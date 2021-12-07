With my writing, I built insights and preached for a better future, while focusing on the pains of the Nigerian. My passion for a better Nigeria, for my people, is about to take me on another adventure. Yes, there has been a change. The change will lead to a change of garb and tenor in my writing.

Distinguished readers, in 2013 I came on board PREMIUM TIMES as a bushy-tailed writer. Since then, your acceptance of my writing through dedicated readership, and being on the much respected PREMIUM TIMES platform have opened up new pathways for me to walk, and new frontiers to explore. I have loved writing for PREMIUM TIMES. Not for once was I censored or told what to write, even when I was very forceful, desperately angry and too acerbic for my own good. For eight years, in this column, I have discussed politics, sociology and economics, as it affects the lives and realities of Nigerians. Here, I became known as a spirited modern essayist. While at it, I was recruited into the Editorial Board, a body I have belonged with so much pride. My effort, with due modesty, has directed so many to admire the PREMIUM TIMES brand.

With my writing, I built insights and preached for a better future, while focusing on the pains of the Nigerian. My passion for a better Nigeria, for my people, is about to take me on another adventure. Yes, there has been a change. The change will lead to a change of garb and tenor in my writing. I have been appointed as a Commissioner in Ondo State by His Excellency, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The demands of my new office will make it impossible to give the Editorial board the time required for me to be truly effective in my position. It has also raised conflict of interest issues, given the apolitical culture of PREMIUM TIMES. With due credit to you, our readers, the time I have served saw the substantial growth in readership, and quality investigative publications. I am confident my colleagues will continue to grow this amazing organisation.

I am grateful for the opportunity to give voice. Giving voice is what I do and the reason for my being. I am going on another journey to put my voice in motion. I will not be able to write every week but I will write often. Please keep the faith and check back here in January. Thank you for believing in me and for the gift of your readership.

I handed in my resignation from the Editorial board yesterday. Even though I will not be on the board anymore, I will still be around. My writing journey is far from over. I will be back in January to continue doing what I love, and to continue forming kinship with you. Yes, this is a a goodbye. I am saying goodbye to my editorial position at the PREMIUM TIMES. A departure is necessary as a marker for objectivity and sanctity of opinion. I am not going away though. January will be the start of a new journey, the start of something new. I am going to write more on human angle stories, civic leadership and the responsibilities of citizenship.

Esteemed readers, I have taken the plunge into public service by resisting the impulse to stay on the sidelines. I have decided to move from writing about issues to doing my best possible to fix them. I see this as another path to show responsibility for my people in Akoko Southeast and Ondo State. I also see it as doing my best for a greater Nigeria.

