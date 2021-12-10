With technological advancement, most…rigorous postings are eliminated through accounting software. Nevertheless, understanding the principles behind them will remain valuable. The knowledge is also valuable for SMEs who often ‘muddle’ up many things, which negatively affect their businesses, even if they are not aware of these.

Stock (inventory) constitutes an essential element in business operation and therefore requires proper recording and accounting.

Nevertheless, stocks have peculiarities because they are scarcely sold at the same price they are bought. Though sometimes sold at the cost price or even below the cost price, they are usually sold above the cost price, the difference being the profit.

If all sales were at cost price, it would be possible to have a stock account, and the goods sold being shown as a decrease of assets, i.e., on the credit side. The stock purchase would be shown on the debit side as it would increase an asset. The difference between the two sides will then represent the cost of the goods unsold at that date, if wastage and losses are ignored. However, this is not the case; the sales figure includes elements of profit or loss.

The stock account is accordingly divided into several accounts, each one showing increments of stock. These are

Increase in stock can be due to one or two causes:

By the purchase of additional goods. By the return into the company of goods previously sold.

Two accounts are opened to distinguish between the two aspects of the increase of the stock of goods. These are:

Purchase account in which purchases are entered.

Return Inward Account – In which goods being returned to the company are entered. This account is also called Sales Returns Account.

Decrease in the stock of goods. This can be due to one or two causes, if wastage and losses of stocks are ignored.

By the sales of goods.

Goods previously bought by the company now being returned out of the company to the supplier.

To distinguish the two aspects of the decrease of stocks of goods, two accounts are opened:

Sales Account in which sales of goods are entered.

Returns Outward Account in which goods returned to the supplier are entered. It is also called Purchases Returns Account

Note:

It will be emphasised that ‘sales’ and ‘purchases’ have restricted meaning in accounting compared to ordinary language usage.

Purchases in accounting means the purchase of goods the company buys with the prime intention of selling.

Similarly, ‘Sales’ means the sale of those goods in which the company deals typically and were bought with the prime intention of resale.

‘Purchases’ should not be used to replace ‘acquisition’ of other assets, and ‘sales’ should not equally be used to replace ‘disposal’ of other assets.

Failure to keep to this meaning would result in the different forms of stock account containing something other than goods sold or for resale.

Illustrations

Purchases of Stock On Credit

1st Feb – Goods costing N 150,000 are bought from Flour Mills PLC.

First, the transfer effect of the transactions must be considered to ascertain the accounting entries.

The asset of the stock is increased. An increase in an asset needs a debit entry in an account. An increase in liability. This is the company’s liability to Flour Mills PLC regarding the goods bought that have not yet been paid for. An increase in liability needs a credit entry to enter this aspect of the transaction; a credit entry is made on Flour Mills PLC Account.

Purchases of Stock for Cash

2nd Feb – Goods costing N 70,000 are bought; cash being paid for them immediately.

The asset of stock is increased, necessitating a debit entry. The asset of cash is decreased. To reduce an asset, a credit entry is required

Cash account

2nd Feb Purchase N 70,000

Purchase Accounts

2nd Feb Cash N 70,000

Sales of Stock and Credit

3rd Feb Sold goods on credit to Mr. Biggs for #200,000

The asset of stock is decreased. For this, a credit entry to reduce an asset is required. An asset account is increased. This account shows that Mr. Biggs is a debtor for these goods. The increase in debtors’ assets required a debit entry, and that debtor is Mr. Biggs.

Sales Account

3rd Feb Mr. Biggs N 200, 000

Mr. Biggs Account

3rd Feb Sales N 200,000

Sales of Stock for Cash

Feb 4th Goods are sold for #90,000 cash received immediately upon sales.

The asset of each is increased. This read a debit in each account to show this. The assets of stock have been reduced. Reduction of an asset requires a credit entry.

Sales Account

4th Feb cash N 90,000

Cash Account

4th Feb sales N 90,000

Returns Inwards

7th Feb. Goods which have been previously sold to the hotel for N 30,000 are now being returned.

The asset of stock is increased by the goods returned. A debit entry is required. A decrease in an asset. The debt of Eko hotel sales to the company is now reduced. A credit entry is required

Return inward

7th Feb Eko Hotel #30,000

7th Feb Return Inwards #30,000

Eko Hotel

Returns Outward

8th Feb. Goods previously bought for N 55,000 from Audu & Sons LTD are returned.

The asset of the stock is decreased by the goods sent out. A credit entry is required The value of goods decreases the liability to Audu & Sons Ltd returned to it. A debit entry is required.

Feb 8 Audu & Sons #55,000

Returns Outward

Audu & Sons Ltd.

8th Feb Returns outward N 55,000

Comparison of Cash and Credit Transactions for Purchase and Sales

The difference between the records needed for cash and credit transactions can now be seen. Complete cycle for purchases of goods where they are paid for immediately needs entries in

Credit the cash account Debit the purchase account.

On the other hand, the complete cycle for buying goods on credit can be broken down into two stages. First, the purchase of the goods, and second, the payment for them.

The first part is:

Debit the purchase account Credit the supplier’s account

While the second part is

Credit the cash account. Debit the supplier’s account.

The difference can now be seen in that no record is kept of the supplier’s account with the cash purchase. This is because cash passes immediately, and therefore there is no need to keep in check of indebtedness to a supplier. On the other hand, in the credit purchase, the record should reveal the supplier’s identity to whom the company is indebted until payment is made.

Cash sales and credit sales will also be differently treated.

Bolutife Oluwadele, a chartered accountant and a public policy and administration scholar, writes from Canada. He is the author of Thoughts of A Village Boy andcan be reached through: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com