As a humble public policy analyst and loyal citizen of Gombe State, I must make a clean breast that I have been quite distressed with recent events here that seem as if the clock of history is reversing itself for the worse, turning back the wheels of progress and wielding us back inexorably to the dark old days of political thuggery, and mayhem, involving all manner of hoodlums and killers. The price for being vicious here must particularly go to the Kalere variety which Senator Danjuma Goje, a former governor has been accused of sponsoring.

Some people were killed a few days ago when thugs escorting Senator Danjuma Goje’s convoy from the airport to Gombe city allegedly attacked innocent bystanders, while properties were destroyed, thus raising undue tensions and in the process disrupting the relative peace and tranquility of the state. If one may ask, why does Senator Goje need to move with hundreds of hoodlums attached to him? Are we fighting a war or are we in the midst of a hectic political campaign?

The governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, does not move with even a fraction of this number of persons or security. So why does a serving Senator feel he has to throw his weight around like an Emperor or Tsar of ancient times. The bare truth is that Senator Goje, having failed in his attempt to control the state politically, even abandoned by crucial stakeholders from his zone, is now hell-bent on unleashing chaos and mayhem on the state in order to make it ungovernable, more like the bull in a china shop scenario.

He has done it before when he tried to take over the Dankwanbo administration but was pushed back to his utter chagrin. This has always been the modus operandi of Senator Goje’s political strategy – seek to control and dominate and if all fails, make the polity ungovernable and uncontrollable by any means necessary.

However, Gombe people are wiser and more discerning this time around as the vast majority of citizens and youths have vowed not to buy into or be overawed by the shenanigans of the would-be Senator for life. It is manifestly clear that Senator Goje does not believe in democracy or its tenets. He sees it as only a vehicle to arrive at the destination of power, where he alights and then abandons for good.

Whatever any perceived shortcomings, the Governor Inuwa Yahaya administration has taken bold, sincere and gargantuan steps to deliver critical dividends of democracy to the people and as a result, Gombe State has one of the fastest growing economies in the North and is No1 in ease of doing business in the country as well as the most favoured destination for local and foreign direct investment.

Governor Yahaya’s laudable, inclusive and uniting ‘One Gombe, One Destiny’ ideology has succeeded in bringing diverse ethnic, religious and linguistic communities together. This has engendered remarkable peace, tolerance, tranquility and stability in the Jewel in the Savannah.

So, we kindly appeal to Senator Danjuma Goje to let Gombe people live in peace, happiness and harmony as politics is not a do-or-die affair. Gombe people deserve nothing less and much more.

Suleiman, a public affairs analyst, wrote in from Herwagana, Gombe State.