On August 31, 2001, the world converged in South Africa’s coastal city of Durban, for the nine-day United Nations (UN) “World Conference Against Racism, Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance”. The meeting attracted 2,300 representatives from 163 countries, including 16 heads of state, 58 foreign ministers, and 44 ministers. The Durban Conference aimed to combat the legacies of slavery, imperialism, and colonialism, and to engage historical issues that confront Africans, and their diaspora, and other indigenous peoples. The four-and-a-half centuries of transatlantic slave trade, which resulted in the transportation of 12 to 15 million Africans to the Caribbean and the Americas, had enhanced the expansion of global capitalism and greatly contributed to the industrialisation of the West and the under–development of Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Prior to the 2001 Durban summit, other UN-led conventions had attempted to eradicate discrimination. While the 1960 UN Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples contributed to the political independence of many African countries, the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights in June 1993, called for the speedy and comprehensive elimination of all forms of racism and other intolerance, as did the two world conferences to combat racism and racial discrimination, convened in Geneva in 1978 and 1983, respectively.

The 2001 Durban Conference acknowledged and profoundly regretted “the massive human sufferings and the tragic plight of millions of men, women and children as a result of slavery, slave trade, transatlantic slave trade, apartheid, colonialism and genocide”, and the Durban Declaration categorised slavery, colonialism, apartheid, and genocide as international crimes against humanity. While several Caribbean delegates at the Durban summit had expected African leaders such as South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki, Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo and Senegal’s Abdoulaye Wade to have staunchly confronted major powers such as Britain, the United States (U.S.), Japan and India, who had threatened to leave the meeting in protest against any discourse on reparations or caste systems, the African representatives decided to accept political compromises to secure an outcome document. This was condemned by one of the Caribbean delegates, Professor Hilary Beckles, who accused African leaders of betraying the black race and weakening Pan-Africanism by accepting the exclusion of stronger clauses in the final conference resolution.

To reflect on the impact of, and fight against, racism, xenophobia, and contemporary intolerance, the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC) in South Africa, in collaboration with South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), organised a webinar on July 30 with the theme, “20th Commemoration of the World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance (Durban+20): Reflections on Youth and Racism Twenty Years Later”. The meeting also commemorated the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto students uprising, and sought to reignite in the consciousness of the youth, the constructive spirit of the “Mandela–Robinson pledge”.

The webinar laid a foundation for the UN General Assembly debate on “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent” in New York in September. Dr Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Ms Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Ms Tendayi Achiume, the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism; Ms Abigail Noko, Regional Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Ms Malaika Mahlatsi, a youth activist with the Pen and Azanian Revolution; and Professor Adekeye Adebajo, Director of UJ’s IPATC, spoke at the event.

The commemoration of the Durban Conference comes at an important moment in the struggle for racial justice at the national and global levels, as manifested in the 2015 #RhodesMustFall and the 2020 #BlackLivesMatter movements. South African Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor noted that the victory of the anti-apartheid movement between 1948 and 1994, demonstrated that triumph over the scourge of racism is possible whenever the comity of nations is united in its determination to say: “No to Racism”. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ms Michelle Bachelet, acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated many forms of discrimination, which have exposed global inequalities and exacerbated the disproportionate impact of these disparities on the poor.

The July webinar recognised the important contribution of former South African president, Nelson Mandela, and Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and then UN High Commissioner for Human Rights who, in the “Mandela–Robinson Pledge” on “Tolerance and Diversity: A Vision for the 21st Century” enjoined delegates at the 2001 Conference to create a world “where the exercise of individual gifts and personal rights is affirmed by the dynamic solidarity of our membership of one human family.” Drawing from the Mandela–Robinson vision, Naledi Pandor reiterated the inherent potential of humanity to triumph over evil and barbarism.

The webinar recognised the place of the June 1976 Soweto incident, which claimed the lives of 176 black youth in confronting racism. Young people have suffered the consequences of discriminations and intolerance. In South Africa today, of the 20.4 million youth aged between 15 and 34 years, about 8.5 million (41.7 per cent of the population) of them are not in employment, education, or training. This reinforces the link between the right to education and the vice of social exclusion. In May 2001 in the U.S., blacks had the highest unemployment rate of 9.2 per cent compared to their white counterparts at 5.2 per cent. The 2001 Durban declaration noted that all forms of discrimination can be aggravated by social exclusion, and an inequitable distribution of wealth.

As the advocacy for reparations gains more momentum, the focus is on the UN General Assembly debate on the post-Durban conference in New York in September. Reparations, an atonement for the crimes of human misery committed by European slave and colonial masters, is tied to political and restorative justice that demands that a debt be paid to the descendants of those who suffered these twin crimes in Africa and beyond. In May, Germany responded by apologising and offering $1.3 billion in compensation to the Namibian people for the genocide, which killed an estimated 80 per cent of indigenous Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908.

Calls for reparations at the UN General Assembly next month should include the quest to restructure the prevailing global economic order, which has deepened poverty and inequality, structural violence, and social exclusion, along racial and national lines. The UN has a major responsibility to insist on reparations as the most effective instrument for achieving political and restorative justice. National governments should combat xenophobia and the marginalisation of vulnerable groups, and dismantle all the socio-economic and political structures that continue to reinforce racism, xenophobia, and other forms of intolerance.

Adeoye O. Akinola is a Head of Research and Teaching at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation, South Africa.