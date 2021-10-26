Before kidney and liver problems become an epidemic, we need an urgent multi-dimensional approach to the creation, implementation and monitoring of food safety standards across Nigeria. This will require educating the public via television, radio, social media, text messages, schools, churches, mosques, and town hall meetings. On food safety, we are all interested parties in the sanctity of the food chain.

The bunch of plantain became mushy and the skin turned black, barely 48 hours after I bought it. That is quite unusual for someone like me who did not grow up in the city and is not used to weather beaten food. For me, fresh and organic farm produce is one of the benefits of rural life. Produce are harvested at the peak of their maturity and taken to the market the same day. Under such conditions and learnt behavior passed down from one generation to the next, farmers know when to harvest. Climacteric fruits harvested in their prime, ripen a day or two after. In terms of nutritional value and taste, we derive the best health benefits from fruits when they are picked at maturity and not hastily ripened. I understand how population pressure and declining rural engagement in farming is affecting the production and processing of food for the rapidly increasing urban population. However, what is going on in food production and distribution in Nigeria should be of major concern to the government, as well as consumers. What is going on is criminal, it is concerning, and capable of reducing life expectancy across board. We cannot compromise food safety standards in a bid to rush produce to market or make them look better than they are.

In nature, fruits undergo ripening through a series of irreversible physical and biochemical processes. At maturity, most fruits produce a gaseous compound called ethylene, which kick-starts the ripening process. In fruits that are not fully mature, the level of ethylene is very low. At maturity, fruits begin to produce larger amounts of ethylene, which speeds up the ripening process. That stage of ripening is called climacteric. It is the reason why fruits ripen more quickly when you include a more ripe fruit among freshly harvested ones. Fruits like tomatoes, banana, plantain, mango, and pineapple are climacteric fruits. Grapes, strawberries, and avocados are non-climacteric. They must ripen as planted or they won’t ripen at all. As fruits ripen, they become soft, their colours change and they give off distinct aromas and flavours. These characteristics come with the increase in sugar level and reduction in acid content, due to the breakdown of complex sugars in the cell walls of the fruits. The distinct aromas and flavours are what attract animals and human beings to the fruits, causing them to be eaten, and thus aiding the dispersal of their seeds. That is nature’s intent. The natural process of ripening on the plant or after harvest depends on temperature and relative humidity. That is why a covered fruit ripens faster.

If fruits are allowed to ripen before harvest, they will rot in a few days or even hours. Since fruits are transported over long distances, to places where they might not be grown due to climatic conditions, and to cities, farmers harvest them before they are ripe. At destination, before they are retailed, traders ripen these fruits artificially using chemicals such as calcium carbide. Chemicals that are used to ripen fruits give off ethylene to hasten the process. The less mature the fruits are before harvesting, the more the carbide needed to ripen them. Climacteric fruits are the ones subject to chemical ripening through the use of carbide or ethephon. My plantain was definitely ripened with artificial agents. These chemicals are toxic and capable of affecting the nervous system. Carbide is known to leave arsenic and phosphoric acid residues on fruits. Arsenic is a dangerous poison. Apart from the dangers, these ripening agents change the taste and nutritional value of fruits and vegetables sold to us. They have been implicated in the increasing rate of kidney diseases, liver problems, cancer and skin issues.

The question is: Who is regulating the handling and use of these chemicals? What is the plan for the improvement of safety practices in the food supply chain? The dreaded insecticide, Sniper, is still be used to preserve grains from the infestation of weevils. Paint drums and jerrycans used in chemical importation are still being used to store grains. Fertiliser bags are being used for the storage of garri and grains. At a great cost to human lives and public health, banned pesticides are still being sprayed on produce. Routinely, soft drinks and bottled water packaged with number 7 plastics are left in the sun to attract buyers. As these items are displayed in the sun, they leak bisphenol A (BPA) into the drink or water.

On the processing side, many food sellers and caterers have taken to tenderising meat with paracetamol, without regard for the effect of heat on the drug, how it binds to the meat and how the body processes and excretes it. The most unconscionable and frightening is the use of detergent and hypo bleach in cassava processing to whiten fufu and garri and increase their volume. Who does not know detergent and bleach are toxic? The use of these agents are purely to drive profits, without care for people’s wellbeing.

Before kidney and liver problems become an epidemic, we need an urgent multi-dimensional approach to the creation, implementation and monitoring of food safety standards across Nigeria. This will require educating the public via television, radio, social media, text messages, schools, churches, mosques, and town hall meetings. On food safety, we are all interested parties in the sanctity of the food chain. To maintain a healthy life, it is our business to ensure the supply of safe, wholesome foods for our consumption. Food safety in the supply chain, as producers, processors, suppliers, retailers, consumers or government, is our shared responsibility. From the farm to the table, we all have a role to play in making food safe for consumption.

