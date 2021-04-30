ADVERTISEMENT

In less than two years from now, the curtain will be drawn on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB). But while he is still the present occupant of Aso Rock, the seat of power, in Abuja, political gladiators and their parties have started scheming and jostling for PMB’s lofty seat.

Not only Nigeria, but the entire global community expressed unbridled joy over the emergence of Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan as Tanzania’s new president. The 61-year-old was Tanzania’s immediate-past vice president until March 19, when providence made her the first citizen of the East African nation, following the demise of President John Magufuli.

But unlike Tanzania, 60 years after independence, Nigeria, Africa’s giant, is yet to have a woman occupying even the seat of the vice president. It is pathetic to note that the efforts of amazons like Mrs. Sarah Jibril to become Nigeria’s first female president in past general elections had proved futile.

First, it should be noted that the political relevance and value of Nigerian women is not up for debate. Over the years, hundreds of women have been gathering at various political rallies to demonstrate support for their male equivalents through advocating, campaigning and mobilising others to vote. Beyond that, on the election days, we see women trooping in their magnificent numbers, the elderly and the youthful, queueing up to cast their ballots for male candidates.

To solidify this standpoint, out of 84 million registered voters nationwide in the previous national elections, women have accounted for over 40 million, meaning that they make up to 47.14 per cent of the total eligible voters, which can be a measure of the remarkable increase of women’s participation in politics. Despite this, there is a deep-rooted level of under-representation of women in politics when compared to their male counterparts.

The deficiency of women holding political offices can be linked to a few factors beginning with the conception of politics by the female folk, which is the belief that Nigerian politics is based on high political vigour that only men possess, followed by the competitiveness to compete in chaotic environments and the strength to take it by force when force is required, which are both easier for men.

Women’s perception of politics as a dirty game has further estranged them from mainstream politics. Another factor pertains to how political campaigns require major financial backing to be successful. Women’s historical experience of discrimination in the division of labour and job opportunities offered on sexual basis have given the menfolk more productive roles to the disadvantage of the womenfolk. Added to these is the fact that financiers prefer male candidates due to the assumption that they have better electoral prospects.

The major points noted above, coupled with many other factors, offer reasons why Nigeria needs more women to strive for elected offices in the spirit of proper political representation in society. The poor representation of women in governance has become an enabler of discriminatory acts, marginalisation and social closure, which result from one group usurping all opportunities, to the exclusion and displacement of the other group. This is not in any way due to the capability of the women being substandard. In fact, there is a group of female presidents who have laid the foundation for future female leaderships, having some of them who have left emblems on politics in their respective countries.

Let’s take the Nobel Peace laureate and former Liberian president, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf who is the longest-serving female president in African history. Beyond her pioneering election, Sirleaf made gigantic steps during her presidency by committing to nonviolence and peace-building processes in her country.

Another example is Malawi’s first female president, Joyce Banda, whose effecient bookkeeping measures helped lift Malawi from the monetary suspension of Western donors and brought in cash injections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These role models have shown that women can perform wonderfully in governance and shaping the development of countries.

Political parties need to seize e thwindows of opportunity of approaching national elections to promote women’s participation aggressively by enabling female candidates to get on election lists and subsequently into leadership positions. There should be the demand for women’s inclusion in transitional institutions, especially constitution-drafting bodies, by pushing heads of state and governments to exercise gender parity in executive appointments.

There should also be programmes that fund urban and rural campaigns that publicise women’s contributions and ability to lead, and that also provide financial and technical backing to candidates, irrespective of gender. Women politicians can also establish mentoring programmes to support and encourage others to run for office.

Women at all levels have been consigned to the backdrop, politically, for years and this has seen them reduced to being tools for the political success of male counterparts. Women need to see through and reject the empty promises and petty gifts of male political machineries and support their fellow women folk in order to achieve gender balance, equality and equity in society.

Zubaida Baba Ibrahim writes from Wuye District, Abuja. Email: zubaida71@live.com.