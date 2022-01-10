Moghalu’s candidacy cannot be ignored. The current political establishment of the APC and PDP has pushed Nigerians to the wall. In Moghalu, an increasing number of fellow citizens are seeing an alternative to the incompetent politicians who only know how to use political power to enrich themselves, impoverish the citizens, and weaken our country.

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the inspirational and influential new generation politician and former presidential candidate who, in 2023, may create a major political upset, has come under politically-motivated verbal attacks. Those doing the hatchet job say he is wasting his time running for president in 2023 because he has no chance winning. Well, Moghalu is running for Nigerian president in 2023 and his candidacy is drawing broad appeal across the North and South of the country, across genders and across the youth and older citizens, by the day. This is already giving some vested political interests a nightmare. If Moghalu’s chances of winning were truly non-existent, he would have been simply ignored.

But, of course, Moghalu’s candidacy cannot be ignored. The current political establishment of the APC and PDP has pushed Nigerians to the wall. In Moghalu, an increasing number of fellow citizens are seeing an alternative to the incompetent politicians who only know how to use political power to enrich themselves, impoverish the citizens, and weaken our country. The other day, as it is now a daily occurrence, a respected tech investor and social media influencer, endorsed the candidacy of Moghalu for his “empathy”, amongst other reasons. Obviously, Moghalu’s real detractors have lost touch with the pains of the people. It is the only reason that suffering would be increasing in the land of plenty that Nigeria is.

In one of the recent scurrilous attacks circulating on WhatsApp by one Mazi Ben Ezenta, he said Moghalu is foreign-based. This is to make falsehood a religion. Ezenta said that after Moghalu contested for the presidency in 2019, he went abroad and took on a job there. His assertion is false, and we need to educate Ezenta about Moghalu. After the 2019 election, Moghalu launched To Build A Nation (TBAN) as a citizens movement. Moghalu led TBAN’s effort in advocating for electoral reform – specifically the electronic transmission of results and diaspora voting. His efforts and those of other individuals and groups led to the passage of the new Electoral Act Amendment Bill, with the electronic transmission of results as its standout provision. The need for electoral reform was one of the lessons Moghalu learnt from his attempt at vying for the presidency in 2019. That experience has served Nigerian democracy well and we must not rest on our oars until President Muhammadu Buhari signs the bill – with this key provision and others – into law.

The truth is, Moghalu is deeply rooted in Nigeria. In addition to his well-known years and sterling performance at the Central Bank of Nigeria as its Deputy Governor from 2009 to 2014, he has lived permanently in Nigeria since December 2017, after a two-year period, from 2015 to 2017, when he served as Professor of Practice in International Business and Economic Policy at Tufts University’s prestigious Fletcher School. Part of his childhood was here. His first degree was from University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He served his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) assignment with Shell. His first post-NYSC job was with Newswatch magazine. The last time I had dinner with him and others was at his Abuja home this past December.

Moghalu also maintains a home in Nnewi, his hometown. Indeed, as an accomplished indigene who has made many contributions to the progress of his hometown, Igwe K.O.N. Orizu of Nnewi honored Moghalu with the influential and telling chieftaincy title of Ifekaego Nnewi, which literally means “greater than money.” That’s a very telling recognition of the values and impact of a citizen in a community known to have produced the wealthiest Nigerian of his generation, Sir Louis Phillip Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and many of contemporary Nigeria’s wealthiest businessmen.

Moghalu had his tertiary education in three continents and in some of the world’s best universities. Apart from his LLB degree from UNN, he obtained his master’s degree from Tuft’s University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in the United States, from where he was recruited into the United Nations, joining the global institution from an entry-level position and rising to the highest career rank of Director over a 17-year career, with postings in New York, Rwanda, Tanzania, Cambodia, Croatia and Geneva. To succinctly put it, Moghalu’s experience at the UN – working to fix broken nations, including Rwanda after the genocide – uniquely equips him to competently address Nigeria’s nation-building challenge if elected as president in 2023. Moghalu’s PhD is from the London School of Economics.

Nigeria needs a president that is not only capable of leading Nigerians to a better future, but also one that is able to engage world leaders and re-establish Nigeria’s position among them. This requires knowledge and international networks amongst the global policy community. Moghalu deepened his credentials in this regard by working for six months in 2020 as a UNDP Special Envoy on Africa’s Post-COVID-19 Development Finance – which is already helping to funnel billions of dollars in development finance to the continent. He also was recently an Oxford Martin Visiting Fellow at University of Oxford from October to December 2021, where he inspired Nigerians and African postgraduate students with his lectures and received in good measure goodwill for his presidential ambition.

It is pathetic to attempt to shame a Nigerian, and one aspiring to political leadership, for commanding international recognition and respect, a product of good education and competence.

Moghalu has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pursue his presidential aspiration for 2023. The ADC is at the centre of discussions for a “Third Force” coalition that will dislodge APC and PDP from power in 2023. This is going to happen because Nigerians are fed up with the parties populated by incompetent, visionless and avaricious politicians. Already, millions of Nigerians, including the youth, have either joined or subscribed to Moghalu4Nigeria, the grassroots political mobilisation movement of Kingsley Moghalu. They are determined to assert the power of their votes and the responsibility of casting them for a leader with substance and not those who cannot find noticeable, or meaningful, existence outside political office.

Let’s close this rejoinder by indicating how Moghalu’s competence will serve Nigerians and the economy very well. As Deputy Governor of the CBN, during a major financial crisis, Moghalu worked to ensure that no Nigerian lost one kobo of their savings in the banks. Unlike in the past, the 2008-2009 banking crisis was resolved having the people in mind. Moghalu also led the team that worked on and introduced the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) and deepened the implementation of the cashless policy. During his tenure at CBN, the inflation rate was brought down from double digits to 8 per cent. And, by the way, the Nigerian banking sector supervised by Moghalu, as the CBN Deputy Governor in charge of the Financial System Stability (FSS) directorate, was worth N17 trillion – which is not only bigger than the 2022 budget in dollar terms but also several times bigger than the budget of any state over an eight-year tenure.

Anyone who dismisses Moghalu’s chances of becoming the President of Nigeria either has, along with God, knowledge of how the future will unfold, or is simply myopic. President Buhari, who regrettably turned out a failed leader, did not win in his first attempt at the presidency in 2003, 20 years ago. Atiku Abubakar has been seeking the presidency for the past 30 years since 1993. Nigeria needs a new lease of life, and Moghalu is well equipped and prepared to bring in the kind of modern, 21st century leadership that will make this a reality.

Jide Akintunde is spokesperson for Moghalu4Nigeria, the grassroots political mobilisation movement of Professor Kingsley Moghalu.