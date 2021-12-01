By the special grace of God, Davido, beyond the level of his father, has become a global player. But he shouldn’t wait to be persuaded to do more for the birthplace of the Adeleke dynasty, where he is well loved and probably being worshipped by some wannabe folks.

“It’s da bomb”, yes, “da bomb”, I mean what Davido did with his popular ‘joke’ recently. No known joke has been louder. He called out friends for donations for what those friends surely knew he could afford. Promptly, they responded and eventually he netted two hundred million naira. Promptly too, he topped it up with fifty million naira. He raised the stakes further by announcing a gender-balanced committee of Nigerians with respectable social standing to administer the funds for orphanages and relevant foundations all over Nigeria. And although Davido had been publicly identified with an unmistakable leader in the banking sector in the past, First Bank, he revealed yet another surprise. Wema Bank received all the recent donations on his behalf. Wema? How did Wema beat others to it?

Unknown to many, Davido was just exuding gratitude and aimed to support and sustain the reliable familial ties of the Adeleke dynasty of Ede. A few weeks back, Sir Dr Adewale Adeeyo, one of the most intimate friends of Davido’s father, Dr Deji Adeleke, passed on to eternity. It was a most devastating incident for Dr Adeleke. Indeed, some newspapers aptly noted that it was probably the most tragic incident for Dr Adeleke since he lost his wife, Davido’s mother, Veronica, and later, former Governor Isiaka Adeleke, a few years back. Incidentally Davido’s mother appears to be the reason for the chain of events connected to the N250 million.

Widely revered by leading writers in Nigeria, as exemplified in a short Facebook tribute by Uzo Maxim Uzoatu, Dr Adeeyo was like the official chronicler of the Adeleke family of Ede, inspite of being worth chronicling on his own. In a review of the tribute published by Nigerian Tribune, Sulaiman Ajibade, the author, noted that the 30-page tribute by Dr Adeeyo to the late former Governor Isiaka Adeleke, otherwise known as Serubawon, is about the longest known globally, in recent time. But Adeeyo, the publisher of the defunct Anchor newspapers, had done a similar honour to Davido’s mother, Veronica, when she died some years back. It was about the only media-published tribute on the woman, whose death coincided with the birthday anniversary of the hubby.

Incidentally, though Adeeyo was a man of letters, not much has been published in the media to celebrate his legacy. This is why the singular intervention of a resilient veteran of journalism, Alhaji Olumide Lawal, deserves all appreciation. Also born in Ede, Osun State, like Dr Adeeyo, Alhaji Lawal described Sir Eyo as “an illustrious son of Edeland and a phenomenon”. According to him the entire Ede universe stood still on learning of Dr Adeeyo’s passage. Why not?

Sir Eyo, as Dr Adeeyo was fondly hailed, was as much a scholar, a philanthropist, as he was a boardroom guru. Apart from setting up a national newspaper that thrived for some years, Sir Eyo had been a most enduring columnist for Vanguard newspaper, in which he ran the popular Barka Jumat column, which endeared him to several Nigerians across religious divides on account of its scholarly strength, devoid of pettiness.

Believing in giving maximally to humanity, the good man, as described by Uzoatu, also offered scholarships to several university undergraduates, especially those enrolled at Adeleke University owned by his kinsman, Dr Deji Adeleke. Alhaji Lawal further recalled that Sir Eyo was an uncommonly endowed boardroom guru. Dr Adeeyo was actually the immediate past chair of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). More important in this context, perhaps, is the fact that this multi-talented genius was a director of Wema Bank. He must have ‘dragged’ his ‘son’, Davido, to that bank. Here lies the rationale of Davido’s choice of Wema for the orphanage project funds. Afterall, Davido’s father, Dr Adeleke, is a major shareholder and director of Unity Bank. He had also founded the defunct Pacific Merchant Bank. Who, therefore, will not applaud Davido for this inward-looking decision? The patronage of Wema was one loudly applauded by my compatriots from Ede. One even asserted that “Adeeyo deserves even more from Davido and the Adelekes”. Some had wondered why Davido won’t even set up a bank of his own so that more opportunities could accrue to his compatriots from Ede, who have been consistently supportive of the political bids of every Adeleke that contested in the town. Davido’s grandfather was a senator of the Unity Party of Nigeria, between 1979 and 1983, at least. Governor Isiaka Adeleke emerged from the blues to defeat the pre-existing political structure of the legendary Bola Ige and Bisi Akande combined at the level of the primaries, during the Social Democratic Party (SDP) era. He later became a senator. The brother, Ademola, a frontline player in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got massive sympathy votes from Ede people to enable him serve out the remaining term of Isiaka Adeleke. How benevolent and grateful my Omoluabi people were!

Hear this: In 2014, as a consultant trainer to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), I led 10 NPA staff to Accra on a weeklong customised course I had themed, “Digital Surveillance of the Media”. Included in the team was a Philipines born Pharmacist Bakare. Midway into the programme, I overheard Mrs Bakare speak Yoruba. Surprised was the least strong expression to capture the scene. I moved closer to confirm. She noticed my countenance and spoke even more in Yoruba.

Pharmacist Bakare smiled at me and announced that she was from Ede! “How?” I queried. I quickly dropped it that I was actually from there. Mrs Bakare then probed: “Did you grow up there? Then you should have known my husband, Dr Bakare, now of Adeleke University. They used to call him Banker. He was a particularly famous footballer for Seventh Day Adventist Grammar School, Ede. “Who won’t know Boda Banker?” I retorted. Boda Banker was a contemporary of my uncle, Mr Mufutau Ayinla Lawal, the inimitable goalkeeper”. Pharmacist Bakare then went on to register the fact that Davido was her baby. She further recalled with relish the enduring relationship between the Adeleke brothers and her hubby, which stands till date.

Same way Pharmacist Bakare was possessive of Davido, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Ede-born classmates led by a medical doctor, Mukaila Olapade, stood up the other day to take bullets for him. Ademola was in the eye of a violent political storm with regards to claims made about his School Certificate results. He was to be prosecuted and could go to jail for it. “Ademola must not go to jail”, my people chanted round the town. Then came the herculean task of organising a press conference in defence of Ademola. Though now savouring his retirement peacefully in Ede, Alhaji Olumide Lawal rose stoutly to the occasion, defying and dodging arrests and all forms of inhibitions. The unusual press conference held and was well attended by the media that mattered. The world finally heard my people’s side of the Ademola story. No jail term for Ademola. Ademola is not only free today, but also running around with supporters, majority of who are from Ede working on his next political project of the governorship of Osun. Rain or shine, Ede people are with the Adelekes. What fraction of N250 million will come home? What grander reciprocal agenda will Adelekes design for their hometown? Will they like to complement the recent laudable efforts of the silent philanthropist and owner of Matrix Oil and Gas? Will they revive the philanthropic programming of Alhaji Yisa Yagboyaju?

May God continue to guide us all.

Tunde Akanni is an associate professor of Journalism at the Lagos State University (LASU). Follow him on Twitter:@AkintundeAkanni