Establish an early warning and early response mechanism to track, in real time, when an incident occurred and when state security agents responded. Incidences of attackers spending hours killing and maiming citizens in communities must end. Build on women’s indigenous knowledge to involve them in the community peace architecture, as mediators and negotiators.
Nigeria is one of the most unstable and terrorised countries in the world. We are currently ranked third in the world, with a death toll of 25,711 people killed between 2010 and 2019. This does not include those murdered, kidnapped, assaulted, raped, and abducted since 2020. Nigerians are gradually being paralysed with the fear of violence, unable to farm, travel, socialise or go to school and, even in our homes, we are still not safe.
Women and children bear the major brunt arising from wars and conflict and are often time the worst hit, hence we are concerned about the spate of violence pervading the nation; therefore we call on the government to TAKE ACTION to end the insecurity and bloodshed.
In its Mass Atrocities Report 2020, Global Rights Nigeria estimated that 4,556 Nigerians were killed in 2020, especially in the restive North-Eastern part of the country. In the first quarter of 2021, over 220 kidnapping incidents were recorded, with at least 2,114 victims. In the same first quarter of 2021, over 600 schools closed across six states in the North. Violence is raging in Abia, Benue, Imo, Kebbi, Niger, Ondo and Oyo States due to the activities of non-state actors, insurrection, the proliferation of weapons, farmer-herder conflicts and state security operations. The deaths of Abubakar Shekau and Idriss Déby heralds the terror of a more organised Islamic West Africa Province, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes and their means of livelihood, while women and children are being captured for rape and indoctrinated into a life of violence.
Nigeria’s security forces are already overstretched, dogged with allegations of corruption and abuse, and the country is awash with small arms and light weapons in the middle of an economic recession, high unemployment and food insecurity. The increasing rate of crime and violence is alarming and of great concern to everyone. Few can sleep soundly for fear and the uncertainty is unbearable. Nigeria is inflicted with a thousand cuts and hemorrhaging badly, and we need to stop the bleeding and needless deaths. The insecurity endangers the continued existence of the country, and every citizen is at risk.
Nigerians need the assurance that the attacks around the country are being recorded and addressed collaboratively by relevant state actors under the supervision of the President. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had daily briefings; insecurity is killing more people and should be accorded a higher level of urgency.
The demands
- Reform community security policing: Engage and involve states and communities in security management, especially in security provisioning and ensure that state and community needs and risks influence the deployment of security assets.
- Set up early warning mechanisms and ensure women’s participation in peace and security decision-making: Establish an early warning and early response mechanism to track, in real time, when an incident occurred and when state security agents responded. Incidences of attackers spending hours killing and maiming citizens in communities must end. Build on women’s indigenous knowledge to involve them in the community peace architecture, as mediators and negotiators.
- Give daily security briefings: Nigerians need the assurance that the attacks around the country are being recorded and addressed collaboratively by relevant state actors under the supervision of the President. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had daily briefings; insecurity is killing more people and should be accorded a higher level of urgency.
- Ensure transparency and accountability on security spending: The link between our huge defence budget and the safety and security of Nigerians must be reinforced. Nigerians demand accountability from state security forces and governors on how defence budgets and security votes are implemented.
- Activate national response to kidnapping: Until the menace of kidnapping is brought under control, all kidnapping cases should be handled centrally, aligned to a strategy/policy to be implemented by the Office of the National Security Adviser.
We the undersigned organisations are members of the Feminist Womanifesto Group:
