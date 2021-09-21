ADVERTISEMENT

As a response to the continued increase in the cost of food, goods and services, last week, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu ordered the immediate ban of all associations and unions dealing in the food and market sector in the State. Akeredolu, who has his wits about him, is not oblivious of the need for “profitable” activities to go on, based on the principle of demand and supply and prevailing market forces. What is invigorating is that, once again Akeredolu has manfully foregone convenient political expediency in taking on a critical issue, which is central to the political economy of the South-West. The entrenchment of anti-consumer cartels acting in restraint-of-trade has not only distorted the raison d’être for the operations of markets in Western Nigeria, it is now a model for strong arm tactics by political foot soldiers and most dangerous of all, the stifling of innovation.

The model in operation today needs reworking. It is the opposite of what the law of demand and supply is supposed to achieve. On the contrary, it is an attack on the rights of the consumer to use prevailing market conditions to bargain and get the best deal in their purchases. The wider stultifying effect of this is the erosion of the purchasing power parity of the region, as the living standards of consumers are perennially eroded by price gouging cartels and rigged markets. Ironically, this negates the gains made in the region from the early 1950s.

In Western Region, a five shillings minimum wage was set. That amount was double the two and a half shillings obtainable in the Eastern and Northern Regions. What the Western Region did was more than setting a minimum wage. In reality, it was a savvy move to attract investors to the Region. The other two competing Regions were outfoxed.

I have often wondered: Why are we always underperforming the 1950-1964 benchmarks? Across the regions in 1957, the minimum wage ordinances were passed. In Western Region, a five shillings minimum wage was set. That amount was double the two and a half shillings obtainable in the Eastern and Northern Regions. What the Western Region did was more than setting a minimum wage. In reality, it was a savvy move to attract investors to the Region. The other two competing Regions were outfoxed. Setting a higher minimum wage announced to investors that a critical pool of purchasing power was been created for them, if they located their manufacturing, logistics bases and other economic units in the zone. Such a statement to potential investors saved the Region loads of money that would have been spent on global junkets in looking for investors. The bait and other similar measures, which had preceded it, worked. It was an attractive bait for Guinness, Cadbury, Dunlop and scores of others. Not only that, it was a key factor in justifying loans by sceptical colonial controlled funding institutions to the emerging indigenous entrepreneurial class.

By taking on the cartels, Akeredolu is (subconsciously?) going back to a framework that gave the Western Region a lead. He should be applauded for doing so.

Akeredolu’s boldness must be built upon to address the problems of competitiveness, low living standards, paucity of entrepreneurial capital and the stifling of capital in the South-West. There is no alternative than to do so. The region must encourage new forms of markets and embrace e-commerce, as well as innovative, data-driven logistics. This is the only way to tackle the burgeoning youth unemployment crises and guarantee sustainable development. It will help to create a region-wide Development Finance company funded largely by the private sector, with minimum government participation and equity. Diaspora Bonds that are attractive to a very liquid diaspora must be creatively devised and marketed to the diaspora. If this is done, we will begin to make up for the loss of the Cooperative Bank, the Western Nigeria Development Corporation, Western Nigeria Finance Corporation, and so forth.

Akeredolu has taken the first step, other governors should follow suit and move away from a delusional economy based on low wages, low skills and the sort of antediluvian education curriculum which justifies it. Worthy of consideration is the establishment of a region-wide Cooperative Development Finance Corporation funded by the private sector, the diaspora (70 per cent) and governments (30 per cent). This can be structured with the involvement of pension funds, development agencies such as the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), etc., to modernise the cooperatives, invest in the agro-industrial value chain, assist to develop Commodities Exchanges and establish agro-industrial processing parks across the region. Loads of sustainable high quality jobs will be created as a result, as well as the upgrading of skills.

While at it, the National Union of Road Transport Workers‘ destructive restraint-of-trade in the transportation sector calls for attention. Without reining them in, whoever tries to upgrade the logistics framework is up and against a fascist gang acting as the stormtroopers of an entrenched political establishment. Politically, they are formidable to tackle, but they must be made to see the big picture and the greater good. Because of them, our urban conurbations are behind places like Nairobi, Johannesburg, etc. This is a vital sector for the economy, its efficiency and the propensity to create jobs depend on openness, innovation and modernisation.

