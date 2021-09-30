ADVERTISEMENT

The inauguration of that beautiful house in Uyo, therefore provides a challenge to the teeming youths of the state to examine critically, the opportunities offered by the state of the art facilities, with a view to leveraging on the strategic window to add value. As Mr Inoyo charged, youths should grab this house of opportunities “with open hands and make the best of it”.

The other day, a 61 year old lawyer and former member of the House of Representatives, infact the spokesman of the House in his time, walked into the monthly meeting of Uyo Book Club and shared the story of the life of his late father. Mr Eseme Eyibo regaled members of the intellectual hub about how his late father, a village carpenter, used to walk from Eket in the morning to Etinan to fix stools and wooden doors for people, only to walk back to his humble homestead in Eket in the evening.

However, the man, whose offsprings have immortalised him, saw an opportunity to drop his carpentry tools and port into teaching. Today, The House of Eyibo (THOE) is in the philanthropy of giving scholarships to students in various disciplines, with emphasis on Law, Pharmacy and Medicine.

The House of Eyibo is not just a physical structure. This article is about a towering building in Uyo, in a choice and well secured part of the capital city, occupying more than 18,000 square metres on an expanse of 48,200 square metres, with a 500 capacity parking lot. That house was formally opened as part of activities to mark the 34th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, with a fulfilled Governor Udom Emmanuel, his officials, special guests, stakeholders in the State, grinning in satisfaction and beaming with smiles. That house was one unique birthday cake to the people of the State. A birthday cake, not to be eaten and digested with choice wine or water, but one to be leased to choice tenants.

Already, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has indicated interest in taking two floors in the building. Built for such high- end tenants, which include international oil companies, indigenous oil companies prospecting and drilling in the State, the 21 storey state-of-the-art house holds much more than its glittering sight during the day and in the night sky. It has changed the profile of the capital city to the town with the tallest building in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

…it’s not really about its height, location, elegance and elevators, fire protection sensors, card readers, biometric control keypads, central stand alone server work station or electric cabling for doors and automatic cards, and other 21st century technology compliant devices. The multi-billion naira bespoke piece of property represents a transformation, which holds countless options for engagement.

Nevertheless, it’s not really about its height, location, elegance and elevators, fire protection sensors, card readers, biometric control keypads, central stand alone server work station or electric cabling for doors and automatic cards, and other 21st century technology compliant devices. The multi-billion naira bespoke piece of property represents a transformation, which holds countless options for engagement.

In recent history, the world has witnessed and embraced opportunities which saw drone technology replacing still hand-held cameras for photography and video coverage. Also, the banking sector has evolved to bring several opportunities that smart people have exploited. It is pertinent to point to the transformation in writing from long hand to typing with typewriters, then desktops, laptops, and palm-tops. Our society has seen the transformation from ‘Alalok’ to the prevalent corporate taxis. There were people who saw opportunities in the music industry from recording on turntable disc players to compact discs, flash drives, music players and blue-tooth enabled downloads.

The society has seen the evolution from stationary telephones to mobile phones of various types and sizes, complete with digital cameras, television and radio access. One could go on and on in reeling out the opportunities that came in the wake of new facilities, which visionaries explored and exploited for economic gain. The brand new intelligence edifice is one such house of opportunities beyond what the eyes can readily see. It is a boon to techies.

This was aptly captured by Mr Udom Inoyo, former Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria in his Keynote Address to participants during the Akwa Ibom Technology Week held on Friday, September 17. Speaking on the theme, “Positioning Akwa Ibom Youths for Global Success in the 21st Century”, Mr Inoyo pointed to opportunities awaiting youths in “the servicing of the smart building”. According to the widely exposed and erstwhile oil company executive, “youths are expected to leverage on the low technology adoption rate within the state as an opportunity to explore new frontiers to test and market their capabilities”.

Mr Inoyo cited the example of several youths globally and in Nigeria, including Mark Essien, who innovated with a hotel booking platform to serve the needs of customers. To walk his talk, the Advisor of Inoyo Toro Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation which has impacted the lives of thousands of people in the State since its inception more than a decade ago, further affirmed the Foundation’s mission to support innovative solutions…

He told the budding techies, “you must be smart to access multiple frontiers with promising economic opportunities and break technological barriers.”

If the youths took the tip offered by Mr Inoyo, given his vast knowledge and experience spanning 31 years in an industry which adapted easily to new technologies, the youths would not only become employees in that facility but employers of labour who would occupy office spaces in the city, pay taxes, improve their purchasing power. They would also be challenged to join the pantheon of technopreneurs who saw opportunities in emergent systems or circumstances and take bold steps to explore and exploit such opportunities for the benefit of humanity.

Mr Inoyo cited the example of several youths globally and in Nigeria, including Mark Essien, who innovated with a hotel booking platform to serve the needs of customers. To walk his talk, the Advisor of Inoyo Toro Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation which has impacted the lives of thousands of people in the State since its inception more than a decade ago, further affirmed the Foundation’s mission to support innovative solutions that will stimulate capacity development to enhance economic growth in the State. He announced a build and grow boot camp for 72 techies valued at more than N100 million, where all the participants would be inducted into the African Fintech Community Platform, with access to markets, partners and investors.

The inauguration of that beautiful house in Uyo, therefore provides a challenge to the teeming youths of the state to examine critically, the opportunities offered by the state of the art facilities, with a view to leveraging on the strategic window to add value. As Mr Inoyo charged, youths should grab this house of opportunities “with open hands and make the best of it”.

Udeme Nana is a mass communication lecturer at the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.