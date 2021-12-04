The death of that boy in that private school should be a wake up call to us as parents and guardians that we are running out of safe spaces.

Sometimes in the mid ’70s, there was a small dilemma in our household at Koilo Lane, Isalegangan on Lagos Island that begot no easy answers.

My father had completed our house at Oshodi Oko, now simply known as Oshodi, and he was totally committed to relocating that year.

But the challenge was that I was just promoted to primary six at AnsarUd Deen Okepopo. I was the Senior Boy designate of the school, and I had just won the Lagos City Council’s primary school essay competition, and had led the school debate team to victory.

Not only that, my Wolimot (graduation) was a few weeks away, and my presence and that of other graduands were required on a daily basis, except on weekends.

To cut a long story short, the choice was between uprooting me to Oshodi to start afresh in a new school, or to find a way for me to finish school on the Island before relocating after our First School Leaving Certificate Examination.

After a long soul search, and the ignoring of both open and subtle blackmail by my mother, it was decided that I should stay-on on the Island, with my mother’s friend, Iya Wura at Odunfa, and come home to Oshodi on weekends.

Iya Wura was a sweet woman on the plumb side, who was not very mobile. And like anybody who grew up on the Island will tell you, you don’t need to cook anything to eat well there, as food vendors were available twenty hours a day.

Yes, you heard right. At that point in time you could buy a steaming bowl of rice with a soup so well cooked that you can feel the dryness in your mouth, at 3 a.m. in the morning. Not to forget the fried yam and akara at Shitta.

That was because at that time, Lagosian didn’t sleep.

Luckily, my mother had given me an ample supply of gari, groundnuts and roasted meat soaked in pepper and vegetables oil, so that what was meant to last for a week was exhausted in just a few days, and this changed my palate for soaked gari with eran dindin forever.

Every Friday after school, I would pack my uniform and other dirty laundry, walk down from Odunfa to Ebutte Ero, to join the bolekaja going to Mafoluku via Mushin, and go home to Oshodi.

For the generation X guys, a oblekaja, which roughly means ‘come down and fight’ was a Bedford lorry converted for the transportation of humans and goods by placing movable planks across three rows, with each backing the other.

And the vehicle would pass through Iddo, Ebutte Metta, Idi Oro Mushin, through Ladipo to Apakun, then join Oshodi Road through Afariogun, as there was no Oshodi-Apapa-Oshodi Expressway at that point in time.

Did I mention that I was 11 years old, living with an almost immobile guardian, and I moved from one of the most notorious places on the island to one of the most notorious places on the Mainland, alone and unsupervised?

Now, almost a half century later, how many of us, including me, will allow an eleven-year-old to go to Oshodi from Abule Egba without supervision, not to talk about Oshodi to Lagos Island, unsupervised?

Our development has been phenomenonal, also. We have built roads and bridges, we have toured the world, and we have achieved things that our grandparents cannot even comprehend, but we have lost our innocence, and our common humanity.

I don’t have the answers, and I am not saying that that period was better. But our parents created a community, a network of foster parents and teachers, whose words were law. But we cannot claim in good conscience that we have done the same for our children.

Now, we have kid cultists in primary schools?

We are in the middle of a drug epidemic, from North to South and East to West. These drugs are the driving force behind most criminal activities, including banditry and cultisim, kidnapping and mutilation for fetish purposes.

We can blame it on modernity all we want, but it does not absolve us of blame as parents and role models. Children do not listen to us, they mimic what we do. And if they see us consuming without producing, living large without a corresponding income, and seeing that we suffer no consequences for what we preach as wrong but which we do anyway, they will copy all of these, and more.

The death of that boy in that private school should be a wake up call to us as parents and guardians that we are running out of safe spaces. An eleven year old of today is equivalent of a twenty year old of our day in terms of street smarts, knowledge about body functions and emphasis on being rich, or dying while trying.

Like I stated earlier, I do not have the answers, except to do a mind reset.

But like Captain Picard said in Star Trek: “We have made too many sacrifices already, too many retreats. The line must be drawn here! This far! No further!”

May the soul of Sylvester Onoromi rest in Peace.

Gani Kayode Balogun is publisher of gkbnewsdigest.