As an undergraduate and graduate student, I was very passionate about the eradication of apartheid from South Africa. My ecstasy hit the roof top when General Olusegun Obasanjo, a.k.a Baba OBJ, as former Head of State of Nigeria, included me on the trip to familiarise his Nigerian government’s sponsored delegation of about ten on the peace process in South Africa, with a view to recommending how Nigeria could be of help. Thinking of meeting the duo of Mandela, the well known freedom fighter, and President F. W. de Klerk, who boldly announced to the world that he had had a turn-around, to become a leader with great vision, was beyond bliss.

On arrival at what was then Jan Smuts International airport in Johannesburg in the evening of September 10, 1991, we were received by the now late Dr. Alex Boraine, who at the time led an NGO known as Institute for Democratic Alternatives in South Africa (IDASA). He later joined South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) as Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s deputy. Of course, the South African Foreign Ministry was also on hand to receive us.

Dr Boraine had developed an elaborate programme for our delegation, the highlights of which included a visit to Thokoza. There was every reason to be afraid in that regard. Thokoza, a black township east of Johannesburg, was the place where violence had erupted just before our visit. The township was a big difference from the opulence we had seen in Johannesburg. There, our delegation faced guns from the South African state, with the Regimental Sargent Major on duty telling us we could not go into the township without police protection, while officials on the ground insisted they had not received the order to accompany us there. Trust OBJ, the soldier in him took charge. He issued commands and gave the order that we were going into the township without police protection and would be accompanied by the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) representatives on the ground. The former agreed to join us, as the latter politely declined.

The 1991 atmosphere in South Africa was charged, as the whites were not convinced of the vision of President F. W. de Klerk. They were worried about losing their privileges. The black South Africans equally had little or no trust in the announced intentions of F.W. de Klerk, who by trajectory was an apartheid chief priest, now drumming support for the end of apartheid. The rainbow people could not see as far as F.W. de Klerk, who has today been proven right by history. We must salute the courageous man that F. W. de Klerk was back then. He pushed along undaunted. He was convinced that he must put South Africa on the path of peaceful change, as opposed to violent and destructive change. Of course, there was an economic imperative, as the ANC military wing was improving in the use of violence, which was driving capital away from the country.

After our visit to Thokoza, Mr. Pik Botha, the foreign minister at the time, gave us a working lunch that further exposed us to the complexities being faced by F. W. de Klerk as a National Party leader pushing for change in South Africa. From lunch, we went to Shell House to meet the ANC, which was represented by a high-powered delegation made up of Oliver Thambo, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Thabo Mbeki, Cyril Ramaphosa, Barbara Masekela, Aziz Pahad and Jacob Zuma. They briefed us about the next steps to be taken by the ANC and emphasised that the National Party and FW de Klerk were not serious about change. They swore that they and Mandela would not meet with F. W. de Klerk anymore and asked us to communicate that to the president, who we were to meet later in the evening.

We met again at Oslo at the invitation of Sheikh Husam Al-Khalifa, the immediate past president of the Court of the Prime Minister of Bahrain. We had many pleasant moments at a Bahrain organised seminar, as well as tours of the city, including a visit to the Nobel building. The unassuming friendly and humble nature of F. W. de Klerk was impressive. He engaged without the normal airs of many an African former president.

That same evening, we went to the presidential palace. There, we were inordinately kept waiting. OBJ asked to use the bathroom and I followed him. It was a complex building. We accidentally took a wrong turn and as we tried to find our way, we bumped into the big honcho, Madiba Nelson Mandela, alone, using the back door out of the State House to avoid our delegation. He greeted us. I asked OBJ what was happening. Didn’t Mandela, earlier in the day, send us strong messages to President de Klerk that he would no longer meet with him? How could he then be secretly visiting de Klerk? OBJ responded that that was diplomacy and I must not tell anyone on the delegation about what we saw. I guess, it is now safe to say it after 30 years, about those two gentlemen leaders privately trying to find answers to the national conundrum, as their respective supporters thought the way forward could only be conflictual. That event says a lot about the fact that they were both great leaders who really deserved the Nobel Prize for Peace, which they were subsequently awarded.

Thereafter, I had some closer interactions with F. W. de Klerk when he was out of office. I got to know more of the inspiring leader he was, thanks to the late Prime Minister of Bahrain, H.R.H. Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who died a year earier, on the same date as the demise of F.W. de Klerk (Novermber 11), which was also the date that the World War I ended. Just as the passing of H.R.H Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa meant a great end of an era in the Gulf, that of F.W. de Klerk marks a great end of an era in Africa.

H.R.H Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa had invited a number of Nobel Laureates to Bahrain in September 2018. As such, he was one of the invitees, which also included Lech Walesa, former president of Poland, who had started as a trade union activist who transformed Poland, nay Eastern Europe. I was invited to the meeting as Special Adviser to H.E. Jose Ramos-Horta, Nobel Laureate and former President of East Timor. I met F. W. de Klerk with his beautiful wife. It was very clear that F. W. de Klerk was a great humble man.

De Klerk’s historic achievement of peacefully overturning an authoritarian regime is more appreciated elsewhere than in South Africa, at least amongst many Africans. President F. W. de Klerk showed understanding at the crucial moments and seized the opportunity that presented itself to put South Africa on the path to embracing all its peoples. It is a difficult path that is still a long walk to freedom.

Until the end, he was committed to the rule of law in South Africa, through the work of the F. W. de Klerk Foundation, which he founded in 1999. He was also the chairman of the Global Leadership Foundation. He had established this in 2004 to focus on promoting democratic leadership, conflict resolution by mediation, promotion of good governance, human rights and the rule of law.

The last president under apartheid left a final apology in a video dubbed his final message, which was released immediately after his death. He showed remorse for the pain inflicted on non-white in South Africa during the era of apartheid. We must thank David Steward, de Klerk’s friend/right-hand man for the video. Therein, F. W. de Klerk said: “I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in South Africa”. For many, and myself, this video corrects the earth splitting position he took last year, when he told a national broadcaster that he did not believe apartheid was a crime against humanity, as declared by the United Nations.

Babafemi A. Badejo is a former Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to Somalia and currently a professor of Political Science/International Relations, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Nigeria.