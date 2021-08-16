ADVERTISEMENT

With increased visionary leadership elected into various offices, increasing enlightenment, and the attitudinal change of citizens, the latant potentials of this great nation will be transformed into concreate reality. We are firm believers in the possibility of the greatness of Nigeria, Africa’s best hope; that is why we are NIGERIANISTS.

On April 22, 1990, late Major Gideon Orkar, in an attempted coup, made a broadcast that North-Eastern and North-Western parts of Nigeria had been excised from the ‘main’ Nigeria.

In the early hours of that morning, my colleagues and I in the students/youth vanguard movement, Patriotic Youth Movement of Nigeria (PYNN), were in a consultative meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). This was at the Nelson Mandela secretariat, headed by its president, Opeyemi Bamidele. I was part of the immediate past executive committee of NANS that had just handed over to the Opeyemi leadership. Some excited students, intoxicated by the repeated broadcast of the speech of Orkar, who had seized control from the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FCRN) in Ikoyi, Lagos (when Lagos was still the seat of power), rushed to NANS Secretariat, calling for support of the coupist.

Some of the students were of the opinion that after all, Orkar had offered NANS and representatives of youths seats in his provisional ruling council. Of course, in that era every political group wooed the leadership of students in the country, which had then, after the two weeks long anti-SAP uprising, become effectively the main opposition movement in the country, in alliance with a section of the radical intelligentsia and the militant group of lawyers in the bar.

In record numbers, the students came up with assorted maps of Orkar’s new Nigeria, chanting solidarity and war songs. They were specifically infuriated by the counter-broadcast on Bendel Radio by Colonel Odeleke, and they demanded leadership from NANS to storm the broadcast station in Benin, and chase Odeleke and his troops away from the Bendel State Broadcasting Station.

After a brief deliberation, we in the leadership of the students movement took a position against the coup, especially in terms of concerns about the excision of the North-East and North-West parts of Nigeria from the main country. Our major task then was how to contain the other students in their huge numbers, who were already calling for ‘ACTION’ in support of the putsch.

It was my lot to bring these students under control and skillfully divert their energies to our point of view. It was a tough call, as Bamidele approached me and said: “Comrade you have the popularity as the hero of the last uprising, they will trust you.” God helped me, I did the job; we contained the students, and the NANS subsequently opposed the coup, and rejected the seat offered on Orkar’s ruling council. Thereafter, the coup collapsed.

But why did we do what we did?

We did so because we are patriotic Nigerians who, despite our opposition to the military government of the day, believed in the indissolubility and indivisibility of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

We are not just Nigerians who love their country, we are Nigerianists, who are fundamentally committed to the preservation of the unity of our country.

As it was then in 1990, our position on the unity of the country remains the same today. We know that our country faces enormous challenges, but this is not because we are multi-ethnic; America and India are multi-ethnic too. We believe that whatever is wrong with Nigeria can be corrected within, by devolving more powers to the sub-national components of the Nigerian state (the local and state governments) for a more efficient federation.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a businessman, politician and former presidential candidate, wrote from Abuja.