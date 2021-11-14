A collective effort of Nigeria’s tech startup ecosystem and the Presidency for the advancement of the digital economy through co-created regulations, the NSB aims to ensure that laws and regulations are friendly, clear, planned, and work for the tech ecosystem.

Recent regulatory and policy announcements have called into question the government’s commitment to innovative transformation and the growth of tech startups in the digital economy.

Many government authorities and agencies are formulating different forms of legislation without any consideration of the interest of startups. Those government bodies care less about inviting input from young Nigerians building startups across various sectors.

To address this anomaly and build amity between the startups and regulators, stakeholders in the tech ecosystem came together to draft the Nigerian Startups Bill (NSB).

The Nigeria Startup Bill project is managed by the Ventures Platform Foundation and supervised by the Presidential Strategic Advisory Group (PSAG) comprising stakeholder representatives from the public sector and tech-startup ecosystem in Nigeria.

Government authorities and tech ecosystem organisations are also partnering with the PSAG to ensure the NSB reflects global best practices and perspectives from countries like Senegal and Tunisia that have enacted their startup laws.

The Presidency, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) constitute the public sector partners.

Apart from being the first joint initiative between the government and the tech ecosystem, the NSB will provide startups with regulatory clarity, improved access to capital, and an enabling environment to drive sustainable growth and scalability.

Since the commencement of the drafting process of the NSB in July, the Bill has received a collection of inputs from several members of the tech ecosystem and government through a series of town hall meetings, webinars, and rallies.

Although the draft law may not provide answers to all the problems confronting the typical tech startup, it promises realistic provisions to issues relating to incorporation, fundraising, licensing, growth and operations, and exits.

The Bill seeks to harmonise all pieces of legislation towards incentivising and protecting investments in innovation, increasing industry-government engagement, building Nigeria through talent development, and encouraging investments in infrastructure as a tool for economic stability.

Notable provisions of the draft legislation include the creation of a National Council, consisting of individuals from both the private and public sectors, to advise regulators.

There will also be an engagement portal that enables stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to interface, a special fund for startups aiming to scale, establish talent development programmes, and free zones for startups.

In addition, it will provide incentives for commercial banks to provide loans to startups and also incentivise public and private research institutions to conduct more research on startups.

Speaking at a recent virtual National Stakeholders Roundtable organised by NESG to drive the conversation on the NSB, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, emphasised the significance of startups to Nigeria’s economic progress.

Pantami told the stakeholders that his Ministry has transmitted the Bill to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), who is making efforts to ensure that it receives a favourable consideration from the National Assembly.

In a demonstration of government’s commitment, Pantami pledged to continue to engage stakeholders to support the Bill since it will serve as a game-changer for the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

In the same vein, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had restated its preparedness to sustain partnerships with indigenous and international organisations to enhance growth in the tech startup ecosystem.

Stakeholders are hopeful that the National Assembly will give the NSB an expeditious passage to create an enabling environment for growth, attraction, and protection of investment in tech startups.

In a presentation at the Bridge to MassChallenge (B2MC) partnership event, the DG, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, asserted that a proactive startup ecosystem is vital for achieving sustainable wealth creation and an innovative digital economy.

Moreover, the wave of endorsement for the Bill is expanding with the flag-off of nationwide rallies to enlighten stakeholders and to lobby other stakeholders on the proposed legislation. The rallies have begun in Abuja, Ebonyi, Gombe, Lagos, and Yobe.

Through various advocacy platforms, the Nigerian startup ecosystem has been engaging government agencies/regulators, corporate organisations, academia, policymakers, and lawmakers to work together and ensure that the NSB is actualised into law before the end of the year.

The NSB is significant to Nigeria because it is founded on the collaborative effort of all relevant stakeholders in the tech startup community and the government regulatory authorities.

It is also guided through an all-inclusive approach of open engagement, with an emphasis on facilitating and encouraging a broad spectrum of views from among members of the tech ecosystem.

At this juncture, it becomes imperative for regulatory institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to review and introduce regulations that will guarantee online investments in the tech startup ecosystem.

Inyene Ibanga writes from Wuye District, Abuja.