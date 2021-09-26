Fear does not deliver us from captivity.

Fear and faith do not mix. It is like oil and water. Therefore, tell the Lord: “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You.” (Psalm 56:3). “Whenever I am afraid, let me run to You. Whenever I am afraid, let me hope in You. Whenever I am afraid, let me seek Your face. Whenever I am afraid, let me seek the comfort and reassurance of Your word.”

Tell God: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, let me not be afraid. Let me always be conscious of the fact that You are ever with me. Let me be confident that I never walk alone.”

“When I pass through the waters, the Lord will be with me; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow me: when I walk through the fire, I will not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon me.” (Isaiah 43:2).

Ask God to strengthen your heart so you will not be afraid of the terror by night. Ask God to save you from the arrows that fly by day. Ask God to shield you from the pestilences that walk in the darkness. Ask God to immunise you from the destruction that lays waste at noonday.

Fear only God

You cannot fear God and fear something else. The Lord God Almighty must be the only fear in our life. Isaiah says: “Do not call conspiracy everything that these people call conspiracy; do not fear what they fear, and do not dread it. The Lord Almighty is the one you are to regard as holy, He is the one you are to fear, He is the one you are to dread.” (Isaiah 8:12-13).

God was the fear of Isaac. (Genesis 31:53). Ask God to be your fear.

It is foretold of Jesus Christ our Lord: “The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him, the Spirit of wisdom and understanding, the Spirit of counsel and might, the Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord. His delight is in the fear of the Lord.” (Isaiah 11:2-3).

Ask God to give you the Spirit of the fear of the Lord. Ask Him to ensure that all your delight will be in the fear of the Lord. Ask God to make sure that you do not like anything or delight in anything, that is outside of the fear of the Lord.

The wise man says: “The fear of the Lord is to hate evil.” (Proverbs 8:13). Tell God: “Let me not delight in the evil pleasures of this life.”

Jesus says: “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.” (Matthew 22:21).

Money belongs to Caesar. Fear belongs to God. Therefore: “Sanctify the LORD of hosts Himself and let Him be your fear.”

Counterproductive fear

Fear is not our deliverer. God is our deliverer. Fear does not deliver us from captivity. Fear leads us into captivity. When we are afraid, we run into the hands of our enemies. The enemy uses fear as a weapon against us. He uses fear as a weapon to capture us.

Be still and know the Lord is God. “The angel of the Lord encamps all around those who fear Him and delivers them.” (Psalm 34:7).

Ask the angel of God to deliver you from every captivity. Say: “Because I fear the Lord, I will be delivered from my fears. Because I fear the Lord, I will be delivered from danger. Because I fear the Lord, I will be delivered from the fear of the landlord. Because I fear the Lord, I will be delivered from the fear of paying school fees.”

Fear does not put food on our table. Fear does not put money in our bank account. Fear does not provide all our needs according to its riches in glory. But God does.

“Oh, fear the Lord, you His saints! There is no want to those who fear Him.” (Psalm 34:9).

Tell God: “Let me fear You and thereby want for nothing. Let me fear You and all my needs will be met. Let me fear you. For if I fear you, my rent will be paid; my children’s school fees will be provided; my barns shall be full of wheat.”

Ask God: “Let the fear of God always be before my eyes. Let me look at everything in relation to God. Let God be the reference point in all and everything I do. Let the fear of God lead me away from sin.

Solomon says: “In mercy and truth atonement is provided for iniquity; and by the fear of the LORD one departs from evil.” (Proverbs 16:6). Let the fear of God keep me from evil. Let the fear of the Lord affect my life. Let the fear of the Lord prolong my life. (Proverbs 10:27). Let the fear of the Lord be the fountain of my life. (Proverbs 14:27). Let the fear of the Lord lead me along the path of life. (Proverbs 22:4).

Peace of God

Faith in God must have works. Ask God to give you the faith to move mountains. Ask God to give you the courage to walk by faith and not by sight. Ask God to give you the confidence to face and prevail over the Goliaths of your life. Ask God to give you the confidence to call those things that be not as though they were.

Sickness is not your portion. So, do not believe the lie. Sickness does not kill. Bandits do not kill. Terrorists do not kill. The only thing that kills is sin. But if you believe in the Lord Jesus, you have been redeemed from sin.

God says: “I have blotted out, like a thick cloud, your transgressions, and like a cloud, your sins.” (Isaiah 44:21). As far as the east is from the west, so far has God removed our transgressions from us. (Psalm 103:12).

“Sing, O heavens, for the Lord has done it! Shout, you lower parts of the earth; break forth into singing, you mountains, O forest, and every tree in it! For the Lord has redeemed Jacob and glorified himself in Israel.” (Isaiah 44:23).

Jesus says: “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27-28).

Therefore, let the peace of God overshadow you. Let it flow like a river in your heart.

The word of God says: “At the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth.” (Philippians 2:10).

Coronavirus has a knee. COVID-19 has a knee. The Delta variant has a knee. So, receive this word of life. “At the name of Jesus, every virus in your life, in the life of your children, in the life of your siblings, in your home, in your neighbourhood, in your office, must bow and be uprooted by the east wind of God.”

“Now here is the conclusion of the matter: fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole [duty] of man.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13).

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com