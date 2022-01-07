On the other side of the border, I experienced shock – the expressway from Seme all the way to the Togolese border is smooth, wide and does not have a single pothole. I wondered which was the richer country – Nigeria or Benin? Okay I agree, the quality of roads alone do not provide evidence of economic strength. What is clear, however, is that over the past two decades, Nigeria has lost the capacity to complete road rehabilitation projects…

I spent the holidays in Cotonou and the road trip from Lagos to Cotonou was very interesting. The road from Lagos to Seme border is one of the roughest on earth. There were massive potholes on it and the driver has to be skilled in the techniques of driving through sand. On the other side of the border, I experienced shock – the expressway from Seme all the way to the Togolese border is smooth, wide and does not have a single pothole. I wondered which was the richer country – Nigeria or Benin? Okay I agree, the quality of roads alone do not provide evidence of economic strength. What is clear, however, is that over the past two decades, Nigeria has lost the capacity to complete road rehabilitation projects and so many of our road modernisation projects, initiated under the Obasanjo regime, are still ongoing and the parts of the roads completed earlier have already broken down. Let’s face it, we cannot fix our roads.

The big drama on the road is the short distance between Badagry and Seme. There are fifty checkpoints mounted separately by Customs, Immigration, Police and the Nigeria Army personnel. You come to a check point every 200 to 300 metres. It was fascinating watching the driver navigate these toll gates. Each toll gate demanded its N200 rite of passage. The driver had to invent strong reasons why he could not pay this time around. His arguments included: “I paid you in the morning now, no be every time” or ”I no get change”. At one point, he pointed to me and said “e be big government Oga”. I warned him not to drag me into this wahala. At the end, he was forced to pay up at about five tollgates.

I wondered what the rationality of so many check points are. My guess is that the massive number of times you need to bribe would discourage smugglers by raising their costs of doing business. I asked the driver and he said I was partly right. He asked me to observe the vehicles passing – many of them have had the body of the car raised high so they can drive through bush paths. No smugger can make profit bribing his way through 50 toll gates. The main smuggling path, however, he says, is through the lake and lagoon system, which connect Cotonou and Porto Novo to both Lagos and Ogun States. The smugglers have moved on and the check points he said are part of President Buhari’s plans to suffer drivers and passengers.

My collapse of the naira moment came when I was told by money changers at the border that the exchange rate was one naira to one CFA Franc. In the eighties and nineties, we used to get hundreds of CFA for one naira, then the value of the naira continued to dip and it is today one to one.

The border itself was interesting. It was the emptiest I have seen on my numerous trips on the route over the past four decades. What used to be a major market place for rice, textiles and alcoholic drinks has become a ghost town. The officials at the border were however polite and professional. I wondered how they chose the good guys to be at the border, while the bad guys are spread among the 50 check points. I noticed many Dangote trucks patiently waiting with their cement consignments enroute to Ghana. I asked why they were not passing through and was told Benin Customs delays them for days, as part of the Benin-Nigeria cold war that has been on-going since the days of the border closure. This Benin government has been consistent in calling Nigeria’s bluff and there is apparently little we can do. My collapse of the naira moment came when I was told by money changers at the border that the exchange rate was one naira to one CFA Franc. In the eighties and nineties, we used to get hundreds of CFA for one naira, then the value of the naira continued to dip and it is today one to one.

On the cultural front, I decided to stop over in Badagry and visit the slave museum. It was a very worthwhile visit. They have preserved artefacts from the period such as chains, huts where they kept the slaves to wait for the ships at the point of no return, and the mouth muzzles. They have excellent tour guides that give moving narratives of slavery and it is impossible to leave without shedding some tears. I felt proud about the work they have been doing. This might be because I decided to visit the so-called slave museum at Ouidah. It is a scam, there is no museum there, they do not have a single artefact to show and they took us to empty patches of land and were told to imagine what they suffered. We also discovered that we were made to pay N10,000 for the tour, while it turned out that the official charge is only N1,000. We demanded for a refund and they refused. Bloody scammers!

Benin is the world headquarters of the voodoo cult and we visited some of the shrines, including the den of pythons and the evil forest. Voodoo adepts from Latin America, the Caribbean and other parts of the world would be converging in the country on January 10 for the World Voodoo Day celebrations. We were told that people with spiritual, emotional and health needs from around the world would be coming with a guarantee of getting their problems solved. The visit to the old Palace of the King of Ouidah was quite gory, with tales of the large number of beheadings of people who had wronged the king.

At Porto-Novo, we visited the world-famous Songhai integrated farm, which trains thousands of people on the techniques of regenerative ecological farming. They do not use chemical fertilisers and combine fish farming, animal husbandry and farming. Electricity is produced by methane produced by organic waste after which the end product is used as manure. Water from the fish ponds also make their farms very productive. The Songhai Centre’s mission is to fight underdevelopment by raising the standards of living for Africa’s poor. It provides proven necessary skills needed to succeed and prosper. As an international not for profit organisation, it is “a new cream of individuals who have the knowledge, the skill and value system… capable of doing new science” said its founder, Fr. Godfrey Nzamuja, a Nigerian priest who has been doing great work since the 1980s. I was really impressed to see many locals coming to the Songhai Centre to buy all kinds of grains, vegetables, fruits, meat and fish for their end of year celebrations. I was glad to hear that they are working with the Katsina State Government and have opened training centres in the State.

A professor of Political Science and development consultant/expert, Jibrin Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Chair of the Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES.