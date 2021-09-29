ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe is one of the states created on August 27, 1991 out of the old Borno State, which then had one of the the largest landmasses in the country. The part that became Yobe was quite remote, distant and far away, and its creation was greeted with hope and expectations. People then felt they would be closer to governance and they will get all the development they had been yearning for. Even though states, unlike human beings, need dozens of decades to realise their potentials, but even 30 years is such a long time and enough time for a state to achieve a lot, to develop and grow; to make lives better for its people through education, agriculture and healthcare. How could the journey be said to have been for Yobe State in the past 30 years? What has the State achieved? What are the expectations? What went wrong? What can the State do better?

Yobe shares a large stretch of border with Niger Republic. It is largely an arid state consistently facing threats of desertification. Right from its early days, one of the State’s major problem has been environmental. Many parts of the State are surrounded by moving sand dunes that increasingly swallow farmlands and deprive farmers of their means of livelihood.

Since 2009 when the ruthless Boko Haram insurgency became deadly, the impact of the conflict has been affecting the lives of peoples in so many ways. With the murderous insurgents attacking schools and killing students and teachers, education has suffered a huge setback in Yobe. On February 25, 2014, Boko Haram fighters attacked Federal Government College Buni Yadi and killed 59 students. They also burnt the school. From time to time, the insurgents attack communities, loot foodstuff and burn public buildings. Between 2013 and 2014, the impact of the insurgency in Yobe State became staggering. The setback created by the violence of Boko Haram on local governments like Gujba, Geidam and Yunusari will take decades to fully recover from.

Yobe like many states is also being affected by a rapid population rise and impact of climate change, with both making governance more tasking and the securing of means of livelihood by the people more daunting.

From 1991, both civilian civilian and the military governments in the State have faced the same challenges of meagre resources in the face of the increasing demands of a rapidly rising population. Still, over the past 30 years, there have also been missed opportunities and outright failure of leadership that deprived the State of the chance to move forward and be the first in development, among its peer States. Education has remained a constant challenge and will continue to be the area that demands more investment and more support, not only of the government but also the well-to-do and non-governmental interventions. Only an investment in education can bolster economic empowerment and opportunities.

If Yobe State is to get it right in the coming decades, it has to place priority on education and agriculture. But if I could say it again, they key to developing the State is and remains education. Right now, Yobe State under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni is adopting a new approach to developing education, with the declaration of an ‘emergency’ in the sector. This is aimed at improving the standard of education in the State, the boosting of enrollment in schools, as well as the provision of infrastructure that will move Yobe State forward educationally. Rightly, emphasis has been placed on giving the people of the State a better foundation by revamping primary and secondary school education across the state. Strategically, the State embarked on the construction of model schools in the major towns, such as Buni Yadi, Damaturu, Gashua, Potiskum and Nguru. Each school has 30 classrooms and computer centres. These schools are aimed at decongesting classrooms and encouraging enrollment, and also as a way of addressing the number out-of-school children, while ensuring that no child is left out of school.

Governor Buni’s emphasis on education is already making impact with the improvement in the overall performance of Yobe State in WAEC/NECO. In the last two years, the State had awarded hundreds of scholarships for foreign and local studies of the people, in the areas of healthcare, engineering, technology and agriculture. With two universities: Yobe State University, Damaturu and Federal University, Gashua, educational opportunities have been expanded. New modern markets are also being built in the major towns of the state. This was part of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s plan to create the right environment for self-employment and self-reliance, which can as well boost economic activities.

The next decade will see Yobe State competing in a digital economy that is knowledge-driven. Here again, the emphasis on education. On September 13, the constituting of Yobe State Education Council by Governor Buni also showed that the state is not relenting in putting concrete emphasis on education. What Yobe State has been able to achieve so far, and especially in the last two years is a proof.

Isa Sanusi writes from Abuja, Nigeria.