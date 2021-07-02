ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s setbacks are not conclusive evidence of our inability to live together, but challenges we must overcome, as even the most advanced countries of the world such as United States of America, United Kingdom, Spain, and France still grapple with issues of identity.

In the contest for power and resources in history, people always try to outdo each other by creating divisions around race, ethnicity, or faith. People do this to enlist group support for otherwise private agenda or to whip support for personal disappointment or loss, as it presently is. Sometimes when faith and ethnicity are the same, demagogues explore doctrinaire differences, as it was in Europe in the 17th century, when European kings fought a 30-year war dividing themselves into Catholics or protestants, between 1618 and 1648.

Europe never emerged significantly as a powerhouse until it overcame that era of darkness, and only then was it able to march into Renaissance (Enlightenment), the Industrial Revolution and democracy. Ethnically and religiously homogeneous Somalia, whose war lords divided it along clans, is yet to escape from the ruins and darkness of its own division. Rwanda, to the contrary, is marching forward, having buried the ghost of hatred in its past, while presently making development its focus.

When I was a young student, both at the ‘A’ levels and in the University, it was our aspiration to seek the unity of all of Africa into one country in the manner of America, as espoused by Kwame Nkrumah (the first Prime Minister of Ghana), and Sekou Toure (the first President of Guinea), and other great nationalists. Some of our mentors in Nigeria, such as Alao-Aka Bashorun, worked as a Pan Africanist in drafting the constitutions of many newly independent African countries, in a clime when Nigeria’s Justice Akinola Aguda served as Chief Justice of Botswana. We saw all Africans as the same, and we perceived any attack on any group of Africans as an attack on the rest of us. It was in that spirit that on January 6, 1988, Rotimi Ewebiyi, Olaitan Oyerinde, Chris Ayaze, Sylvester Odion and my humble self – all students of the University of Lagos – were arrested and detained after the massive protest we staged, alongside Nigerian workers and students, following Prime Minister Thatcher of Britain’s visit. We were protesting in Nigeria against her pro-apartheid policy in South Africa.

Where we are coming from is, of course, very far from where we are now; such that it is incredible that some people are demonstrating for the break up of Nigeria. In the days of yore, it was unimaginable to us that a time would come when the advocacy that we break Nigeria into separate countries will be fervent. Then we considered Nigeria as one of the 52 states of Africa, which is just the size of California in the United States of America. Everything from farming practices, including pastoralism versus crop farming, differences in dressing, and the relation to the climate and the land are all being thrown into the discussion, to magnify our differences.

The methods employed are even regrettably pedestrian, in what seems to be an argument that it is needless to save the unity of the country. Tragically, those who have held high offices in Nigeria at one point or the other are also stoking the current embers of disunity. The truth, the very stubborn truth, is that we are mainly the same people, in more ways than what the magnifying glasses of separatists want us to see.

Nigeria may have diverse languages, but the cultures of most Nigerian ethnic groups are the same, pointing to the same roots in distant history, and here is why. The cosmogony, religious rights, histories and cultures of most Nigerians (the pre-colonial and pre-Arabic influence) are largely the same, despite the diversity of languages that is available in the country. The African American scholar, Chancellor Williams has already done justice to this question in his seminar work, The Destruction of African Civilization: Great Issue of a Race. Williams’ explains that two major factors account for why Africa, though accounting for less than 3 per cent of global trade, is home to the highest numbers of languages and dialects in the world, but the same culture. These factors are first, the migration that occurred in prehistoric times because of the drying up (desertification) of parts of the Sahara, which was home to a previously thriving culture and life.

The second was the forced migrations, owing to various wars of conquest. When people flee, they go in small bands in different directions, carrying with them the memory of their cultures and cosmogony, but often losing their original languages as they travel farther. In Nigeria, it is possible to decipher a definite relationship in the pre-colonial and pre-Arabic cultures of Western and Northern Nigeria. These are presumed to be cultures whose ruling classes migrated from Meroitic Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt. The same practices in the Hausa Bori cult of worship, exists in the Sango (Yoruba) cult of worship. Similarly, the same practices are found in the Amadioha worship circle amongst the Igbos, who, though, are associated with the Bantustan stock. The details of these assumptions should have by now been the subject of a comprehensive study across archaeology, history, and linguistics, using the modern technology of historical reconstruction.

Cheikh Anta Diop, who I consider the most outstanding African scholar (an historian, physicist, archaeologist and chemist) has done some pioneering work on this subject and created a perspective for the historical reconstruction of Africa cultures, which establishes that Africans are essentially the same, not different people, and they can live together and must refrain from being sliced into tiny groups for easy conquest. This was his preoccupation in his books, Cultural Unity of Africa, Africa Pre-colonial, The African Origin of Civilisation, Myth or Reality, Civilization or Barbarism, and The Economic and Cultural Basis for a Federated African State. I recommend these important works to advocates of separatism, who constantly repeat the false doctrine that “We are different people. We cannot live together. Let everyone go their separate ways”.

Nigerians can live together peacefully and in prosperity once we regain our minds to do some of the right things, including decentralising more powers to the states and local governments; electing focused leaders with clear visions for economic and social development, and who the character and antecedents that show they can deliver on promises…

Africans everywhere are of the same ancestry. All human beings are of the same ancestry, and so says the Bible in Act of Apostle, 17:26; “And hath made of one blood all nations of men for dwelling on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.” Let us resolve our economic and political challenges in Nigeria in the political turf. Let us keep ethnic divisions and religious bigotry out of it. Ethno-religious confrontations are conflicts that no one can ever win, as all are always losers in that field.

Nigeria is a beautiful country, and the most formidable promise of the African people. It started well at independence and its people had learnt to live together peacefully, until the setback of the civil war, triggered by the 1966 military coup. The fantastic testament of our peaceful co-existence and integration includes such occasions as when the mainly Christian voters of Gboko elected a Kanuri Muslim man, Abubakar Imam, to represent them in the Northern State Assembly. It includes when Chief Obafemi Awolowo campaigned for Ernest Ikoli, an Ijaw man in the Lagos election, against a fellow Ijebu man, Samuel Akinsanya. In the early 1960s, right to the ‘70s, Easterners like Kalu Anya served in the Borno Judiciary, as well as justice Olagunju, a Yoruba man from Offa, who trained many Jurists in the Sokoto Division.

Nigerians, up till today, are still more tolerant of each other than the separatists’ propaganda want us to believe. Even as I write, the only seat allocated to Kebbi State at the Supreme Court is occupied by a jurist originally from Delta State, who practiced in the old Sokoto State and married from Argungu, Justice Amina Adamu Augie. Kebbi people do not regard her as a foreigner but a loyal daughter of Kebbi. It is time to talk a little more about the prime points in our journey to national integration, rather than our low points. Nigerians can live together peacefully and in prosperity once we regain our minds to do some of the right things, including decentralising more powers to the states and local governments; electing focused leaders with clear visions for economic and social development, and who the character and antecedents that show they can deliver on promises; and embarking immediately on a policy of national reconciliation and inclusiveness. These are what Nigeria needs, not division!

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a businessman, politician and former presidential candidate, wrote from Abuja.