It is clear that we cannot talk about global recovery without an end to COVID-19 vaccine inequity. Though world leaders and governments may have missed the mark on vaccine equity earlier, the mistakes can still be rectified through equitable and widespread access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We are in a three-way race between the vaccine, the virus and the variants and so far, the virus and variants are winning.” – Dr Ayoade Alakija

I understand the role vaccines play in health equity but what is the use of vaccines without vaccinations?

When the year 2021 began, it brought lots of hope and optimism, as vaccines were being rolled out globally. However, the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines quickly became one of the biggest threats to ending the current COVID-19 pandemic and restarting global economic recovery.

As of September 7, only 40 per cent of the world’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to the United Kingdom and the United States, with more than 50 per cent of their populations having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Africa has received 2 per cent of vaccines administered globally. The crisis was worsened by India’s decision to divert vaccines from the Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing facility, which had been earmarked for export, to deal with the country’s own COVID-19 emergency.

Recently, in the joint statement by UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore and WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, they stated that in the COVID-19 race, we either win together or lose together.

Therefore, the hoarding of vaccines can be incredibly short-sighted, as this unequal access may prolong the pandemic through new variants such as Delta. This is rapidly becoming one of the most dominant variants around the world, causing huge surges in many parts, from Europe to Asia, South America and Africa.

The importance of investing in health has only been re-emphasised by this pandemic and it is time for politicians and leaders to act quickly. Building back health systems better requires the support of every sector. Governments everywhere must invest in their health systems to strengthen primary healthcare. This is highly imperative because many countries did not invest adequately in epidemic preparedness prior to the pandemic.

These mutant strains will circulate around the world and pose more risks than their predecessor. And if available vaccines become ineffective, it would undo the incredible hard work that many countries have already put into limiting the pandemic and cripple future efforts to boost global vaccination rates.

These are the three lessons for reducing severe disparities resulting from vaccine inequity and mitigating further strains on health systems:

First: Increase solidarity and support vaccine equity.The first response of many countries to the pandemic included the closure of international borders and emplacement of city lockdowns. Many borders remain closed to international travel presently. The goal of this measure was to help contain the spread of the infection. However, as some countries have now achieved promising vaccination rates, it is important not to turn a blind eye to how the pandemic is impacting the rest of the world. There is need for global solidarity to ensure equitable and widespread access to COVID-19 vaccinations in developing countries. Global citizens should be aware of the importance of vaccine equity and must continue to advocate for an equity-based strategy.

Second: Invest in health systems to attain vaccine affordability. The importance of investing in health has only been re-emphasised by this pandemic and it is time for politicians and leaders to act quickly. Building back health systems better requires the support of every sector. Governments everywhere must invest in their health systems to strengthen primary healthcare. This is highly imperative because many countries did not invest adequately in epidemic preparedness prior to the pandemic.

When the coronavirus first arrived, it found health systems in a precarious state. Unlike the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that may have been most unexpected, governments had more than enough time to plan and prepare for vaccination programmes.

I believe everyone has a huge role to play in bringing trusted information to communities. Vaccines have been one of the greatest public health achievements in our lifetime and it is important to make sure that communities have trust and confidence in the process, not just with COVID-19 but in public health in general. Improving vaccination communication is therefore crucial to achieving better vaccination outcomes…

A major contributor to the rapid development of vaccines was the billions of dollars that governments and donors had invested in the research and development (R&D) of vaccines. These investments should not stop at R&D, it must continue to fund costs associated with the manufacture, distribution and administration of vaccines. The role of all governments will be critical in this journey toward strengthened health systems and their contribution to global health.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) initiative for sharing vaccines also requires substantial funding and is still $2.2 billion short of its funding needs for vaccination this year.

Third: Implement evidence-based communication to address vaccine hesitancy. One of the giant pitfalls, especially with the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the vaccine hesitancy and COVID-19 related misinformation campaigns. It’s not just about trust in the vaccine but trust in the system, and trust in the people delivering it. The ‘trust chain’ is really important. Indeed, vaccine confidence and acceptance are mutually exclusive with vaccine equity.

I believe everyone has a huge role to play in bringing trusted information to communities. Vaccines have been one of the greatest public health achievements in our lifetime and it is important to make sure that communities have trust and confidence in the process, not just with COVID-19 but in public health in general. Improving vaccination communication is therefore crucial to achieving better vaccination outcomes, as well as the greater goal of knowledgeable caregivers and communities – important contributors to improving child health in many settings.

Cassandra Akinde is a public health specialist and a medical doctor passionate about ensuring health equity in Nigeria. Email: cassiebolanle@gmail.com.