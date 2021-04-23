ADVERTISEMENT

We all salute your life of simplicity and kindness. A life of live-and-let-others-live, as a promoter of life more abundant for all. His Excellency, Isiaka Adeleke was an enigma who transited at God’s own appointment time, though we would have loved to have him with us for many more years.

As stated in the scripture, “tell the righteous, it will be well with them, for they will enjoy the fruits of their deeds”. On April 23, 2017, the eagle flew home in a blaze of glory and the world literarily stood still. Four years after his glorious transition, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke‘s spirit continues to enjoy peace of the Almighty God, and the unfailing and unalloyed loyalty of his well-wishers. His dreams and aspiration for selfless service to humanity remain undying and blossoming, as people of goodwill, who believe in his dignified personality and political acumen, are holding the front contended and keeping the flag flying high. Asia Isiaka Adeleke, lele lo nfe.

There is no dull moment for his sweet memory. Each passing day keeps him evergreen in the minds of his teaming admirers across the world. Why not, if not? He worked for such feat, while he was with us. Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s well-wishers are daily trying to outdo themselves to make his everlasting legacies endure and sweet memory to linger on. They are yet to come to terms with the reality of his transition. But the first executive governor of Osun State is resting peacefully in the bosom of Allah, his creator.

During his lifetime, he did not surround himself with pessimistic people or those who distrust God’s promises. He did not, when there were times of crises, which were very few and there was cause for worry, yield himself to entertaining fear. In such times, Senator Isiaka Adeleke turned to God in prayers, standing on the irrevocable promises of Almighty, that He will never abandon His own. The late Asiwaju of Edeland believed in the mighty power that changes every situation for the best. And he, in turn, gave the best of service to humanity. Isiaka Adeleke was one of the limited edition of human beings, with solid reputations, impeccable characters and without any scandal in his public and private lives.

In the last four years of his glorious transition, many people are still testifying to his good naturedness and how he brought hope into their lives, even when everything seemed hopeless. Such people are still trusting, that his illuminating spirit lives with them at this end.

A top traditional ruler in Osun State, whose domain bestowed a high ranking chieftaincy title on him many years ago, in a recent chat with me, described Asiwaju Isiaka Adeleke as an achiever in his own right, who was singularly lucky to have enjoyed God’s special grace and mercy in all his endeavours. The foremost monarch also described Senator Adeleke as a likeable and lovable personality, even at first sight. The voice of the people is the voice of God.

There is no denying the fact that so many highly and lowly placed people in the society were daily singing his praise when with us, yet Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke did not for once expose such people, even when he knew they were up to games. He tolerated every shortcoming of the different human beings that he came across.

Senator Isiaka Adeleke cherished friendship and comradeship. We will always remember his comforting and soothing words. His legacy of love, care and commitment to the people around him will always remain engraved in our hearts. The society at large will remember him as a virtous man, whose greatness impacted positively on their lives.

Though he primed himself to come back and serve the Osun people as their governor, that dream is not over yet and Senator Isiaka Adeleke will, by God’s grace, soon hear good news to that effect. His political spirit is fighting that cause, and in addition to God’s mercy, the unfailing loyalty and unflinching love of the people of Osun State for him, there will be a pay back time for all his selfless goodness to them when he was alive. Political activism is reigning supreme among his supporters. His political structure is waxing stronger on a daily basis.

Right now across Osun State, the Adeleke Dynasty is busy distributing thousands of bags of rice to members of the public (Muslims and Non-Muslim), who are currently observing the Holy Month of Ramadan. This rare humanitarian gesture has been the unique practice of the Adeleke Dynasty since your transition four years ago, in keeping faith with your life of philanthropy.

Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke’s clear vision and ideology of others first, self last, should continue to be sustained by all and sundry. Not only in Nigeria is the memory of the first Executive Governor of Osun State being celebrated. Not long ago, his admirers in an Asian country conferred on him, posthumously, the title of Supreme Commander of politics without bitterness, while another Nigeria Society in Philippines, conferred on the Late Otunba of Ejigbo, the title of GENERALISMO of the down trodden people. That is the man of the people, fondly remembered in far-flung areas of the world, because he rose above petty political squabbles and gave his golden heart to his people.

We feel the fragrance of his presence everyday. Senator Isiaka Adeleke gave us cause to believe that life without recourse to the upliftment of mankind is a worthless life. He taught us to give to charity, even if it is only with a flash of smile to the needy, the oppressed and the voiceless in the society, to uplift their spirit. These are qualities the first executive governor of Osun State amply demonstrated throughout his lifetime. We give glory to God for all the immeasurable good deeds that he put in place. They are simply indelible. We thank God that he lived an unblemished life and his good name was untainted. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a man with the midas touch. A legend in life and in death. A statesman par excellence, who was shoulder high above his peers. A true son of late Balogun Raji Ayoola Adeleke and Mama Esther Adeleke, both of whom impacted positively on his life and their other amiable children.

The world at large is still missing you, iconic Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. A man who shone like a lone star in the sky. A polished politician and unassailable humanitarian of no mean order. Senator Isiaka Adeleke was a total family man who was a father, not only to his biological children, but to many out there, whose lives he touched through scholarship awards and other silent philanthropic gestures.

The leader of leaders. Our leader yesterday, today and forever, continue to rest in perfect peace in Aljanat fridaus. Sweet is your memory, our fantastic friend, brother and boss. Evergreen is your memory.

Olumide Lawal was Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke.