I woke up to the news about the government response to citing the Twitter African hub in Ghana the other day. In order not to misbehave in my response, I went back to bed.

As I gazed at the blank ceiling, my mind went to the teenage years when due to disobedience or ‘shakara’ or both, we missed dinner only to have a long night counting rafters or the squares of the ceiling board. The rafters’ counting was more profound than that of ceiling boards.

But quite unfortunate, in this instance, there were no rafters to count, only the pain and agony of a statement that was not only insensitive but a complete abdication of responsibility.

So, it took a whole president of Ghana, out of his ‘busy schedule’ to negotiate the deal with Jack Dorsey of Twitter, what a super permanent secretary would have delegated to an assistant director or a loyal personal assistant (PA), and just sign the dotted lines. Our African neighbour is demeaning what governance should be.

We were told that we Nigerians are bad people by our government! So, the good government produced bad Nigerians? Or is it that good Nigerians produce bad government? I am even confused now. Okay, just take anyone and run with it.

If only Lagos boycotts the products of Michelin and Dunlop for just one month, we may get our mojo back. After that, we can deal squarely with Twitter. However, in the spirit of owambe, Lagos is never primed for such ‘luxury.’ It is the same reason that strikes of any kind can only be effective for two days in Lagos.

In terms of market size and economic strength, Ghana compares fairly well with Lagos State. This is no disrespect to Ghana, and far from an exaggeration.

Michelin and Dunlop relocated to Ghana from Nigeria years back but they still sell their products to the Nigerian market, which may be responsible for up to 60 per cent, if not more, of their product sales. In the same manner, a mere eight million Twitter users overshadowed the over 21 million users in Nigeria for the location of the African hub of the social media company, Twitter. Out of these 21 million users, no less than 12 million will be from Lagos. Defying the basic economics of nearness to their markets, Michelin, Dunlop, and now Twitter disregarded Nigeria because we have a bad government in place, which allows Ghana to take away our lunch. Now we are not even sure of dinner either. We might as well brace for a long night of rafters counting if we continue this way.

But Lagos can bail us out. Will it?

Here is the reason why.

As we know, the Lagos weekend begins on Thursday, and anything that will jeopardise the preparation for the weekend jollof rice is vehemently resisted. Jollof rice holds the key to social cohesion in Lagos. Apart from that, two days without the danfos working will subject the drivers, conductors, and his Excellency Oluomo to rafters counting. They will not allow that to happen. By noon on Wednesday, Lagos markets are already in full swing for ingredients purchase for Thursday. This was the reason why the #EndSARS organisers, who understand Lagos very well, generously took jollof rice to the venues of protest, and hence it lasted more than three days to the consternation of our self-proclaimed government.

With no hope of Lagos leading the boycott, nothing will happen; the ‘bad’ people of Nigeria will continue to produce good governments who in turn will create the enabling environment for continuous rafters-counting at night.

If our government thinks that things will always be in our favour, no matter what, because of our size and appetite for consumption, perhaps they may take a look at not only Michelin, Dunlop, and Twitter, but so many other opportunities we have been losing and may continue to lose to Ghana.

Furthermore, perhaps because Uncle Lielai is a proper Lagosian who learnt about shifting cultivation in earlier Agricultural Science classes, but did not practice farming, he may be justified. We should remember that in Lagos, ‘parming is not our fride’ (in the voice of ex-Governor Yerima of Zamfara State). Uncle Lielai thought it might also mean ‘shifting responsibility’, and therefore he successfully shifted the responsibility of Michelin, then Dunlop relocating to Ghana, and now Twitter, to the bad people who are demarketing their good government.

Yet, the more this trend continues, the less the opportunity for survival for our teeming populace and the more our ‘good’ government is strengthened to continue in the oppression of the people by faulty negotiation capabilities. This is also in terms of deluding itself in the self-importance of size and market fundamentals, which actually appear shaky or nonexistent, that Nigeria is a ‘beautiful bride’ of Africa that must always attract the first choice of courting. The reality is, unfortunately, quite the opposite. Even postulators of Economics always add the caveat, “all things being equal.” Can anything be equal if bad people are the ones who produced a good government?

Maybe, we should reason together.

But can a good government do wrong to her people?

Are rafters-counting a bad thing to engage in because of the lack of dinners for people who deliberately ‘demarket’ their good government? After all, we cannot be working in Daily Times and be collecting money from Guardian or Vanguard! Na wia we work we go chop.

Oluwadele Bolutife is a Chartered Accountant and Public Policy Scholar based in Canada. He is the author of Thoughts of A Village Boy. Email: bolutife.oluwadele@gmail.com