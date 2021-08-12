ADVERTISEMENT

I owe it as a citizenship duty to say the truth. This will be pleasant to God, King and Country. No matter how inconvenient the truth is, it must be spoken because like the great Shehu Usmanu ibn Fodiyo said, “conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it”.

I love the English patriotic rally cry, “For God, King and Country”. This is a British subject’s ultimate declaration of fidelity to the established order in his country, with God being at the apex of the pyramid.

Let me make it clear from the onset that I do not conceive this declaration to mean servitude, sycophancy or blind followership. Apart from God who sits atop the patriotism pyramid, the other two elements, King and Country, are composed of mere mortals who are by no means infallible.

The assertion that “the king can do no wrong” is an existential fallacy and a negation of the course of nature. The King is human, he has emotions, he makes mistakes and is also subject to the numerous “calls of nature”. The country is made up of a broad spectrum of citizens with varying characters, beliefs, tendencies, political and economic statuses. You can never find perfection in this kind of climate.

A citizen, as the most critical unit of any society, has an obligation to play his own part in the attainment of a desirable social order. He is bound by the values that will guarantee not just his own well being but the overall well being of the community to which he belongs. It begins with expressing fidelity to that community. It continues with observing the laws and values of whatever society he finds himself in. It is advanced by pointing out pitfalls and criticising actions or inactions of those in authority, for the inappropriateness of those actions and inactions, not for wether we like them or not.

I am a Nigerian citizen from Benue State. I have a citizenship responsibility to ensure the general well-being of the smaller (Benue) and larger (Nigeria) entities. I am a Christian of the ancient Roman Catholic Order. I therefore have the burden of faith, truth and kindness to my fellow man to shoulder.

In Benue State, where I proudly hail from, an “alternative truth” is being cultivated, while the objective truth is cannibalised. Those who have chosen not to be conscripted into the apostleship of these alternative truths are viewed as traitors and called all sorts of names. In carrying out this vicious campaign against those on the side of truths, not even bonds of friendships are respected. An old friend of mine and professional colleague whom we shared hearty moments together has suddenly began to question my own paternity because I have decided against spewing alternative truths. This is understandable because he bears a grandiose title in the service of a governor who is the chief purveyor of alternative truths.

I have taken time to pen this rather long preamble in order to paint a clear picture of my perspective. I have always advocated that criticisms must be truthful, dispassionate, objective and solution-driven. Any criticism that discounts any of these elements is at best an emotive road trip intended to appeal only to the negative biases of the audience. This cannot be good citizenship.

Recently, the governor of Benue State, His Excellency Dr Samuel Ortom has been preoccupied with venting expletives against the government of a country he also part governs. Any opportunity in front of cameras is not missed in hurling claims and frightening pronouncements against his country. Wether he is receiving political decampees, hosting multilateral agencies, alighting from aircraft, addressing press conferences or hosting meetings, the chorus is the same: the Buhari government has failed. Fulani are waging a Jihad to take over Benue lands. Buhari is arming Fulani against Benue people. Buhari hates Tiv people. Etc.

Although Governor Ortom can draw justification from his being a leader of an opposing political party to that of the Federal Government, he ought to be reminded that governance transcends partisanship. When you are elected into the astronomically high office of governor, you automatically are conferred with the status of a statesman.

Even in the midst of daunting challenges, a governor should never descend into the arena but must be a bridge builder and mediator between opposing tendencies. A governor, by his public conduct, must mirror hope, and not join the multitude in expressing helplessness. A leader is not worth a following the moment his people see the absence of hope in him. What then do we make of a leader who is perpetually playing the victim?.

Governor Ortom and his handlers will never engage you in a discussion where facts are in contest. If you do not consume their poisonous narrative of a sustained campaign of apartheid and internal xenophobia against other Nigerians, you are viewed as a paid agent of Fulanis, a Buhari slave, or as it is in my own case, a “eater of crumbs”. They will never address the substance of the matter.

The governor of Benue State is no doubt a passionate person and this can be seen in his dogged stance on the implementation of the Prohibition of Open Grazing law. I join His Excellency in this advocacy because the open grazing of cattle has been the tipping point in the wanton carnage, destruction, terrorism, mass murder, rape and maiming of innocent farmers in not just Benue State but also other parts of Nigeria.

However, a law to curtail these dastardly occurrences must engender confidence and must have universality of application. It must be founded on good faith. A good law must never have separate rules for citizens residing in the same State. This will be a violation of the Constitution and is therefore null and void. My advice here will be for our governor to insist on ranching, which is “a global best practice” but with a mindset to encourage the establishment of ranches and not to openly advocate for it but make it impossible to have them.

Recently, Governor Ortom in his numerous political outings maintained consistently that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in his three key pillars of Economy, Security and Anti-corruption. For a politician, he can be excused but can he defend these pronouncements within the realm of facts?.

Ortom himself has admitted in previous comments that the current security situation predates the Buhari government. The “ Fulani “ incursion” ( read herders/farmers conflict) was a regular occurrence in Ortom’s Guma Local Government while his party was in power. I remember his testimony in 2013 when 276 people were killed by rampaging criminals. Buhari wasn’t President then, so one can understand the relative muted outrage.

Yes Buhari has the responsibility to arrest the trend. Afterall he promised to do so. Has there been an escalation of insecurity since Buhari took over?. YES. One of the reasons could be that the humongous funds in the hands of those who were displaced from power are being channeled to arming unemployed youths to de-market the government. Has there been an improvement in the insecurity challenge? Absolutely yes. If in doubt, ask citizens in Abuja who were used to meandering through sandbags on roads and who panicked in shopping malls, motor parks, churches, mosques, UN buildings, Police headquaters, media houses, etc.

You can also ask Nigerians who have been celebrating festivities without bomb blasts.

No government has equipped the military like this one. A marked departure is a government to government engagement in arms procurement and not a black market negotiation using the private plane of some “clergy”.

On the economy, inspite of the debilitating effect of COVID-19 on the global economy, Nigeria has never failed to meet its balance of payment obligations under Buhari. Ortom himself has benefitted from Buhari’s several stimulus interventions. Is it the bailouts and budget support funds? Paris Club refunds? Regular FAAC? COVID-19 grants? Social intervention programmes? Schools feeding? Let’s be fair, even in our mission to sow distrust.

No government has liberalised access to micro credit in agriculture like this one. Fertiliser rackets have been eliminated. The rice revolution is real, except that in Benue, it is a near monopoly by a dominant farmer. States like Ebonyi, Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Kebbi have excelled from the opportunities that abound in the agricultural sector.

It is appalling when holders of high office become rumour peddlers. The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently mentioned that a female minister purchased a property worth $37 million and advanced $20 million for this in cash. Without bothering to find out the facts, Ortom went berserk, citing this as evidence of Buhari’s corruption. It turned out that the said property is the Le Meridien Hotel Ogeyi Place in Port Harcourt, purchased by Deziani Allison Madueke, former petroleum Minister. But Ortom is still digging in this obvious lie.

Ortom talks about Buhari’s nepotism. I want the reader to embark on an independent fact finding mission to find out who have been occupants, since 2015 ,of the biggest cash cows in the State viz the Bureau of Local Government and SUBEB. It is a known fact that these two offices have been “micro zoned” to particular kindreds related to the governor. These are just two examples among many.

Governor Ortom has exclusive jurisdiction over Benue State as the elected leader of the executive arm of government. I want to challenge his handlers to make public his projects since he mounted the saddle. I also want to challenge anyone in Benue to mention which President has sited more federal projects in the state than Buhari since 1999.

Talking about citizens and workers welfare, it is a fact that Buhari does not owe salaries to federal workers. Rather he bails out states to pay salaries. Buhari has cleared pensions of former staff in public establishments like NITEL, the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), the Nigerian Airways and even those of Biafran soldiers. I challenge the handlers of our dear governor to say the same in good conscience. I say this as a son of a living pensioner who can’t remember the date of her last pay cheque.

The prices of food at getting out of hand no doubt. My weekly kitchen budget has quadrupled. However, is the President responsible for this? How does the President or his government benefit from spiraling prices of food items? Should he order a price cap by fiat? Have those who have become the biggest farmers in the North-Central been selling their products below current market rates to mitigate the sufferings? It’s called hypocrisy .

I accord my governor his rights to criticise but let him speak the truth. After all he “trusts in God”. It is beneath his status to give the impression that he is lying and mobilising his citizens to hate other Nigerians.

He can fault a policy of government but must also show the alternative in his own conduct. You can’t act as if responsibility of governance only ends at the federal level. I still believe Benue can be better than what it currently exhibits.

I hope I have fulfilled my citizen’s duty. I pray it is well recieved. I have developed a thick skin against comments that won’t address this content but will question my “Gyadoship” or will emphasise my “feeding from crumbs”.

Kenneth Gyado writes from Abuja, Nigeria.