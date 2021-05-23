The popularity of a church is eloquent testimony of failure and not of success.

Pastors contradict the counsel of the Lord without batting their eyelids. They plant church parishes like supermarkets in every street corner. They build cathedrals and church monuments like World Trade Centres, each one striving to be the biggest and most splendiferous in the universe.

They gather thousands, even millions, of “worshippers” in front of television cameras every so often on the mountains of Kilimanjaro. They are the new spiritual superstars; the mega-pastors of the mega-churches.

While the emphasis of some mega-churches on branch-networking and exponential growth might be a wonderful policy for a fast-food chain, as a framework for a Christian organisation, it has tended to produce half-baked pastors.

Carnal Growth

In the world today, success in “churchianity” is measured by the size of the congregation and not by changed lives. Accordingly, highfalutin mega-pastors have fine-tuned church-growth strategies. It is all a question of numbers, numbers, and more numbers.

Numbers determine how much money is fleeced from the flock. Numbers determine the extent of pastoral control and the captivity of men. When pastors meet, the unspoken question is “how big is your church?” The answer determines social status. Like Mordecai to Haman, the pastors of mini churches are required to bow down to the mega-pastors.

One pastor even maintains that God gave him the specific mandate to establish mega-churches, as opposed to mini ones. Jesus has only one church. He does not ask men to build churches for Him. Jesus says: “I will build My church.” (Matthew 16:18). Moreover, God despises what men esteem. (Luke 16:15). Therefore, He generally prefers the mini to the mega.

Jesus identifies God’s flock as little, as opposed to being large. He says: “Do not fear, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” (Luke 12:32). Thus, Zechariah asks rhetorically: “Who has despised the day of small things?” (Zechariah 4:10).

Deceitfulness of Riches

Think of a man with companies at home and abroad. He has houses in every state capital and in choice locations all over the world. He has a fleet of cars and his own jet planes. My sister, is that not the kind of husband you would like? Know this for sure: God is less than impressed.

The Lord says: “Tell the daughter of Zion, ‘Behold, your King is coming to you, lowly, and sitting on a donkey.’” (Matthew 21:5). Daughter of Zion, Jesus was not the classical husband-material. He did not drive around in a Mercedes jeep, but on a donkey. He did not even build His own house. Instead, He said: “Foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay His head.” (Matthew 8:20).

Think of a woman of great and dazzling beauty. Our very own Agbani Darego easily comes to mind. She blazed the trail as Nigeria’s first Miss World; for a season, the acclaimed most beautiful woman in the world.

But if we were to seek God’s opinion, He would consider her beauty to be ugly. That is why Jesus had to be an ugly man; that His beauty might be exclusively divine. Isaiah says Jesus was ugly: “He has no form or comeliness; and when we see Him, there is no beauty that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2).

However, because Jesus was ugly according to the values of this world, He was handsome according to the values of the kingdom of God. The beauty of the Lord is the beauty of holiness. (2 Chronicles 20:21). His beauty is the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit that is of great price in the eyes of the Lord. (1 Peter 3:4).

Kingdom Dynamics

Indeed, according to Jesus’ kingdom dynamics, the popularity of a church is eloquent testimony of failure and not of success. Jesus told his disciples: “The world would love you if you belonged to it; but you don’t – for I chose you to come out of the world, and so it hates you.” (John 15:19).

However, the world loves today’s mega-pastors. Nothing rubbished a Nigerian pastor’s ministry more eloquently than Newsweek’s declaration that he is one of the world’s most respected men. Jesus says: “Woe to you when all men speak well of you, for so did their fathers to the false prophets.” (Luke 6:26).

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ says the LORD of hosts. Who are you, O great mountain? Before Zerubbabel you shall become a plain!’” (Zechariah 4:6-7).

One of the great mountains before Zerubbabel was Solomon’s temple. Those charged with rebuilding it were intimidated that the new temple would not have the splendour and majesty of the old.

But God is not concerned with size and other externalities. Through Haggai, he notes that, in spite of its physical shortcomings, “the glory of this latter temple shall be greater than the former.” (Haggai 2:9). Before Zerubbabel, the great mountain of Solomon’s temple would become a plain.

When the disciples extolled the splendour of the Jerusalem temple to Jesus, He replied: “All these buildings will be knocked down, with not one stone left on top of another!” (Matthew 24:2). The same fate awaits the magnificent cathedrals of today.

God’s Verdict

In the kingdom of God, it is the stone the builders reject that becomes the headstone. (Psalm 118:22). According to Jesus, the first will become last and the last first. (Mark 10:31). So, today’s “first-class” pastors and their majestic churches will eventually be humbled.

Isaiah says: “every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill brought low.” (Isaiah 40:4). This indicates that, in the day of the Lord, we are likely to discover that the big church is small in the sight of the Lord and the small church is big.

Mega-churches readily sacrifice the doctrine of Christ on the altar of the imperatives for a large following. But we are not called to empire-building but to righteousness. Indeed, Jesus says to popular mega-churches across the ages: “I know your works, that you have a name that you are alive, but you are dead.” (Revelation 3:1).

David got into trouble with God when he became preoccupied with size. When pride moved him to conduct a census in Israel in order to glory in the size of his kingdom, God responded by decimating it with pestilence which killed seventy-thousand men. (2 Samuel 24:1-15). Jesus himself was not the product of a big “church,” but of little Bethlehem Ephrathah. (Micah 5:2).

The messages that promote numerical growth often impede spiritual growth. Everywhere, pastors are engaged in church-planting, for the primary purpose of increasing their dominion and finances. The outcome is the mushrooming of churches that are impressive to men, but contemptible to God.

Isaiah warns: “Because you have forgotten the God of your salvation, and have not been mindful of the Rock of your stronghold, therefore you will plant pleasant plants and set out foreign seedlings; in the day you will make your plant to grow, and in the morning you will make your seed to flourish; but the harvest will be a heap of ruins in the day of grief and desperate sorrow.” (Isaiah 17:10-11).

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com