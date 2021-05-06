I have been in an official gathering where the consensus was castration as the appropriate punishment for rape. Rape is not limited to the girl child. The boy child is also often a victim. UNICEF reported on Nigeria in 2015 that one in four girls and one in ten boys had experienced sexual violence before the age of 18…

There cannot be consensual sex with a minor. The age of consent in Nigeria is 18. If you are sleeping with anyone below 18 (even if she agrees), you are toying with life imprisonment. That’s the penalty by law. You didn’t know before? Yes, many of us probably didn’t know. But now you know! And the fact that you don’t or didn’t know offers no protection against the law!

An adult that is performing sexual acts on a child is absolutely sick, depraved and a pervert. Impotence is no alibi either. People with sexual dysfunctions can still violate young people (of both sexes) by performing sexual acts using objects or through other non-penis means.

Rape is a serious matter. Rape is an exercise of power and possibly with the threat to life (with or without guns, machetes, knives, stones or anything that can hurt) in order to subdue and compel sex with someone who would not have sex with the person through consent. I have been in an official gathering where the consensus was castration as the appropriate punishment for rape. Rape is not limited to the girl child. The boy child is also often a victim. UNICEF reported on Nigeria in 2015 that one in four girls and one in ten boys had experienced sexual violence before the age of 18 (Kawu, 2013). Girls in particular have been raped throughout history by strangers, relatives, school mates, coaches, armed robbers, tenants, kidnappers, terrorists, soldiers, policemen, lecturers, teachers, imams, pastors, counsellors, doctors, technicians, friends, enemies, VIPs, hoodlums, neighbours – the list is endless.

There are other forms of rape that I have classified as ‘subtle rape’. This refers to a kind of rape aggressively enabled by the Nigerian society, whereby everyone knows what is happening but pretend otherwise. An example is the ubiquitous ‘monthly target’ rape by banks. This is a favour dependent rape, whereby a young lady is compelled (forced) to attract to the bank an insane monthly or yearly monetary sum. Some are in millions. Some could be in billions (in an economy that is non-productive). The unspoken directive is for such ladies to go barter their bodies with VIPs in order to get rich or critical personal or organisational accounts moved to their banks. Yes, I concede that there are young girls who would ordinarily do this enthusiastically. Yet, there are many young ladies who would never have done this but for the fact of it being tied to their incomes and career success. We can call it corporate prostitution and we would be correct. But when it is viewed from the point of view of the exercise of power, it becomes a subtle, in your face, system-enabled rape of the young girl or lady. Leaders of the Nigerian banking system have lived in foreign countries. They know that no bank worker (they call them marketers in Nigeria, even though they posses no special product) chases about personal targets in the U.S.A, U.K., etc. Yet, our CBN is pretending that it does not see what is happening!

If the girl is below 18, then two offences are involved. Apart from rape, you have also violated the child’s right law (child defilement, molestation or carnal knowledge of an underage child). If violence was involved, then you have committed three infractions or offences (it could be more).

Very common in Nigeria is the ritual type of rape. Ritual rape, killings and mutilation of the female body are carried out in the primitive belief that they would make the culprits to become rich or powerful.

Then there is the epidemic of the rape of infants. This heinous depravity has seen babies that are few months old, two years old, etc. becoming victims of sexual assault.

What Is Rape

If a lady says No and you go ahead to force yourself on her, then you have committed rape.

It can become violent rape when violence is involved. But the crime is rape with or without violence.

If your wife says No and you go ahead to force yourself on her, then it is rape. It is the same as above.

What Is Not Rape

If you leave your house to meet a boyfriend in a hotel or some hidden place. On getting there, he has consensual sex with you (consensual means you agree). Meanwhile, the reason you agree is because you think he would marry you. After a while, you hear that he has married someone else. You now begin an underground campaign against him, that he raped you in order to paint him black and get back at him. We know that hell has no fury like a woman scorned. But hell no – that was no rape. You may be able to legitimately sue him for breach of promise (marriage promise) but not rape.

Let us say the scenario above was with some random guy. It happens. Momentary convenient sex without much expectations (no strings attached). The guy didn’t think much of it. You too didn’t think much of it (at least at the time). Several years later, you hear that the guy has ‘blown’. He is now a top ranking musician, the Managing Director of a big bank, a rich VIP, etc. But he probably did not put much premium on you. He may not even remember you. You also can’t reach him. You suddenly begin to feel ‘used’. Then you replay the encounter in your mind and begin to remember differently. You recall the initial moment that he placed his hand on your bosom and you coquettishly removed it. You smiled that that must have meant a No. You then begin a subtle underground campaign that he once raped you. After all, being a rape ‘victim’ can catapult you to instant stardom, you reckon – especially by piggybacking on his success and name recognition. Sister, that was not rape. You know it. If you agreed to it without coercion and you happily participated in it, then it cannot be rape, even if you now call it one, banking on the fact that there was no eyewitness or a video recording of the encounter. You probably hope your powerful female ‘victim’ voice would do the damage!

Parents must be vigilant. Rape is often by individuals close enough to the victims. Do not leave your girl child in the care of others. Be emotionally close to your children, so that they are bold enough to tell you anything. Pedophiles will try to win their confidence and ri-direct your children’s trust away from you.

A male student in the U.S., Armaan Premjee, aged 20, narrowly escaped a rape conviction in 2017 because the security video finally proved that the sex was consensual. Rape is a real global pandemic. Yet, there are a few false rape allegations, either as revenge or ‘fame hunting’. At some point, about 4 per cent of cases of sexual violence reported to the U.K. police were found to be false. The spectre of false allegations continues to dog the reporting of rape and undermine the societal consensus to frontally and decisively deal with genuine rape.

How To Reduce Rape

Education. Parents must educate the boy child about respect for women generally. Most rape advices are targeted at the girl child. Whilst that is good, it will be better if the boy child is equally made to know from infancy that rape is a ‘no, no’. Rather, the boy should be made to understand that the girl child deserves to be protected. Government and people in charge of designing education policies must develop education curricula in manners that clearly address the subject of rape. Government is particularly needed where religion could be a hindrance, because what is being taught at home and in schools must not be countered by the knowledge being imparted in religious places.

Vigilance. Parents must be vigilant. Rape is often by individuals close enough to the victims. Do not leave your girl child in the care of others. Be emotionally close to your children, so that they are bold enough to tell you anything. Pedophiles will try to win their confidence and ri-direct your children’s trust away from you. Children are impressionable. Be ahead. Stay connected to your children.

A grown man that is always by himself, without girlfriends etc., is a potential risk. You would be committing a big blunder to thrust your kids in the care of such persons, because you assume ‘he does not like women’. Yes, he may not like women but underage girls (or boys)!

Tunji Light Ariyomo, the Aare Baamero of Oodua, wrote from Akure, Ondo State.