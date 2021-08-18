One thing is sure though: You can’t deceive all the people all the time. Something must give. As the people rose against the PDP in 2015 and supplanted it with APC, so will they rise against the duo someday.

The tension arising from the governing All Progressives Congress (APC)’s multifaceted crises got to its peak last week when the Secretary of the Extraordinary Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe had to call in security personnel to protect personnel and property at the party’s national secretariat.

That same week, the embattled opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dogged by internal strife over the leadership of the party, a trait that has become synonymous with the PDP since inception in 1998.

The parallel events have thrown up debates about the workability, sustainability and viability of Nigeria’s leading political parties. Conversely, if the political parties, whose main shared goal is to produce leadership at all levels, are not working well, can democracy, nay the country, work well for the purpose of its existence? Such is the scepticism that characterises Nigeria today, that it takes stoicism and strong will not to lose hope in our form of democracy and the country in general.

The house of commotion that has become the lot of our leading political parties is nothing other than the struggle for power or relevance, conflict of interest and survival, and not for the sake of instituting good governance or finding solutions to the country’s myriad of challenges.

The APC came in a blaze of glory; it was perceived as a credible alternative to the badly-behaved PDP in its 16-year rule, but the APC, in over six years, has not fared any better. If not, how has a party allowed a sitting governor to serve as a caretaker chairman for upward of 18 months by the end of this year, having taken over on June 25, 2020? Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State assumed office as a Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC after the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Committee, in a bid then to save the party from internal implosion.

We should recall the controversial era of erstwhile chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the court decision that booted him out of office. Governor Buni was sworn in by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, after President Buhari advised all litigants to withdraw their cases from court. At that time the APC used the Police to bar the then acting NWC led by Arc Waziri Bulama’s entry into the party’s National Secretariat. Buni’s six-month tenure has been renewed two times, even as tempers are rising over his motive for overstaying. The party glossed over its constitutional provision, under section 4, article 17, which states that, “no officer in any organ of the party shall hold executive position…in government concurrently”. As illegal as it was in contravening Article 29 of the APC Constitution, which is against any member being sworn in other than as “an appropriate principal officer of the party”, AGF Malami still went ahead and swore-in Buni at the Presidential Villa.

Recently, the Yobe State governor-cum-super chairman started a reregistration/revalidation exercise reminiscent of the PDP days, when braggadocio and intimidation of perceived ‘weak’ members held sway. He (Buni) got away with it. Against the backdrop of the legal interpretation and minority judgment in the Akerodolu victory, which questioned the eligibility of Governor Buni to hold both elective and party positions, chieftains and stakeholders of the party became more agitated and feared the worst could happen to the party, like in the Zamfara case in 2019, when the party lost a legal battle, despite winning the governorship election. One of the Supreme Court justices, in a minority decision, maintained that, “Buni violated the constitution, when as a sitting governor, still acted as chairman of the APC by submitting Akeredolu’s name to INEC for purposes of the governorship poll”.

Then came the issue of ward congresses across the country, which have left the party more divided. So far, the party has received petitions from at least 14 states. Lagos and Osun States had messier congresses, even as Governor Oyetola and his former godfather/benefactor, Rauf Aregbesola, are at each other’s throat over the control of the party, while in Lagos, a group dissociated itself from the ward congress, which it claims disenfranchised them in the name of consensus. As pot-shots are thrown at the party leadership from left, right and centre, it did not come as a surprise last week that the party had to call in DSS and the Police to secure its premises and staff.

Caretaker Secretary Apkanudoedehe, in an interview with newsmen, said the Police were at their premises “to strengthen the leadership of Governor Buni, the caretaker chairman of the APC. What do I mean by that? When you have a security report that we are privy to, it is incumbent on our part to strengthen it so that we can protect you and the property of the APC. APC cannot be embarrassed because it has the national government. So, we must take measures to forestall any happening. We cannot under-estimate security reports. You cannot play down on it. You have a security report, you can’t take laws into your hands. You don’t expect us to call thugs to defend the secretariat of the party”, he said.

As embarrassing as this statement is for the party, it is actually a reflection of the sorry state of the party today: Buni needs to be protected from his own party men and women; the Police and DSS had to be called in to strengthen the Chairman’s leadership in a democratic setting and party members had to be intimidated and harassed by its leadership for asking hard and legitimate questions? How unfortunate!

APC is such a good student of history that it has not just imbibed and learnt PDP’s ropes and tricks; it has surpassed the PDP in less than half of the PDP’s rule.

If a new party comes into being today, these same characters in APC and PDP will rush to populate it, once the party is accepted by the voting populace. This happened in 2015, 2019 and it likely would in the current build-up to 2023, in favour of the ruling party, the same way PDP had enjoyed such support in the past.

For the PDP, trying to survive the last straw holding it together, despite giving the party chairman, Uche Secondus soft landing, after days of hot air and grandstanding, the party is still in trouble. Secondus has been in power for over six years and does not have an impressive record, yet it took the party chieftains so long to wake up from slumber, and ask him to step down, barely four months to the end of his tenure. Did they have to wait to lose at least three sitting governors, many ex-governors, ministers and two speakers and more before taking the action they took last week? And you call that a political party?

The APC and PDP are acting as if Nigerians have no alternatives, but you can’t blame them. Before INEC axed 67 political parties, they were at best appendages of the ruling party, playing the ignoble role of lining up behind the leading party, at the eleventh hour of election time, and getting rewarded in return. As such, when people talk of a third force to replace the APC and PDP, you’d wonder whether the members will be from Jupiter, and not Nigeria.

If a new party comes into being today, these same characters in APC and PDP will rush to populate it, once the party is accepted by the voting populace. This happened in 2015, 2019 and it likely would in the current build-up to 2023, in favour of the ruling party, the same way PDP had enjoyed such support in the past.

Professor Attahiru Jega said this much the other day, when he called on Nigerians to embrace the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), the party of the poor, and reject the two leading parties, to which Sule Lamido (a potential member of the PRP) had since punctured. Therefore, where is the hope that Nigeria will emerge from PDP and APC’s stranglehold and still be democratic. A revolution? I don’t think so; Nigerians are too comfortable to go into the trenches for any ideals they believe in.

One thing is sure though: You can’t deceive all the people all the time. Something must give. As the people rose against the PDP in 2015 and supplanted it with APC, so will they rise against the duo someday.

