The privatisation of Nigeria’s electric power sector in 2014 was greeted with high public expectations of an end to the epileptic power supply situation in Nigeria. Nigerians openly expressed support for the power sector reforms in the hope that it would end the endemic corruption, lack of investments, estimated billings and poor customer services that had been the bane of sector.

Sixteen years after the passage of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPRSA) in 2005, and seven years after the conclusion of the power sector privatisation, public confidence in the power sector reforms have waned considerably and the support hitherto extended to the privatisation of the sector has nose-dived beyond redemption. Electricity distribution companies (“DisCos”), which are the closest to consumers, continue to endure both deserved and undeserved attacks and blames by electricity consumers and other stakeholders for the systemic failure of the power sector.

According to the World Bank, “Nigeria has the largest number of people without access to electricity in the world”. The World Bank further states that “the power sector has not been able to keep up with demand or provide reliable supply to existing customers. Businesses in Nigeria lose about US$29 billion annually because of unreliable electricity”.

Despite the power sector reforms, the Federal Government has been unable to articulate and implement policies and regulations that would truly provide affordable and reliable electricity to the majority of Nigerians.

However, it is not correct, as it has been consistently asserted by many public commentators, that state governments do not have a role to play in the electricity regulatory process under the 1999 Constitution (as amended). In actual fact, the State Houses of Assembly are vested with the powers under the constitution to make laws for the regulation of electricity business in their states.

Section 4 (7)(b) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) provides that the “House of Assembly of a State shall have the power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the State or any part thereof with respect to the following matters, that is to say – any matter included in the Concurrent Legislation List set out in the first column of Part II of the Second Schedule to this Constitution to the extent prescribed in the second column opposite thereto”.

Section 13 of part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) provides as follows:

The National Assembly may make laws for the Federation or any part thereof with respect to:-

Electricity and establishment of electric power stations;

The generation and transmission of electricity in or to any part of the Federation and from one state to another state;

of electricity in or to any part of the Federation and from one state to another state; The regulation of the right of any person or authority to dam up or otherwise interfere with the flow of water from sources in any part of the Federation;

The participation of the Federation in any arrangement with another country for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for any area partly within and partly outside the Federation ;

; The regulation of the right of any person or authority to use, work or operate any plant, apparatus, equipment or work designed for the supply or use of electrical energy.

Section 14 of part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) provides as follows;

A House of Assembly may make laws for the State with respect to:

Electricity and the establishment in that State of electric power stations;

The generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to areas not covered by a national grid system within that state; and

of electricity to areas not covered by a national grid system within that state; and The establishment within that state of any authority for the promotion and management of electric power stations established by the State.

Section 15 of part 11 of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) defines distribution and transmission as follow:

“distribution” means the supply of electricity from a sub-station to the ultimate consumer.

‘transmission’ means the supply of electricity from a power station to a sub-station or from one sub-station to another sub-station and the reference to a “sub-station’ herein is a reference to an assembly of plant, machinery or equipment for distribution of electricity.

The inclusion of electricity in the concurrent list means that the National Assembly (federal) and State Houses of Assembly have legislative powers in this subject to the extent set out in the Second Schedule. However, the distribution of electricity is not explicitly mentioned in the concurrent list, as a subject on which the federal legislative assembly has powers to make laws.

The National Assembly derived its power from the Constitution to enact the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA). The EPSRA created the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and gives authority to NERC to regulate all stages of the electricity sector. Nevertheless, it is our considered view that the NERC’s regulatory oversight of the electricity distribution business, based on the provisions of the EPRSA, is faulty in all material particulars. A patience review of section 13 (b) Part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution reveals that the powers of the National Assembly to make laws on electricity is only confined to electricity generation and transmission and cannot, by any stretch of argument, be extended to the electricity distribution business within states.

It is therefore our submission that if it were the intention of the draftsmen to vest the National Assembly with the powers to make laws for electricity distribution within States, Section 13 (b) part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution would have expressly included electricity “distribution”. The cardinal principle of interpretation of statute is that what is not specifically included is deemed excluded, therefore the Constitution, having failed to expressly include electricity distribution under section 13 (b) part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, has expressly excluded it. See the case of IGP v. ANPP (2007) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1066) 457, 496-7.

To further buttress the fact that electricity distribution within Nigeria was never intended to be legislated upon by the National Assembly, Section 13 (d) of part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution clearly states that the National Assembly can make laws on electricity distribution only in relation to where the Federal Government of Nigeria is in arrangement with another sovereign country for the distribution of electricity for any area partly within and partly outside the Federation. This obviously deals with a diplomatic arrangement between Nigeria and its sovereign neighbour country for the distribution of electricity within the border area that houses Nigerians and its sovereign neighbour nationals.

The clear intention of the drafters of the Constitution is that State governments, being closer to electricity end users, understand the peculiar terrain of the electricity distribution areas, the behavioural pattern of the electricity end-users, more importantly the impact of electricity to the peace, security and well-being of their citizens, thus therefore are better placed to make laws for the electricity distribution business in their localities.

Furthermore, the definition of “transmission” and “distribution” in section 15 of part II of the Second Schedule clearly shows that the National Assembly can only make laws regulating all activities from the power generation station to the (transmission) sub-station and nothing more. Any electricity business activities outside the (transmission) sub-stations to the end users should only be legislated upon by the State Houses of Assembly.

We thus recommend that Houses of Assembly should initiate the process to commence the enactment of laws that would regulate electricity, including electricity distribution, in their States. In addition, the Attorneys-General of the 36 states should consider approaching the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the powers of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly…

It therefore means that States’ Houses of Assembly have the constitutional right to set up State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (“SERCs”) or the establishment of any such authority that will be vested with the responsibility of regulating and managing all aspects of the electricity distribution business, including setting retail electricity tariffs and all activities relating to the sale of electricity to end users within their states.

We are of the view that the legislation on electricity distribution in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005 by the National Assembly is a possible breach of the principles of federalism and constitute undue interference with the roles of the State Houses of Assembly under the Constitution. The NERC is also possibly over-reaching itself by making regulation for off-grid/mini-grid electricity generation and distribution within States.

Consequently, it is our submission that Section 62 (1)(d), (2), 67, 71 (4) and 76 of the EPSRA, in so far as they relate to electricity distribution to end users, are null and void and of no effect. The National Assembly having no powers to make such laws cannot confer the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission with powers it does not have. Therefore, all regulations made by the NERC in exercise of such powers are to that extent null and void and of no effect – Nemo dat quon non habet.

State governments and their respective Houses of Assembly should not sit under the idle excuse that it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to provide electricity to their citizens. On the contrary, it is the responsibility of state governments to do so. Unfortunately, many state governments, rather than take advantage of section 14 to increase economic activities within their states and improve on their internally generated revenues, continue to allow the Federal Government and its agencies to hijack their constitutional roles and responsibility of providing electricity to their citizens.

A serious State government should see the state’s regulation of the electricity distribution business as a great opportunity to bring meaningful development to its territory and thereby increase its much needed internally generated revenue. The argument that states hold minority equity stakes in the privatised DisCos does not invalidate the provisions of the Section 14(b) part II of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution with regards to the powers of State Houses of Assembly to make laws for electricity distribution within their respective states.

We thus recommend that Houses of Assembly should initiate the process to commence the enactment of laws that would regulate electricity, including electricity distribution, in their States. In addition, the Attorneys-General of the 36 states should consider approaching the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the powers of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly under Section 13, 14 and 15 of part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended). This, we believe, will be the very road to pursue true federalism and economic independence by the States under a true federation arrangement.

However, should both the Federal and State Governments prefer the status quo on electricity distribution regulation to remain, the National Assembly should consider an amendment of Section 13(b) of part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution to expressly include electricity distribution.

Chuks H. Nwani, a legal practitioner, writes from Lagos through Chuksnwani@gmail.com, while Odion Omonfoman, an energy expert, is the CEO of New Hampshire Capital Ltd. He can be reached through orionomon@outlook.com