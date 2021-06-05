Barely two months before Kyari clocks two years on the saddle, he has delivered on the promise of galvanising and bringing together NNPC’s contractor parties to agree to the much anticipated full term agreement, which finally creates a certainty for the desired brighter future in the nation’s upstream sector.

Mother nature has a way of depositing its vast treasures wherever it pleases. In the wonderful world of hydrocarbons, these resources are either placed onshore (on land) or offshore (in water). Beneath the hidden depths of the world’s seas, ranging from a few hundreds to several thousands of feet (called deepwater), therein lies vast fortunes of oil and natural gas resources. These resources have the capacity to boost world economic growth and play a vital role in the future of the rapidly changing global energy mix.

It is on record that Nigeria is fortunate to have its own fair share of the world’s deepwater endowments. Data shows that the country produces almost 10 per cent of the global deepwater oil in recent times. Moreso, the deepwater terrain has become extremely significant in Nigeria’s energy space, representing almost half of the nation’s oil production and holding about 35 per cent of the country’s oil reserves.

As an evidence of the significance of this hugely prolific terrain, six out of the eight international oil companies, which control about 75 per cent of the world’s deepwater space, all have some presence in Nigeria’s deepwater. Suffice to say that deepwater has become a critical hydrocarbon landscape which the nation cannot afford to lose or manage with kid’s gloves.

The strategy deployed to resolve the conflict in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 Bonga PSC is expected to serve as a benchmark for resolving the remaining PSC deepwater disputes. The Bonga PSC was thus the gateway to the resolution of the industry-wide disputes that have hamstrung the potential in the deepwater terrain over the years.

As critical as Nigeria’s deepwater terrain is, it happens that this high-volume environment has been plagued by protracted dispute between the International Oil Companies (IOCs) contractors and the host nation, Nigeria, represented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) . The disputes have, over the years, been rooted in entrenched differences in the interpretation of the provisions of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and its associated laws.

Since commencement of production in 2005, these disagreements have festered and led to arbitration. The differences in opinion have inflicted a heavy strain on investor trust and confidence, stunting growth and creating the possibility of huge contingent liability on the nation. Essentially, these disputes have proven to be a major clog in the wheel of progress for all parties concerned.

As at 2016, contingent liability due to arbitration claims against Nigeria ran into billions, with high uncertainty for sustainable futures for the investors. In 2017, therefore, NNPC revised its engagement strategy and adopted a commercial solution as an alternative to the protracted legal dispute. The revised strategy was premised on the principle of trading the disputed bitter past for a brighter collaborative future for both parties.

But why are NNPC and the IOCs using the OML 118 dispute resolution template as a reference and benchmark for resolving other disputes? The answer is not far-fetched. It is because of its significance in many ways. Along with the straddled fields, the OML 118 is home to five major players in the deepwater space, not only in Nigeria but also globally. It is also the first major deepwater development in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, 75 kilometres from the shore containing the Bonga fields, at water depths of over 1,000 metres.

The field is arguably one of the most prolific deepwater assets in Nigeria, boasting of almost two billion barrels of crude oil and up to 1 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF) of gas. It also has a modest cost of operations and has delivered appreciable value for the investors with a sizeable take for the country. The field also supplies gas to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), another strategic asset to the NNPC and its partners.

So, after two years of negotiating the strategy and seeking alignment on some of the PSC terms, in February 2019 NNPC signed the Heads of Terms (HoT) with the OML 118 PSC contractors (PSC) partners – Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG), Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (EEPNL) and Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE).