As women’s history month comes to an end, I can’t help but reflect on a list of phenomenal women who paved the way for me to be heard, to be seen and even to be “regarded”. When I flip through the pages of history, I’m typically overwhelmed by a mix of emotions; in some stories I notice the glaring underrepresentation of women, while in some other stories I notice the deliberate misrepresentation of women.

In the former, I find myself struggling to attribute our underrepresentation as women to the restricted roles made available to the female gender back in the day — which justifiably could have disabled us from carving our names in the sands of time as inventors, thought leaders, and so on. But then, my brain scrambles to make sense of the deliberate misrepresentation of women from time immemorial till date.

More often than not, I find myself repeating to my employees, “the story will forever glorify the hunter as long as the hunted doesn’t have a voice”. As a digital first pan-African news network, we’ve taken up the enormous responsibility of becoming Africa’s own storyteller. I impress upon the minds of my employees the need for Africa to tell its own stories in order to gain true independence. This same philosophy applies to the liberation of my women-folk.

While carrying out preliminary research for a keynote address I was asked to deliver as one of the activities commemorating women’s history month, I realised my knowledge of key female inventors was limited. I immediately searched through Google and was impressed by how accessible the information was but equally disappointed in myself for not thinking to access such information sooner than later.

During my preliminary research I found a list of female pioneers who created the foundation for the discovery of key technological inventions we utilise today. From GPS, bluetooth and Wi-Fi (Heady Lamarr) to disposable diapers (Marion Donovan) and Space bumpers (Jeanne L. Crews); women have always been at the forefront as innovators and pioneers in their respective fields.

So, why then are our successes not told as loudly as those of our male counterparts or not even told at all? For example, did anyone know that a woman, Grace Hopper, invented the first computer compiler, essentially teaching computers how to “talk”? The compiler translated written language into computer codes. Later on, in 1959, Hopper and her team developed the Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL), one of the first modern programming languages.

The underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women is still evident in society today and as much as I would like to point fingers to the absence of women’s history in our school curriculums, which is valid, we — men and women alike — must be proactive in acquiring knowledge that ensures that the stories and achievements of women are accurately told.

Did we know a woman, Marie Van Brittan Brown (an African American), invented the first home security telecommunication system? Brown created a system of four peep holes and a movable camera that connected wirelessly to a monitor. A two-way microphone system allowed her to have conversations with people outside her house from the comfort of her bedroom. Brown’s idea became the groundwork for all modern home security systems today.

Did we know that a woman, Stephanie Kwolek, invented the Kevlar in 1964? Five times stronger than steel, Kevlar has since been used for everything from boots for firefighters to spacecraft parts, and even bulletproof body armour. Did we know that a woman, Jeanne L. Crews, invented the “Space bumper” that protects satellites and manned crafts from space debris and meteorites? Did we know that Patricia Bath (an African American woman) invented the Laserphaco Probe in 1981 that quickly and painlessly uses a laser to dissolve cataracts in the eye, saving millions of people from going blind every year.

Did we know that a woman, Mary Sherman Morgan, invented Hydyne, which propelled the Jupiter rocket, thereby placing America’s first satellite, Explorer 1, into orbit? Did we know that a woman, Mary Anderson, created windshield wipers? Josephine Cochrane invented the dishwasher. Margaret E. Knight invented the paper bag. Jeanne Villepreux-Powerinvented the Aquarium. Katharine Blodgett invented “invisible glass”. Sarah Breedlove a.k.a Madam C. J. Walker (the first female self-made millionaire in the United States) invented a solution to hair loss and scalp diseases for her fellow African American women.

Did we know that these laudable inventions were all achieved by women? I bet just like me, many weren’t taught these in History class, neither did we hear about them in the media nor discuss them over dinner and wine with friends. I strongly believe we all have a role to play in fostering a just and equal society for everyone, therefore we cannot afford to be passive in our learning and activism.

As a media practitioner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TOS TV NETWORK — a startup pan-African digital news station — and the host of two popular talk shows, The Osasu Show and The Weekend Show — I see firsthand that women still find it difficult to blow their trumpets. During interviews, I can’t help but take notice of how women shy away from singing their own praises, while their male counterparts consistently speak beyond their allotted time frame.

We need to be comfortable screaming, “I’m the greatest” from the top of any stage or mountain because no one will do it for us, even if they know who we are. My life motto for the past three years has been to “do more” even when I feel I’ve done enough.

I partly blame society for this because it has conditioned women never to be “too much”. Don’t speak too much. Don’t eat too much. Don’t work too much. Don’t do too much. Don’t aspire too much. Because “too much” is the antidote for fear and self-doubt, which society has used to kill the confidence of competent women, as well as the testosterone that invokes insecurity in every lily-livered man.

Well Ladies, I love to break it to you: The time is now to do too much, to say too much, to be too much, because “too much” is needed for our survival in this day and time. The same way you can’t light a candle and put it under the table is the same way we are no longer allowed to hide our talent and innovations. We are no longer allowed to be quiet about our achievements and term it, modesty.

My life motto for the past three years has been to "do more" even when I feel I've done enough. I push myself to new limits. I don't take no for an answer. I'm stubborn about my dreams and goals. I do not relent in pursuit of greater achievements than yesterday.

Yes, I go through my own set of challenges, as life can get very tough; but listen to me, you have all it takes because you are made woman; therefore you are made tougher than any battle you will face. We must acknowledge the fact that it is a struggle being female; compounded with being African, due to cultural expectations. Nonetheless, the pioneers aforementioned experienced equal, if not worse struggles, and turned out as success stories. So, we have all it takes within us to succeed, no excuses just results.

Like Madam C.J. Walker, like Mary Anderson, like Sara Blakey (CEO, SPANX), Like Oprah Winfrey, like Mo Abudu (Ebonylife TV), like Osai Ojigho (Amnesty International), like Amina Mohammed (UN Deputy Secretary General), like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (DG of the World Trade Organisation), like I, Chief Osasu Igbinedion (CEO, TOS TV NETWORK), you too can do “too much”, simply because you deserve so much! You deserve to have all that you can fathom, all that your heart desires, all that you work hard for.

Keep investing in your spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, and financial wellbeing. Keep growing, keep inventing, keep breaking cement ceilings, keep defying cultural stereotypes, all in the face of stiff opposition. WORK HARD, WORK SMART, PRAY CONSISTENTLY. THE WORLD IS YOURS TO DOMINATE… and always remember to DO TOO MUCH!

Osasu Igbinedion is the CEO of TOS TV NETWORK, a panAfrican television start-up in Nigeria.