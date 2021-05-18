ADVERTISEMENT

Providing full-time, effective leadership as the president of a country as big and diverse as Nigeria is, is demanding and stressful. Anyone wanting to be the president of Nigeria should have unimpaired, impressive physical stamina and mental acuity. With the experience of the late President Yar'Adua, and what the country is going through with current President Muhammadu Buhari, we have to face the issue of the physical health and mental agility of those contesting for the highest office in the land more seriously.

Providing full-time, effective leadership as the president of a country as big and diverse as Nigeria is, is demanding and stressful. Anyone wanting to be the president of Nigeria should have unimpaired, impressive physical stamina and mental acuity. With the experience of the late President Yar’Adua, and what the country is going through with current President Muhammadu Buhari, we have to face the issue of the physical health and mental agility of those contesting for the highest office in the land more seriously.

The strategy of relying on prayers and luck is maladaptive. In a fast changing world, old governance is bad governance. Nigeria can no longer afford leaders whose defining character is dotage. I am not promoting ageism. The former Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad is 95 years old and will definitely win another election today. Obasanjo knew that Yar’Adua was very ill, nevertheless, he backed his power quest, for his own convenience.

The 2023 race is beginning in earnest. Last week, unflattering pictures of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in severe physical decline appeared on social media. Those pictures provoked heated debates on the health of whoever aspires to lead the Africa’s most populous country. Tinubu’s speech is slurred and his gait disturbing. At the 11th edition of the annual Arewa House lecture series in Kaduna in March, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was rescued from an imminent fall. A few days later, at the 12th colloquium to celebrate his 69th birthday in Kano State, he called on the Federal Government to recruit at least 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army to boost Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. He added that, “What they will eat – cassava, agbado and corn, will grow here.” Many of his public appearances have been defined by slurry, confusing, intermittent, indecipherable oration.

In January 2015, candidate Buhari forgot the name of his own running mate and referred to him as Osinbade. Not long after assuming office, he spoke of Western Germany, as if he was oblivious of the unification of Germany after the fall of the Berlin wall, no less than three decades ago! What appeared as memory lapses at the time has proven costly to Nigeria. Nothing can be done now about the Buhari impediment. As long as the political economy is based on cryptofascism, cabals, special interests and those who seek to profit from chaos, will always attempt to foist candidates in frail health on the nation.

What is worth doing is to reject any presidential candidate that is too old, frail, and out of touch with a changing world. The Nigerian public deserves a basic understanding of the health and general well-being of anyone aspiring to be president. How much of their medical record should be public? Making demands for health disclosure for greater transparency is not unreasonable. Being president is a stressful job. It is risky and actually irresponsible to leave the destiny of 200 million people in the hands of anyone whose health is failing and, or is in the cross-hairs of biologically predictable physical and cognitive decline.

We also tend to ignore the effect that fielding old and sickly incompetents has on risks analysts who guide potential investors in making investment decisions. A president who is not in good shape is a factor in risk analysis. His state of health affects bond pricing, even insurance valuation, etc. Rational investors, as opposed to fly by night vulture capitalists, take this factor seriously. We can’t allow individual ambition to truncate destinies.

Achieving these will require encouraging selfless youth leadership.

Gerontocracy is not harmless. It coerces its ugly cousin, plutocracy, into a dangerous alliance, if unchecked. The time has come for us to count our losses. We know that even the finest wines can turn to vinegar. Taking precautions will certainly not hurt. We should always put our best foot forward. In the end, if we do not, we will all pay the price.

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú a farmer, youth advocate and political analyst writes this weekly column, “Bamidele Upfront” for PREMIUM TIMES. Follow me on Twitter @olufunmilayo