As of 2018 in Nigeria, it was estimated that about 30 per cent to 40 per cent of food loss valued at about $750 billion happens annually. Coupled with this, since the first quarter of 2020, Nigeria’s expenditure on food imports has risen from N389 million to over N951 million by the second quarter of 2021. This is almost as high as the estimated N1.1 trillion naira that was spent on petrol imports in the same quarter.

2020 and 2021 have brought with them pandemics, floods, wildfires, and heatwaves. For Madagascar, it has also brought the first global warming-induced famine in modern history. Parts of Madagascar are experiencing their worst drought in four decades. Reports paint a grim picture, with people forced to turn to eating raw cactus and locusts for sustenance. With no water and little chance of rain in sight, things are expected to get worse.

While Madagascar is, unfortunately, dealing with a severe effect of global warming, it is not an outlier. It is an unfortunate victim of a global issue. The ND-GAIN 2019 vulnerability index cites Niger, Somalia, Guinea-Bissau, Chad, and Sudan as currently the most vulnerable countries on the continent to the negative impacts of climate change. According to the index, Madagascar ranks 159, twenty-three countries above Niger, which ranks last. In 2019, Mozambique, which ranks 140th, the Bahamas, which ranks 106th, and Zimbabwe, which ranks 145th, were the countries most affected by the impact of extreme weather events. Between 2000 and 2019, Myanmar, which ranks 155th, Haiti 152nd, and Puerto Rico were the countries most affected by the impact of extreme weather. While the index is indicative of vulnerability, it is arbitrary in predicting which countries will experience the worst effects of climate change at any point in time.

As for Nigeria, it ranks 129th in terms of vulnerability and 187 out of 192 countries overall, meaning that while Nigeria is not only vulnerable to the effects of negative climatic events, it cannot also leverage investments, and convert them to adaptation actions. This handicap is nowhere more obvious than in one of its most vulnerable sectors ― one that is not living up to its full potential but is also estimated to be the largest employer of labour: agriculture. More specifically how a changing climate may lead to food loss.

While foreign exchange pressures are a contributing factor to the rising cost of food importation, it also reflects the fact that Nigeria remains a net importer of food. At the same time, Nigeria’s agriculture sector continues to experience slow growth. Except for the fourth quarter of 2021, where it experienced slight growth, the sector’s performance has since fallen from 2.28 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to 1.22 per cent…

Available data suggest that, globally, roughly 1.3 billion tons, an estimated one-third of food worth $1 trillion, are lost post-harvest, with 14 per cent of food loss occurring between the post-harvest stage of the supply chain and before the retail stage. According to the FAO, $4 billion is lost during the post-harvest and distribution stages of the food value chain in sub-Saharan Africa annually. As of 2018 in Nigeria, it was estimated that about 30 per cent to 40 per cent of food loss valued at about $750 billion happens annually. Coupled with this, since the first quarter of 2020, Nigeria’s expenditure on food imports has risen from N389 million to over N951 million by the second quarter of 2021. This is almost as high as the estimated N1.1 trillion naira that was spent on petrol imports in the same quarter.

While foreign exchange pressures are a contributing factor to the rising cost of food importation, it also reflects the fact that Nigeria remains a net importer of food. At the same time, Nigeria’s agriculture sector continues to experience slow growth. Except for the fourth quarter of 2021, where it experienced slight growth, the sector’s performance has since fallen from 2.28 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to 1.22 per cent in the third quarter of the same year. A combination of the high cost of food importation and a slow-growing agricultural sector feeds into high food inflation, which is estimated to have the potential to push an estimated six million more Nigerians into poverty. COVID-19 also dealt a significant blow to Nigeria’s food value chain, as disruptions negatively impacted supply by curtailing the economy’s ability to produce, process, and distribute food.

It would have been enough to point out that Nigeria is in a very precarious situation when it comes to food security. Foreign exchange and exchange rate issues are raising the cost of food importation. COVID-19 and insecurity have dealt blows to an already vulnerable supply chain. But Nigeria, to some extent, finds itself in a Malthusian trap, as its population continues to grow at a faster pace than its food production ― albeit global trade and integration means we are all unlikely to die from starvation. Regardless, it is far from an ideal position to be in when you account for how vulnerable Nigeria is to climate change.

The fact is that inaction will do everyone a disservice. While southern Madagascar may be experiencing the first global warming-induced famine in modern history, it would be unfair to blame the current famine solely on climate change… The moral of the Madagascan fable is that Nigeria cannot continue to passively address food insecurity and low agriculture productivity.

While there is no quick fix to the issue, there is a need to increase the food and agricultural systems’ productivity, develop and promote innovative and local food-based models, as well as a need to improve and promote climate and environmental resilience and biodiversity. At the core of any policy option, the sustainable management of natural ecosystems and resources is essential because estimates from research by Christian Aid suggest that climate change could cause a hit of about 64 per cent to the Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) of the world’s most vulnerable countries – Nigeria being one of them.

The fact is that inaction will do everyone a disservice. While southern Madagascar may be experiencing the first global warming-induced famine in modern history, it would be unfair to blame the current famine solely on climate change. While climate change is a contributing factor to the famine in southern Madagascar, the region is not new to severe droughts and food shortages. None of this can absolve a government that has consistently failed to find a sustainable solution to a food security issue that has historically plagued the region. The moral of the Madagascan fable is that Nigeria cannot continue to passively address food insecurity and low agriculture productivity. There is, without doubt, need for a more active and transparent approach.

Ehireme Uddin is an economist whose interests cover macroeconomic stability, economic development, climate change, climate policy and increasingly, the greening of the financial system.