on the part of the minister, who may be perceived not to be different from his kind, who are known to be loud and will not observe the tranquility expected of a school environment. I do not even want to mention that an average Police officer should ordinarily not mistake the face of a cabinet minister in a crowd, let alone in a one-to-one situation. Also, there is the possibility of a warning for a first offender.

Back to the Lethbridge case. Shannon is in the opposition party now. Ironically, Shannon’s party is calling for Madu’s resignation over the issue. They are not even concerned that he did not in any way try to obstruct justice or seek any preferential treatment.

Does it mean a cabinet minister cannot be innocent? Isn’t he presumed guilty until proved otherwise? Would the narrative have been different if he had called the Police Chief after paying the fine?

Let us reflect on these questions.

Bolutife Oluwadele, a chartered accountant and a public policy and administration scholar, writes from Canada. He is the author of Thoughts of A Village Boy and can be reached through: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com