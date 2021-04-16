As we celebrate the World Health Day with the focus on “Building a Fairer, and Healthier World”, there is the need for more concerted effort toward awareness creation, detection, treatment and prevention of FGS, together with other concomitant women’s health challenges or else FGS will remain a neglected gynaecological disease.

Schistosomiasis is a water-borne parasitic disease caused by infection with Schistosoma blood flukes that utilise freshwater snails as intermediate hosts[1].

Schistosomiasis, widely known as bilharzia, remains a public health problem in several parts of the world, particularly in Africa[2]. Despite numerous programmes targeted at fighting the global prevalence, infection rates remain high, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), which accounts for >85 per cent of people living with schistosomiasis in a population that only constitutes 13 per cent of the world’s population[2].

In SSA, there are two forms, intestinal and urogenital schistosomiasis, with the latter being predominant and more easily visible due to its cardinal sign, macro-haematuria or frank blood in urine[3]. An estimated 220.8 million people have schistosomiasis, with about 600 million reported to be at risk of infection[4]. An important but under-reported manifestation of urogenital schistosomiasis is genital tract disease and an insidious form of genital Schistosomiasis (GS) that can occur in both genders[5].

Even though schistosomiasis is preventable and treatable, if left untreated it can lead to debilitating and irreversible clinical complications such as liver and spleen enlargement, bladder ulceration and deformities, infertility and kidney blockage [2,5,6]. Across SSA, children, women and those whose economic livelihoods are dependent on natural water bodies continue to be at greater risk [7,8]. Research has shown that success in schistosomiasis prevention among these groups can reduce the transmission rate among the general population and ultimately reduce schistosomiasis prevalence [9]. The increased risk of infection among such groups is true for all SSA countries [10]. It is attributed mainly to risky water practices, poor sanitation, lack of knowledge, negative attitudes, and schistosomiasis[11].

GS is common, but its burden is not well documented. Kjetland et al. [12] reported that up to three-quarters of women with urogenital schistosomiasis, as evidenced by ova of Schistosoma haematobium in the urine, also had GS and upon clinical examination exhibited characteristic signs and symptoms of female genital schistosomiasis [12].

Women and children are particularly at risk of infection as they bath, collect water, and carry out household tasks in and near water. An estimated 112 million people worldwide are infected with S. haematobium [13]. Around 90 per cent of people requiring treatment for schistosomiasis live in Africa, and many more are exposed to re-infection even after treatment with praziquantel [13].

In Ghana, for instance, approximately 25,000 schistosomiasis cases were reported and entered into the Ghanaian District Health Information Management System (DHIMS) in 2010 (data received from GHS, 2016) [14]. In western Kenya, S. haematobium is endemic around water sources, off the southern shore of Lake Victoria, in Homabay and Migori [15]. Prevalence rates in schoolchildren, living close to water sources in Homabay, were 23-48 per cent, with higher haematuria rates in girls than in boys [15]. Despite this evidence, other than findings from a qualitative study that reported low levels of knowledge on schistosomiasis in the community and genital health problems among women exposed to schistosomiasis [16], no study has documented clinical manifestations for GS in this setting.

Female genital schistosomiasis (FGS) is among the most neglected of the NTDs. FGS, a manifestation of schistosomiasis, affects 56 million African women and girls globally [1]. Yet, FGS remains underreported, under- and misdiagnosed and mostly untreated [17]. FGS is a quiet and neglected epidemic, affecting the same group of people who carry a disproportionate global burden of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and cervical cancer [17].

FGS is threatening the reproductive and sexual health of women and girls. It also presents opportunities for the integration of programems for effective prevention and diagnosis [18]. FGS exemplifies marginalised women and girls’ experiences, who face multiple and intersecting health, sociocultural, environmental and economic challenges[11].

Such women experience uncomfortable genital lesions, nodules in the vulva and irregular vaginal bleeding, often combined with purulent discharge, stigma and dyspareunia (coital pain/general discomfort and pain during sex) [19-22]. FGS can gradually evolve towards destruction of the reproductive organ, which leads to sub-fertility or infertility, ectopic pregnancy, spontaneous abortion, premature birth, low birth weight and maternal death [19-22]. The misery of women and girls living with FGS is preventable.

There is a concern and biological plausibility that FGS increases susceptibility to HIV [10]. Adolescent girls and young women in SSA also carry a disparate burden of vulnerability to HIV. Every week, an estimated 6,200 new HIV infections occur in this age group alone, with SSA girls accounting for most new infections [10]. An alarming 7 in 10 young women in this region do not have comprehensive knowledge about HIV [11].

Other non-specific symptoms, such as vaginal itching and lower abdominal pain, are associated with FGS [22]. Significant effects of FGS, including sub-fertility, miscarriage and increased vulnerability to HIV and the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), have been documented [12]. Due to FGS, infertility was first formally reported by Kjeland et al. [22] as an emergent related problem in Zimbabwean women. In Ghana, FGS has been identified in a case report as the cause of ectopic pregnancy and sub-infertility [22].

To interupt this cycle of inequality and ensure that women and girls thrive, we need to understand contextual factors affecting the implementation of evidence-based interventions targeted at schistosomiasis control and design appropriate strategies to stop the suffering and stigma affecting young girls and women.

The burden of Schistosomiasis in Ghana is extensive and ranks amongst the top five schistosomiasis-endemic countries in SSA [23]. Both the intestinal form (caused by Schistosoma mansoni) and urogenital form (caused by S. haematobium) are known to occur in Kenya, with approximately nine million people estimated to be infected [24]. The primary control strategy for the disease is preventive chemotherapy. This is done using mass drug administration (MDA) of donated praziquantel, primarily targeting children of school-age for annual treatment. However, whilst access to MDA is important, it may be insufficient to safeguard FGS development in teenagers (beyond school-age), out-of-school children, and adult women. Furthermore, whereas MDA largely targets school-age children (SAC), more often than not it leaves out other segments, such as women of child-bearing age who are highly vulnerable to FGS. This presents an additional inequity related to disproportionate access to interventions.

The obnoxious and disparate global burden of disease among women and girls in Africa shows the gaps and inequalities in access to essential health services [17]. To interupt this cycle of inequality and ensure that women and girls thrive, we need to understand contextual factors affecting the implementation of evidence-based interventions targeted at schistosomiasis control and design appropriate strategies to stop the suffering and stigma affecting young girls and women [17].

The recent calls for integrating FGS, the global HIV/AIDS control plan and the global advocacy for cervical cancer elimination present the opportunity to develop comprehensive policy frameworks to address the triple burden. The integration of programmes will not only help accelerate the attainment of universal health coverage (UHC), it will also strengthen all health system levels, from the training of medical personnel, through to the diagnostic and preventive services offered at the health facility level. It has also been established that controlling one of these diseases may decrease the two other unwanted outcomes [18].

Although millions of women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa have FGS, it remains an unknown disease. Clinicians working in sexual health, HPV and HIV clinics, and other sub-Saharan Africa programmes must understand the prevalence of FGS in the region. The World Health Organisation’s Expanded Special Project for Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases provides up-to-date mapping information on schistosomiasis for sub-Saharan Africa. It is also critical for clinicians to consider the possibility of FGS and its complications when providing care to women and girls, especially in schistosomiasis endemic countries.

As we celebrate the World Health Day with the focus on “Building a Fairer, and Healthier World”, there is the need for more concerted effort toward awareness creation, detection, treatment and prevention of FGS, together with other concomitant women’s health challenges or else FGS will remain a neglected gynaecological disease.

Alfred Kwesi Manyeh is with the School of Public Health Epidemiology | Implementation Science, The The University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.