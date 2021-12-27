Other questions abound that remain unanswered and their neglect may undermine what we seek to achieve as we journey towards 2023. Our job today is to quickly help provide answers to these questions. 2023 may seem far away, but it is closer than we imagine. We need to create the momentum for the long and deserving paradigm shifts in our nation. What we begin to do from this moment will determine how far we can go.

I wish to draw our attention to some unanswered questions that we may no longer conveniently ignore in our great nation, Nigeria, as we journey towards 2023. Although this attempt may not address all the questions that are germane to the future of our country, the few highlighted here will help us put on our thinking caps.

You may wonder why these questions are essential and why we should concern ourselves about them. Trust me, knowing these questions, reflecting on them, and attempting to answer them may provide the policy pathway towards reconstructing the polity called Nigerian.

Undoubtedly, some have queried the claim to the nationhood of Nigeria, but despite that, the nation has been together almost 61 years post-independence. While the concerns for this claim cannot be reasonably swept under the carpet, such may even constitute part of the unanswered questions.

One: What shape will the 2023 election take?

There have been discordant voices and opinions debating if elections will hold at all in 2023. Some strongly believe that it will. A number of people are however skeptical, given the many occurrences in the country presently. Nevertheless, many offer outright postulations that there may not be Nigeria as it is currently constituted in 2023. All these assertions have their different degrees of validity, and none of them can be totally discarded.

Two: How significant will the devolution of power be as an election issue?

At the core of many agitations ravaging the nation today is the unanswered question of the devolution of power. We have been navigating through this murky water for some time now. The fact that it keeps rearing up shows that we may fail in pushing it aside as inconsequential. What central message or body language do we expect about the devolution of power, as the frenzy for elections gain momentum?

Three: How do we reverse the insecurities plaguing the nation currently?

Irrespective of our standing on the aisle, there is a general agreement, at least so to say, that insecurity has become a recurring decimal in our national life that appears not in a hurry to go away. Also, we all know how important it is to live in a secure environment where we can all sleep with our two eyes closed. Unfortunately, as a nation, we have been bedeviled by all manners of insecurities that it is unnecessary to list them out here. How do we tackle insecurities and return our country to the track that can usher in prosperity?

Four: Who do we trust to lead us out of the woods?

That we have stayed too long on the precipice is no longer the issue. It is now about how long we can continue at the precipice without losing grip and falling off the cliff? If we are to get off the precipice, who do we trust to lead us out? The current paradigm is to trust those we have tried, as it is a risky business to give a demanding job to a rookie or someone without a pedigree. However, it is lamentable that those we have trusted on the basis of this paradigm have hugely disappointed us. Are we willing at this time to consider a paradigm shift? Are we willing to trust anyone to bail us out of this situation? Are we continuing on the current trajectory of evaluating capability based on historical antecedents, or trying out something new and unique? What will be the consequences of which direction we choose? Can an untainted personality, like a tabula rasa, be our joker for the emergence of the craving for the new order, or do we want to become risk-averse and thread the known path again?

It may not be difficult for us to agree that we need to rebuild our nation to make it serve all of us better. However, without a straightforward design of what it will look like and how it will be reconstructed, we may continue to live in an endless nightmare. There is the need to define, in the least unambiguous terms, what shape the rebuilding will take.

Five: What role will money play in the elections?

On the surface, this may look so simplistic, but it is more profound for whatever the outcome of elections will eventually be. How will the nominations, campaigns, and all aspects of the elections be financed? Again, the current order promotes godfatherism and political investments and expected returns in a business manner that stifles the morality necessary for good governance. How can anyone without access to our commonwealth or backed by those who have access succeed without credible alternative sources of finance? The place of finance in any election, the world over, is enormous and strenuous. Therefore, until we can answer the question by challenging ourselves to new thinking that takes the shine away from the few with deep pockets, our journey to 2023 may make no difference to what we know already.

Six: What form will the rebuilding take?

It may not be difficult for us to agree that we need to rebuild our nation to make it serve all of us better. However, without a straightforward design of what it will look like and how it will be reconstructed, we may continue to live in an endless nightmare. There is the need to define, in the least unambiguous terms, what shape the rebuilding will take. A soapbox approach of flowery languages and ambient gesticulations may be counterproductive if meaningful results at rebuilding are not well contemplated. A clear description of what rebuilding will entail would be a fulcrum of purposes and intentions to give meaning to the electioneering towards 2023.

Other questions abound that remain unanswered and their neglect may undermine what we seek to achieve as we journey towards 2023. Our job today is to quickly help provide answers to these questions. 2023 may seem far away, but it is closer than we imagine. We need to create the momentum for the long and deserving paradigm shifts in our nation. What we begin to do from this moment will determine how far we can go.

Bolutife Oluwadele, a chartered accountant and a public policy and administration scholar, writes from Canada. He is the author of Thoughts of A Village Boy and can be reached through: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com