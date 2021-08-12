ADVERTISEMENT

I enjoy writing on nutrition and metabolism because what was taught in physiology and medical biochemistry are in great contrast with calorie advice that we often hear from health professionals. Now and then I get thank you mails from my readers and often they wondered why they were getting some clarity on nutrition from a physiotherapist. Well, human body is the ultimate hybrid with amazing dynamic ability to switch fuel based on different circumstances like resting, running, fasting, walking etc. Therefore, as movement specialists, physiotherapists are trained to understand the skeletal muscle’s preferred fuel in all circumstances and all I’m doing is to bring this clinical skill to the lay population for health promotion.

As the controversies and confusions continue to rage among dieticians, nutrition scientists and dieters of all kinds, I was invited by the African Christian Fellowship, Minnesota Chapter, to make a presentation on the topic titled “Bringing It Home: What’s Wrong with African Foods?” Clearly, all migration studies have established the fact that there is no known gene protection against chronic diseases following exposure to western lifestyle. I must add that this presentation was via Zoom with unique ability to interact with my brothers and sisters a little over 700 miles away from my hometown in Indiana, an endeavor that would have required inconvenient logistics of driving 10 hours 11 mins or several hours of lay over at airports before covid hit the world not long ago.

Coming back to my presentation, African staple foods are mostly starchy carbohydrates in form of grains and tubers. As I was trying to put the slides together, our foods, especially in West Africa, initially appeared very boring as I was hard pressed to come up with significant list outside maize (corn), yams and cassava. However, between the grains and these root crops, I quickly came up with more than 19 different foods with surprising realization on how different these foods were in term of textures, flavors, and tastes. The biggest surprise was that while all the 19 food items needed salt none required added sugar, including stews and sauces. Though in limited amount, traditional African foods also contain protein from beans, domesticated/hunted animals, and fish. In addition, dietary fats come from palm oil, animal fats, melon and groundnuts, the good old foods that have been consumed thousands of years before the controversial 1950 fat/cholesterol hypothesis telling the whole world that tropical oils were cholesterol laden artery clogger. This so-called hypothesis also ignored the fact that Americans consumed lard, tallow and butter which are saturated animal fats long before Procter & Gamble introduced crystallized cottonseed oil or Crisco in 1911. This was truly a gamble on green color dollar over human health. Cotton was and continues to be a two products plant with seeds and cotton fiber harvests. However, the seeds were problematic as no one knew what to do with them until they were later processed to make oil for soaps and candles. This was further bleached and deodorized to prevent it from going rancid and successfully advertised to the “modern housewives” of the time with encouragement to get rid of time-consuming lard and tallow in their kitchens. Nowadays you cannot miss these glistering yellow seed oils extracted under intense industrial pressure marketed, fraudulently, as “vegetable” oil in your local groceries and I bet your attendant will think you were from Mars if you ask for help to find tallow or lard on the shelves. As a village kid, I remember hearing adults lumping these vegetable oils as one of very many foods called “ounje alakowe” which loosely means food for the elites.

Back to traditional African foods, the starchy carbohydrates are not processed into mangled matrix with additives for longer shelf live. This helps to preserve the integrity of their fibers, making it difficult to consume insatiably and thus prevent high rates of glucose absorption with sudden glucose surge characterized by processed foods laden with sweeteners. The biochemistry of glucose which is the simplest form of starchy foods is highly regulated because the pathway to make the chemical energy called ATP is controlled by how much energy the body needs at any time. This is the reason why indigenous peoples on any continent are much thinner and leaner because their lifestyle of frequent physical activity and infrequent food consumption permit increase need for Krebs cycle and ATP formation. On the other hand, excessive consumption of processed foods in sedentary setting shunts glucose intermediate metabolites to biosynthetic pathway called pentose phosphate pathway for making DNA, RNA, nucleotides, cell membranes and thus promotes continuous growth which may lead to metabolic diseases in the long run.

In traditional African setting, natural sugar is found in fruits which cannot be stored until next harvesting season like grains and tubers. Personally, I remember refined sugar was used occasionally in the village for corn pap and garri which frankly can be consumed without sugar as they were made to ferment for extra few days to bring out the sweet-sour taste. In other words, people lived and still live for several weeks without the need for refined sugar. As a child, you always knew that there was no such thing as green tea in the village! Any black, dark, or greenish herbal drinks was nasty tasting, and you never admitted feeling sick unless it was very bad. In my primary school, during Nigeria’s 10th Independent Anniversary, I was initially apprehensive and had to be persuaded that coca cola was not the familiar dark bitter herbal drinks that were forced on kids for any kind of sickness. That was how rare sugary drinks were!

Against seasonal exposure, native Africans and blacks in diaspora now have daily exposure to cheap sugary products in form of table sugar, fruit juices, soft drinks, ice cream and all kinds of foods with sweeteners. Blacks are known to have higher prevalence of hypertension compared to whites and while the controversial “slave journey-hereditary sodium retention” theory has been totally disproved, Professor Olusoga Sofola’s work and other studies have shown that high percentage of blacks have mutation on subunits of beta epithelial sodium channel that “controls the final adjustments in [kidney] sodium excretion”.

That said, blacks have been exposed to salt since time immemorial and studies have shown that chronic consumption of sugary products increases renal uric acid levels leading to hypertension and chronic kidney diseases which probably may be a trigger on the underlying prevalence of beta epithelial sodium channel polymorphism among blacks. There are other mechanisms leading to hypertension including direct insult on the lining of blood vessels and kidney from excessive consumption of processed foods. Therefore, it seems to me that unregulated consumption of processed foods has additive effects on hypertension than salt consumption itself. As the saying goes, genes are not destiny, therefore less processed foods, less trigger on epithelial sodium channel mutation found mostly in blacks. Put differently, staying away from processed sugary products is staying away from salt!

To reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and stroke, my advice to the brethren in Twin Cities, Minnesota, was to engage in regular physical activity, staying away from added sugar/sweeteners as we did back in Africa, eat fruits as against drinking fruit juices and finally eat 1 or 2 meals a day few days a week as able. If this was good for my African brothers and sisters in Twin Cities, Minnesota, it is equally good for all blacks wherever they may be found.

Mukaila Kareem, a doctor of physiotherapy and physical activity advocate, writes from the U.S.A and can be reached through makkareem5@gmail.com