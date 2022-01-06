Faced with this dire reality, especially the dashed expectations over state police and restructuring, it is now left to the various state governments and the people to think outside the box, moving forward. What form of extra security arrangements can be adopted now to stem the ugly tide of insecurity in the land? For those states where negotiation with roaming herdsmen is not an option, they must device other ways of securing their territories.

Decentralisation of Nigeria’s policing system through the creation of state police received the death knell on Wednesday, at least under the present government, when President Muhammadu Buhari dismissed it as a no-option in the search for remedies to the country’s worsening security challenges. He similarly waved aside the clamour for restructuring as confusing.

State police and restructuring are two related subjects that many Nigerians consider essential to solving the deteriorating insecurity in the country, which is threatening diverse critical sectors, down to the very fabric holding the country together. The protagonists of state police argue that decentralising policing will help solve the prevailing problems of low morale, corruption and under-policing by profoundly raising the number of police officers and emplacing grassroots security systems in the country.

The total personnel strength of the Nigeria Police currently stands at about 371,000, although the Federal Government plans to recruit more officers to raise the figure to about 650,000 in the coming years. While Nigeria’s median of police officer to population is not far from the United Nations recommended maximum of one police officer to 450 persons, some analysts say the police problem in the country goes deeper than under-policing to under-security, arising from viral corruption, extortion, intimidation, brutality, lack of commitment, inadequate training and poor equipment.

In his interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari flatly ruled out the state police as an option, in the search for solutions to the confounding security challenges of the country, which span terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other extreme violent crimes. He similarly chided advocates of restructuring for allegedly being amorphous in their agitations, while insisting on the resuscitation of old cattle routes as a way of solving the recurring herders-farmers conflicts across the country.

The president spoke at a time that calls for state police have remained relentless, amid recurring infractions and abuses by the centrally controlled Nigeria Police Force. At the receiving end of most of the abuses are the people and state governors, who are only chief security officers of their respective states in name, rather than action. Most often the Police only take instructions from the centre. Coincidentally, President Buhari’s rejection of the state police option came a day after Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu was publicly defied by a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) deployed to Magodo Estate in Lagos by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba and the Attorney-General of the Federation/Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

By ruling out state police as an option, President Buhari has clearly shown that he stands with the unitary and anti-state police advocates, who fear that it might jeopardise the unity of the country, accentuate boundary skirmishes between states, encourage secession, create funding challenges for some states and lend itself to abuse by state governors, among others.

Antagonists contend that the centralised police system in Nigeria is too far detached from the realities and needs of the people and therefore does not respond effectively and proactively to their needs and challenges. They point to the subsisting federal police system as a fundamental abnormality of Nigeria’s unbalanced and defective federal­ism, which that predisposes it to insecurity, and should be reversed.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) places the responsibility of policing the entire country in the hands of the Federal Government and its agencies. According to Section 214 of the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the full and exclusive control of the Federal Government. Furthermore, Section 215 subsection 2 of the same Constitution states that “the Nigeria Police force shall be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police and any contingent of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of Commissioner of Police of that State”.

The background to Nigeria’s centrally controlled police arrangement is in the long years of military incursion in the nation’s politics and governance, which dates back to 1966 when the democratic order was first forcibly overthrown by soldiers. The ensuing twenty-eight years of unitary rule by the military was enough for the centralised command architecture of the nation’s police to concretise.

Advocates of state police are calling for a return to what obtained during the colonial era and the first six years of Nigeria’s independence, when the second and third tiers of government, just like the Federal Government, had their own regional and native authority polic­ing systems.

Some Nigerians are concerned that the blanket rejection of state police and restructuring are tantamount to gambling with the survival and stability of Nigeria. But President Buhari is unfazed… He is cocksure that the country, despite its current insecurity challenges and multifarious problems, would rebound without recourse to restructuring or the creation of state police.

It is noteworthy that the argument for or against state police was on the front burner during the 2014 National Conference held during the tenure of former Dr Goodluck Jonathan, President Buhari’s predecessor in office. In a tight verdict, the Conference voted in favour of state police. However, none of the recommendations of that conference, including the state police, has been implemented by the current administration, six years since assumption of power.

Some Nigerians are concerned that the blanket rejection of state police and restructuring are tantamount to gambling with the survival and stability of Nigeria. But President Buhari is unfazed. For him, it is odieshi (no cause for alarm) for Nigeria as per her unity. He is cocksure that the country, despite its current insecurity challenges and multifarious problems, would rebound without recourse to restructuring or the creation of state police. Similarly, he feels no qualms in detaining the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to pass through the judicial crucibles.

To the President Buhari, Nigerians, in their innermost minds, know that we are better off together “and only make noise as a strategy to get a better deal within the federation”.

Faced with this dire reality, especially the dashed expectations over state police and restructuring, it is now left to the various state governments and the people to think outside the box, moving forward. What form of extra security arrangements can be adopted now to stem the ugly tide of insecurity in the land? For those states where negotiation with roaming herdsmen is not an option, they must device other ways of securing their territories. Have states like Katsina and Benue, where the governors have openly called on the civil populace to purchase arms and defend themselves, been vindicated by the president's obstinacy? Regional outfits like the Amotekun, Ebube Agu and Delta Hawks appear mor attractive alternatives to leverage on and strengthen.

Anyhow, Nigerians must survive, forging ahead, since nature does not allow for vacuum. This is the time for the entire polity, encompassing the central agencies, states, local governments, security organs, traditional rulers and civil society organisations, to assiduously search for more ways of preempting the criminals in our midst and making the entire country safer for living and business.

Nosike Ogbuenyi writes from Abuja.