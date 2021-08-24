ADVERTISEMENT

The time has come to checkmate a Luddite whose understanding of modern networks is above the level of his laughably limited competence and exposure. If he is not checkmated, this modern day reenactment of the Luddites will set the prospect of this country back by decades. The fellow is a living testimony of “my people perish for lack of knowledge”. No country deserves his type, in this age.

Lai Mohammed’s fruitless journey to Twitter‘s office in America is not a surprise. Twitter is not the Nigerian Television Authority. He does not get it and that is why his antediluvian mindset is particularly grating. This is not 1979 or the years before the information revolution, when we were passive readers of newspapers and magazines and passive listeners of radio and television programmes. Before this era, we read and listened, and decided on what to believe or discard without getting involved, beyond making those choices. We put whatever we read or listened to at arms length. Those before Lai Mohammed in the propaganda business, like Chief Alex Akinyele, Uche Chukwumerije et al, had it easier because we, the subjects of their propaganda, were often removed from it. With social media, we are all engaged and are active participants in the narratives. We all experience the issues as they unfold; we are writing, tagging, commenting and sharing. The difference is that this time, we are cognitively and emotionally invested in the narratives the government is trying too hard to control. Those narratives are part of our lived experiences and no government or their agents alone, can shape it. Information flow in the age of mobile telephony involves a fundamental shift in the way human beings interact with information, knowledge, power and authority. In the age of social media, people are participating in information processing and knowledge formation in ways never done before; by posting, commenting, liking, sharing, and searching. This important shift for the people as actors in their own information consumption is what the government must learn. It is here to stay, the power of moulding the narrative has been democratised.

I have asked before that, “Does Nigeria need a Lai Mohammed? One of the key issues we must look at is the Ministry he heads. Of what importance is the Information (Propaganda) Ministry in a democracy? The Information Ministry, as a state sponsored noise and propaganda machine, is part of the make up of authoritarian rule, which should have been disbanded along with the ridiculous National Orientation Agency (NOA). After the end of the Second World War, all the occupied countries of Western Europe immediately disbanded the Ministries of Propaganda set up by Goebbels as part of the German occupation. The Ministry of Information set up in Britain as part of the war effort, was disbanded within weeks of the end of the war. The Netherlands expressly forbids the setting up of any agency that might be (mis)construed as resembling a Ministry of Information. Their Constitutional Courts will rule any such thing as ultra vires. Nevertheless, the issue is beyond a transient monkey marionette, the structure and the very concept of a Ministry of Information is incompatible with a democracy. It should be scrapped!”

The stultifying effects of the Ministry of Information do not only pose a threat to constitutional government, freedom of thought, etc, as Lai Mohammed is destructively showing, it is not needed to manage information in an age where advances in technology are woven hand-in-glove with openness, access to and the encouragement of the free exchange of ideas, leading to innovation and the protection of intellectual property. China, for example, has made tremendous progress in technology. However, to leap forward, it has to decide on the space it will give to innovation. Without this, it will be stomped. There is a clear limit to how much of Silicon Valley type innovation and German type precision engineering can be achieved within an authoritarian state. This is the make or get stalled issue that now confronts China in what will be for the country, a momentous decade ahead. What lesson is in that for Nigeria?

For Nigeria, we are not even in the game. Faced with an anti-production “constitution” – the bugbear of a rentier state and profoundly disturbing “State Capture” (the subordination of the superstructure of the state to group and individual interests, as opposed to the overriding common good), Nigeria is hamstrung by “diseconomies of scale”. The irony here is profound, because the main attraction, as the foundation for an independent Nigeria was being laid during the constitutional conferences in the nineteen fifties, is that a big configuration combining population, landmass and so forth have the “economies of scale” to weave the synergy for dramatic transformation and emerge over time as the African Lion. Sadly, events starting with the abrogation of the 1963 republican constitution in 1966, the turning of the oil windfall into a squandered opportunity for an advance, the abandonment of development plans, destruction of the public service and so forth have turned the perceived benefits of the economies of scale into a mirage.

Lai Mohammed and the fossilised elements within the Buhari administration represent persistent danger to the attempt at getting around the debilitating effects of the diseconomies of scale with his ill-advised attempt to stultify the one area which can defy the debilitation, and can only be achieved by using a vibrant technology enabled youthful demographics to trigger the innovative effervescence required for a breakthrough. Lai Mohammed is averse to the use of technology to achieve a breakthrough because of the political consequences. The economic fallout, the anti-investor consequences, and the stalling of the opportunities for jobs creation is of no consequence to him. Unfortunately this is the one area that has shown the greatest potential to attract investment. This area is a threat to the political model of Lai and co., which, as I have pointed out before, is often based on low wages, and a low skills economy, thus entrenching a dependence syndrome. A vibrant technology driven sector, creating loads of high quality, well paying jobs, and deconstructing the present stultification, will certainly be a counterpoise and a threat to the cosy arrangements that brought Lai and co into prominence; it must be smashed. In the words of Bob Marley, “kill it before it grows”.

The price of an antediluvian Lai Mohammed is horrendous. Out of self-interest, civil society, as well as vital components such as the organised business sector, had better speak out now. For the informal sector, which has become so dependent on the new technologies, it is a clear existential threat (plumbers, myriad of artisans and traders now consider belonging to WhatsApp groups, Twitter, etc., as de rigour).

The use of propaganda to stymie technology is a lost battle. While the battle lasts, there is an opportunity cost. Lost investments are mounting in a country starved of jobs. In like manner, the Central Bank of Nigeria has taken cue from Lai Mohammed in its cronyism fired mindset by trying to suffocate fintechs. A move that will put Nigeria further at a disadvantage, in comparison to Ghana and Kenya.

