That I sleep in snatches these days compels me to trawl through Twitter very often. Early this morning, I saw a tweet by Dr Kingsley Moghalu who, it seems, wants to be president in 2023.

“We move,” he tweeted above a couple of images. Where to? From Twitter to Aso Rock? No chance. It’s not because Moghalu isn’t bright. He is. Very much, too. He’s got exposure. He’s young, good-looking (by my own assessment) and comes across as a man with a stable family life – from what I see on Twitter.

Those attributes, great as they are, also appear to be hindrances. He probably thinks of himself as a water-to-wine man; one who could coax a miracle out of his African Democratic Congress (ADC) and get it to whoop the behemoths, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the next election – presidential, that is.

He stays on Twitter sniping and he seems chuffed by the adulation of his fans (I was one). I guess he thinks that Nigerians will come kneeling before him someday and ask him to be president. The game he seeks to play is a roll-up-the-sleeves, boots-on-the-ground one.It’s not one for lounge-bar singer nonchalance.

He came across, to me, as some apostle of new thinking when he ran in 2019. He spoke in a different language – measured and educated. But being new didn’t help. Only those who think a Lada has a chance against a Lamborghini would have thought he’d win. But I think Moghalu himself appears to believe that a KIA Picanto can challenge a hypercar and come out tops.

The major parties, as blighted as they are, have started mobilisation. Their members, who are keen on being president, are being positioned and projected by various solidarity groups, vanguards or forums. These are people known on the streets of urban centres and village markets.

Moghalu appears to think that does not matter. He stays on Twitter sniping and he seems chuffed by the adulation of his fans (I was one). I guess he thinks that Nigerians will come kneeling before him someday and ask him to be president. The game he seeks to play is a roll-up-the-sleeves, boots-on-the-ground one.

He spurned the chance to project himself in the months before the recent governorship election in his home state of Anambra. His party had a candidate in that election until a last-gasp withdrawal. Till his candidate withdrew, Moghalu stayed abroad. I recall him tweeting the guy’s photo only once. I guess he thinks he’s Brahmin. Many of his fans think he is. The fans also appear to view themselves in the same light. They think they and their idol are socio-culturally superior to the rest of us.

We shall see.

Bamidele Johnson writes from Lagos.