The goal of life is not to die old but to die empty. I want you to die with nothing else to do. I want you to die because you have poured out all of your dreams, ideas, visions, books, music, inventions, publications, that you died empty. You died because there is nothing to keep you alive. You have done what you were born to do and that is the greatest service to humanity. – Dr. Myles Munroe

My brother, friend and comrade, Innocent Chukwuma, I never imagined I would be writing a tribute to you a few weeks after our last phone conversation. During that conversation in late January, your voice beamed with life as you shared your post-Ford Foundation aspirations. Part of this was to use the opportunity of a fellowship you had been accepted into at Oxford to write your memoir. As you pondered about what might be the best way to approach the collection of data for the writing, you asked that I help check my library for materials that might be relevant to what you planned to write. In addition, you asked that I should be ready for an interview on our collective exploits as comrades, roommates and colleagues during the hey days of the struggle against military dictatorship in Nigeria.

During the conversation, we both went down the memory lane and reminisced on our days as roommates in the Fadeyi area of Lagos, while both working for the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO). You emphasised the need for a proper recollection of our roommate years because you wanted them to be fully reflected in the memoir as part of your formative years in Lagos. After our conversation, I went to bed that night reflecting on all that we did together in Lagos, and I made a promise to myself to share all the details I can remember with you whenever we meet.

But to my utter shock, I woke up in the morning of April 4 to read a WhatsApp message from a mutual friend, Dr. Bheki Moyo, inquiring if it is true that you had passed away. I was frozen and confused. In that state of mind, I picked up the phone and called your soulmate and wife, Josephine Effah Chukwuma. The phone rang twice, but I ended the call before she could pick it up. I realised that she would not be the right person to call to make such inquiry. I then called Abdul Oroh, the Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), while we both worked there. As Abdul confirmed the sad news to me, we both burst into tears. As I write this, I still cannot come to terms with the fact that the Inno that I knew is no longer with us on this earth.

Inno, as many of us fondly call you, we both came from the student’s movement to join the CLO almost at the same time. We were friends and comrades as students’ activists, through which many of us in that generation cut our activism teeth. As a students leader from the University of Jos and you from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we had met at several meetings at the national level, where the place of birth, ethnic origin, language, and tongue never mattered to any of us. What mattered was the idea of a prosperous Nigeria, where all of us can aspire to become whatever we want to in life. As such, it was easy for us to quickly bond when we became colleagues. We joined the CLO as fresh university graduates full of ideas and optimism about the future of our generation and that of Nigeria. Thus, it was exciting for us when we joined the CLO, where Olisa Agbakoba was President and Ayo Obe, Vice President. Beside those two legal icons were Emma Ezeazu, who was General Secretary; Chima Ubani, Head of Campaigns; Lanre Enhowa, Head of Research; and Chidi Odinkalu, Head of the Legal department.

One of the main issues we faced as young entrants to the CLO was where to live. At that time, Chima Ubani and Emma Ezeazu had a two-bedroom apartment in the Fadeyi area of Lagos. As it is with many comrades of that era, “my comrades rented apartment is also my own apartment”. So it was for Inno and I when, one day, without consulting Chima Ubani or Emma Ezeazu, we both showed up at their apartment with our bags, no questions asked, and it became our resident. Chima had two of his younger brothers with him and we basically “occupied” Ezeazu’s section of the apartment. Again, with no questions asked, Ezeazu perfectly understood that comrades would have to live, hence his decision to let us stay in his room while he temporarily moved to live with his Uncle in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. Such was the camaraderie of living as a comrade in Lagos and indeed Nigeria during that period. We were all our brother’s keepers, always protecting each other. That was how we ended up being roommates and sleeping on the same bed for two years.

Inno, your wittiness and sense of humor were unparalleled, which made me to question your “innocentness”, which we laughed at every time I did that (but you never let this go without a response). Sometimes you did drive all of us crazy, but in a perfect way. Several times, I almost cracked my ribs from laughter. And, of course, your intellectual depth was equal to none. In the tradition we grew up in as students’ leaders, reading and intellectual rigour was one of our benchmarks and you excelled in all of these characters, by not only reading but doing so widely. There was never a dull moment in having intellectual and political conversations with you. In most cases, the discussions we had were about governance and development – of Nigeria, the African continent and the world in general. From our student days, we were committed to the anti-apartheid movement. As such, the anti-apartheid struggle was one reccurring theme in our discussions. While Chima, I and most of our comrades leaned towards the African National Congress (ANC), you supported the Pan African Congress (PAC). I recall how furious you were when we heard the news of the killing of Chris Hani, leader of the military wing of the ANC and General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), on April 10, 1994. That day, we were all downcast and furious. In many of our conversations, you never hid your disappointment with how the ANC is governing post-apartheid South Africa.

As colleagues and roommates, we sometimes treated our work as a continuation of everything we did, whether we were having dinner, drinks or light conversations. To us, work never ends. The discussion in the office would continue at home and our house became the engine room of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), especially when Chima Ubani, its Chief Strategist was living in the same apartment with us.

You were insightful, dogged, strategic, unassuming, disciplined, humble, simplistic and programmatic – never taking extreme positions, engaging in grandstanding, or seeking the limelight. Inno, you lived a simple lifestyle and were not given to extravagance. You worked quietly to advance the course you committed your life to.

At the CLO, we shared one thing in common: We both looked for ways to add value to the human rights work of the organisation. And, we brought some innovation into the work of the CLO. We were not content with issuing press releases condemning human rights violations or going to courts to seek redress for victims. While you were assigned to work on the Police project, you realised you had to collaborate with the Police to change the institution from within. On my part, I led the Membership and National Expansion programme. In that capacity, I was responsible for membership recruitment and establishment of branches of the organisation throughout the country. Just like you, I realised that after we recruit members and issued them membership cards, the question became: What next? In order to answer this critical question, I birthed the Human Rights Education and Empowerment Programme. A central component of this was the Church and Human Rights Programme (because of this programme, Olisa Agbakoba own the Human Rights Prize of the German Association of Judges in 1993). When I initiated the programme, being as witty as ever, you quipped, ‘Edigheji, you never go to church, but you are now an agent of the church.’ Many of our other friends and comrades would tease me about working for the church. Sometimes, I would pick on you and respond with wit that you are also now working for the Nigerian Police Force. We all would laugh endlessly, even at the seriousness of the kind of work we were all doing to make Nigeria a better place for all. More importantly, we both recognised that working from inside with these stakeholders – the church and the Police – would have meaningful impacts beyond the common approach of criticising them from outside. Thus, while many highlighted human rights violations, and engaged in advocacy, you worked with the Police to change the institution.

You were insightful, dogged, strategic, unassuming, disciplined, humble, simplistic and programmatic – never taking extreme positions, engaging in grandstanding, or seeking the limelight. Inno, you lived a simple lifestyle and were not given to extravagance. You worked quietly to advance the course you committed your life to. At the CLO, we worked on weekends, Christmas days and even New Year’s eves. We required little supervision to carry out our work, a fact that Olisa Agbakoba and Ayo Obe will attest to. To us, human rights activism was not a career but a calling. Hence you were so passionate about your work, and driven by the need to meet the deadlines you set for yourself. This was the same for most of us. It was no surprise that we found ourselves working throughout some nights in the office.

You crafted and implemented the police project on the basis of your passion and knowledge, while also establishing the necessary relationships within the Force for the project to succeed. At the same time, you recognised early on the need for us to broaden our knowledge and acquire critical skills to enhance our human rights work. My brother, Inno, you championed the combination of passion with the acquisition of critical skills for activism to have sustainable impacts. To you, activism must be combined with professionalism for human rights organisations to be successful. These were the qualities that subsequently led you to establish and run one of the most successful human rights organisations in the history of Nigeria, the CLEEN Foundation. This was you sowing and nurturing of a seed to serve Nigerians and humanity. At the time you established it, I had left the CLO to South Africa for my Master’s degree but I kept abreast with developments at CLEEN.

Our time in the CLO was interesting, and we learned a lot from Olisa Agbakoba, Abdul Oroh, Emma Ezeazu and Chima Ubani. Agbakoba deserves much credit for assembling committed activists who changed the course of human rights advocacy in Nigeria. He also taught us that human rights and pro-democracy work were and continue to be struggles against systematic issues, and should never be personal. As such, he advised us never to use abusive language in our press releases and reports. We were to tell the story and make our demands. The readers would get the gist. Also to Olisa’s credit, he ignored those who advised him not to recruit “communists” as staff of the CLO. Had he listened to them, Inno and a number of us who came from the students movement would not have worked at the organisation. The CLO would have been poorer for it. At the time, one thing stood out in the human rights and pro-democracy movement: They were pan-Nigerian movements, without regard to the religious or ethnic backgrounds of their staff and members.

CLO was the incubator and, at some point, we all dispersed in different directions, but we never left each other. Inno, whenever you and I met or chatted on the phone, we never stopped teasing each other on the basis of our lived experiences. One issue we usually threw banters at each other on was our experience in hands of the State Security Services during the campaign to actualise the June 1993 presidential election. Following the annulment of the June 12 presidential election won by Chief M.K.O Abiola, by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida, the Campaign for Democracy (CD) called for mass protests. The onus of mobilising for these protests fell on people like you and I. In the process of mobilising the people, Lagos was divided into five zones, with you responsible for leading the mobilisation in Apapa and I responsible for Lagos Island. For the one week leading to the protests, we mobilised day and night, and in my own case, our team in Lagos Island were accommodated in the homes of market women in Balogun Market.

We only returned home on the third day of the protests, which was ten days after we had left the house. We were exhausted after being in the streets for ten days. You returned with a wound in your hand, which came from a broken bottle used as a weapon against you by one of the angry protesters who wanted to set a trailer truck ablaze. But as the leader of the zone, you stopped them and in anger, a protester stabbed you with a bottle. Inno, you had the scar from that wound until your death. Just to be clear, the democracy that Nigeria enjoys today came through the blood of Inno and countless others. It was not a gift from God or the work of politicians, who are its main beneficiaries today.

When we finally returned to the house after ten days in the street, you put on a movie, Boyz n the Hood for us to watch and relax. As we were watching the movie, there was a knock on the door. I opened the door and there were four men with guns standing outside the door. Their first question was: Where is Chima Ubani? We both said we didn’t know where he was. Then they asked for both of our names. Once we told them, they smiled and said with commanding voices, ‘You are both under arrest!’ Of course, we wanted to know who they were, and they said they were from the State Security Service (SSS). I told them, ‘OK, I have to pack – take my books, clothes and toothbrush and toothpaste.’ They refused. Being the pragmatist that you were, you were not ready to argue with them. That was how we were arrested and taken to the Shaginsha SSS headquarters in Lagos. While there, they left us at a sitting room. We slept on the couch for the first night of our detention. Then the following morning, they brought some miserable food for us. I insisted that they have to get us toothbrushes and toothpaste before we could eat. Again, Inno, you felt my demand was an exercise in futility. You kept your calm. The punishment for my demand was that the SSS kept me in solitary confinement for a week, where I slept on the bare floor in a room with broken windows. Mosquitoes feasted on me. Inno, you were released a day earlier than I was. Upon our release, we began to look for accommodation, knowing that the Fadeyi apartment was no longer safe for us. We both found separate accommodations and started living apart.

Inno, you played your part as a positive change agent to make Nigeria, in particular, and the world, in general, a better place. Your contribution to human rights and pro-democracy struggles and how you used the platform of the Ford Foundation to support causes that promote good governance, development, and social enterprise will not be forgotten.

Inno, every time we met or chatted, I always teased you that you got me arrested for suggesting that we should watch a movie. You would jab back by saying, “Edigheji, your unreasonable demands in detention made the SSS to be more hostile to us”. You never called me by my first name, Omano. Only you and Olisa Agbakoba called me by my last name, even when we were all on first name terms at the CLO.

While I was away in South Africa, we kept in regular contact. We never left each other. On several occasions, whenever I am was visiting Nigeria, we would arrange for me to spend a night at your home. There was always food and red wine for me, even if it was a late-night arrival. Your soulmate, Josephine, would join us briefly for discussions and laugh at our banters. Some nights we would stay up until 2:00 a.m. trying to catch up on conversations. And we had to wake up after a few hours’ sleep for me to catch the first flight either to Abuja or Kaduna. Thank you for your hospitality and friendship.

Inno, you lived a happy life – one full of gratitude. I will attribute this to two reasons, you married your soulmate, who stood with you through thick and thin; and you discovered your life purpose that you were so passionate about to fulfill. Luckily for you, your soulmate shared the same purpose and even had a stronger passion. Josephine was your pillar.

This brings me to the conversation we once had in your hotel room in Abuja. We were reflecting on our lives and what we needed to do to live meaningful lives. It was then you told me about a conversation you had with one of your closest family members. You said, she told you she, “feared dying without living”. And you told me your response – empowering her to be herself and live a life of purpose. Inno, in your life, you lived a life of purpose. In the short time you lived in this world, you clearly identified your life purpose, fulfilled it and died empty, after given it your all. Inno, like Apostle Paul, you fought the good fight. You finished the course and you kept the faith. Your integrity and dedication to humanity were unquestionable. Using the platforms of civil society organisations and the Ford Foundation, you made a lasting impact on humanity. You were an institutional builder, a leader who uplifted others, a bridge builder and an effective networker. You fought for human rights and democracy in Nigeria. Your work contributed to the gradual transformation taking place in the Nigerian Police Force. Indeed, much more needs to be done to transform the police into a force to serve the Nigerian people; entrench democracy; and institutionalise a human rights culture in the country.

Inno, you played your part as a positive change agent to make Nigeria, in particular, and the world, in general, a better place. Your contribution to human rights and pro-democracy struggles and how you used the platform of the Ford Foundation to support causes that promote good governance, development, and social enterprise will not be forgotten.

The last time we met was in the company of Abdul Oroh in Abuja after the public presentation of my new book, Nigeria: Democracy Without Development, How To Fix It. You supported the book project through the Ford Foundation. From your hotel, you suggested that we go to see Professor Ebere Onwudiwe, who happened to be a mutual friend. I am glad I yielded to your request to go with you to Professor Onwudiwe’s house because that was the last time I saw both of you. And I thank providence for the time we shared together on this planet. You made positive impacts on my life, as a friend, brother and comrade. We trusted and confided in each other. It will be remiss on my part not to acknowledge that you were a loving husband and a father. Everytime you talked about your family, there was that beam smile on your face. I am prouder of you for loving your girls.

My brother, Inno, I will sorely miss you. Your sudden death has left a void in our lives. And it certainly leaves a huge void in the lives of your soulmate, best friend and wife, Josephine Effah Chukwuma, and the pride of your life, your three wonderful, confident and loving daughters – Chidinma, Amarachi and Nkechi. May God strengthen and protect them.

Omano Edigheji is currently Special Adviser (Research and Documentation) to the Governor of Kaduna State. He wrote in his personal capacity.