When you litter, jump queues, drive on the curb, take stationeries from the office home for personal use, collect receipts for reimbursement on nights not spent in a hotel, collude with suppliers to inflate prices etc, we create disorder in the system.

When these “little” bad acts snowballs, everybody finds a bogeyman in the government. Who is the government? Is it Buhari that causes you to litter the streets? Is he the one that is making you steal? If you stink up the world in your small ways, you are a contributor to the rot in Nigeria.

My people say when there are no more elders, the society go bad. Without a culture, there can be no identity. Our traditional institutions reinforces our culture directly and subliminally. When the Ooni, Ọba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II was installed, Baba Obasanjo prostrated for him. He was in his early forties then.

For Obasanjo, it wasn’t about the Ooni. It was about the throne of his forefathers. Of late, political actors have helped in destroying our traditional institutions by infusing money to influence the choice of kings for political gain. It has led to installing persons with less than stellar qualities as first class Obas. We all know that. However, we cannot afford to degrade it further.

About a week ago, a video made rounds on social media in which Wasiu Ayinde Marshall challenged the 16th Oluwo of Iwo Ọba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Ilufemiloye Telu 1, in a disrespectful manner, for not inviting him to perform at Chief Dele Momodu’s chieftaincy installation ceremony. We the Yoruba use plural pronoun for elders and those in position of authority. He openly used “o” disrespectfully for the Oluwo, shaking his hand.

It is noteworthy that he was more reverent to Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Kusenla III of Ikate-Elegushi than the Oluwo. For the record, the Oluwo stool dates back to the fifteenth century while the Elegushi stool is only 28 years old. Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi is the second Elegushi after he succeeded his father who was an Idejo chief before becoming king.

The late Oba Yekini Elegushi was made a white cap chief on November 1, 1990, and was crowned a king on February 4, 1993, as Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi, Kusenla II. For reference, Iwo is 7,543 square kilometers while Ikate-Elegushi is 135 square kilometers.

When we call Bishops, my Lord Bishop, Justices as Lords, Kings as Majesty, and so on, the reverence is not for them alone, it is also for the office. That you are a friend does not preclude you from the proper etiquette. You can use Sir or Ma but when addressing them in public setting, observe the proper title.

In Yoruba culture, when someone becomes a king, even if you played football together as children, he is now your elder that you must always prostrate for. The Yoruba has a thing for respect just like the Japanese. The Japanese are not losing theirs, why should we?

Apparently, from the video, Wasiu Ayinde respects money more than position. What a shame that is. The guy is heavily conceited too. I recall his poor attempt at proving he is greater than Ayinde Barrister with his hoarse, staccato of a voice, akin to the croaking of a spawning toad. We have had enough of his conceit. He should stop already. I hate nonsense!