Alhaji Ahmed Joda died on August 13 and since his passage, there has been a remarkable outpouring of emotion at the loss of this great and endearing elder statesman. He was a skilled, experienced and well-respected public figure, who spent almost his entire 91 years on earth in devotion to the building of a better Nigeria. His life and engagement defined a concept whose meaning we no longer know – THE PUBLIC SERVANT. For him, it was service to his country and the entire citizenry. Self-service, personal aggrandisement, corruption, sectional or religious interests were anathema to him. His concern always was how to improve the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.

Together with some of his colleagues, referred to as super permanent secretaries, they made huge contributions to rehabilitating the country, following the 1967-1970 civil war. Their focus was to quickly rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s quest for national integration, and advice, or rather guide, the military rulers in the frugal and sensible use of scarce resources to advance the welfare of Nigerians. Ahmed Joda and other Super Permanent Secretaries, particularly Philip Asiodu, Liman Ciroma and Alison Ayida, prevailed in guiding Nigeria away from a break up, following the civil war. For many decades after his retirement from the public service, almost all succeeding regimes have called on him to continue to offer his commitment and expertise in the public service.

In terms of public policy, my understanding is that for him, the greatest challenge facing Nigeria since 1970 has been that of rebuilding a high-quality educational system that could build knowledge, skills, civic education and critical thinking for our young ones. That would be the basis on which they could have confidence in a future that could provide jobs, opportunities and progress for the majority. It was Ahmed Joda who drew our attention to the National Pledge made by Nigeria in 1973. He explained that in that year, the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, called a Government Retreat and asked for one policy recommendation that would ensure Nigeria would never again run the risk of another civil war. The decision was a National Pledge that every Nigerian child born from the end of the civil war, January 1970, would be guaranteed free, qualitative and compulsory primary education. Subsequently, we extended the promise from primary to basic education – nine years of free and qualitative education for all Nigerian children. All governments were to ensure that each year, sufficient resources are made available by governments to ensure that every child is in school.

I made this point at the Barewa Old Students Association Conference in Katsina in 2017. Ahmed Joda was at the conference and subsequently called me, giving me a two-hour briefing on his struggles with State governors, especially in Northern Nigeria, most of who neither understood nor were committed to providing the resources for and leading the initiatives that would lead to the actualisation of the National Pledge. In fact, in the week of the meeting, the Federal Government held another retreat on the crisis of education in the country. In his speech, President Buhari lamented the Nigeria tragedy in which 13.2 million children of school going age are not in school (Trust, November 14, 2017). This is the largest number of out-of-school children in the world today and a collective shame on all of us Nigerians. Throughout his life, Ahmed Joda was an untiring advocate for universal and quality education for all Nigerians.

On April 9, 2014, Ahmed Joda published an article in Daily Trust on the almajiri issue in Northern Nigeria. He was responding to an article by one Anthony Ada Abraham in Leadership newspaper of April 1, 2014, titled: “Continued Plight of the Almajirai”. In the piece, he pointed out that the actual meaning of the words ‘almajiri’ (singular) and ‘almajirai’ (plural) is student and students. However, because of the way the system has come to be viewed, these words now convey the meaning of “beggar children”, and not the real meaning of ‘children seeking knowledge.’ He addressed the core problematique thus:

“These children are not actually in Quranic schools learning Islam and imbibing its teachings. They are children born and abandoned by their parents. They are children, at their most tender and vulnerable stages of their lives uncared for by their parents, and unrecognised by the authorities and society. They grow to adulthood without the parental care or guidance that every child is entitled to. No one knows, or cares, where they sleep, with whom they interact or what kind of lives they lead. Their permanent abodes are in the motor parks, market stalls, brothels and drug and drinking joints. Few, if any, are actually in the so-called Quranic schools. This is the society we are breeding.” Ahmed Joda, in his advocacy for education, always made it clear that our refusal in Northern Nigeria to prioritise education is responsible for the present crisis of terrorism, banditry and violence in society.

As he explained in the article: “If the universal education policies had been faithfully implemented, assuming that the budgetary provisions had been made, there would have been no almajirai walking around the streets with “plastic, begging bowls”, anywhere in Nigeria. It is not an educational problem. It is a fundamental society problem. There is no way we can continue to allow ourselves to lead this kind of life and expect a normal viable and responsible society and nation.” He added that if we are to honestly face this issue, we must also acknowledge that this is not an issue which is applicable to all Northern societies. It prevails and applies largely to the Moslem Hausa Fulani societies of Northern Nigeria. For him, the parts of the North that are the most backward in education have no one but themselves to blame.

On September 9, 2020, (Trust), Ahmed Joda wrote, “Re: An Open Letter to the Federal Minister of Education”, recalling when he assumed duty as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education. The first issue on his table then was the selection and recommendation of awards of the Federal Scholarships and Bursaries for the 19171/72 academic year. Nigeria had 12 states at that point in time – six northern and six southern states. There were 3,000 awards. These were shared, with about 2,750 going to the six southern states and 250 to the six northern states. When further analysed, more than 500 of the awards went to the two North-Central states of Kwara and Benue-Plateau. There was an outburst of anger at the “lop-sidedness of the Award” to the North. The anger was targeted at him because he was the Permanent Secretary who signed the “Release Document” and because as a northerner, just having “crossed the Carter Bridge and drank the lagoon water”, I had forgotten my roots, he said. The Northern governors, the Kaduna press and radio were unanimous in calling for his immediate removal.

May Ahmed Joda’s soul rest in perfect peace and may his life’s work be a catalyst to encourage the current leaders to become truly committed to educating the children of the masses, after all they make sure that their own children get a good education.

His response was that the defunct government of Northern Nigeria and the successor governments of the six Northern states bear the full responsibility for what they were then complaining about and not the Federal Government of Nigeria. According to him:

a) Under the Constitution of Nigeria, primary and secondary education, including teachers’ education was the responsibility of the Regional/State Governments, and NOT that of the Federal Government. The class of students in consideration were candidates who had completed their secondary education; b) Only those who applied in response to the invitation to apply for Federal Government scholarships and who qualify were considered. In some of the Northern states, only a very few applications were received. In 1971, Lagos State was enrolling nearly 100 per cent in primary schools, the Mid-West was recording about 90 per cent, the West well over 60 per cent, while the North-West, North-East and Kano were enrolling less than 5 per cent. This was the responsibility that Northern leaders needed to take up, he declared.

