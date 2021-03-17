Over the years, we have concentrated on what is external to us, rather than look deeply into what is internal. I speak of the nature of what we call insecurity and how it has evolved. Of course, it is easier to blame people in government. There are certainly things that they can get right…

The issues and continued graphic context of insecurity in Nigeria seems relentless. Insecurity in Nigeria offers a great way to look at ourselves, how we have evolved with respect to criminal behaviour, social pathologies, as well as our responses to the two concerns over the years. Many commentators want us to believe that things have never been so bad. In a way, they might be right. Never has the fragility of elite Nigerians been so exposed that even their ever-present escorts do not offer a barrier to them from the reality of the multitudes.

However, the lack of data on crime and the embedded distrust of official information makes trends and a clear picture difficult to see. Finally, the extremely short memories of Nigerians is enough to make even the rampant Boko Haram bombings of just a few years ago seem insignificant. It is useful to recall that the persistence and the spread of Boko Haram bombings brought the Federal Capital into a garrison protocol then, with car searches for anyone entering or departing, in addition to mandatory bomb searches, even for schoolcchildren. Of course, Insecurity is about the fear of crime, not just its reality.

Born in the 1960s, I have had a window into how we have evolved in this sense. Nigeria is a really special place; a place of great love and a country that has always held a lot of promise for what we could become when we are at our best. In spite of the love that I have for Nigeria, I cannot help observing that we perpetually refuse to look deeply at who we are, what we find valuable and how we treat each other. It seems an instinctive thing to blame somebody else, rather than evolve our understanding from the inside out.

Over the years, we have concentrated on what is external to us, rather than look deeply into what is internal. I speak of the nature of what we call insecurity and how it has evolved. Of course, it is easier to blame people in government. There are certainly things that they can get right, but it is far more powerful when we look at ourselves and consider what role we play or will continue to play in the issue of Insecurity.

One could start from the pre-colonial era of our history, and the regular and rampant warfare that fuelled the trans-Atlantic slave trade, making the areas we now call Nigeria some of the largest sources of trafficked and kidnapped people for sub-human bondage. Yes! The Europeans were largely responsible but our ancestors, certainly mine, were complicit.

If you think about it, most of our pre-slave trade and pre-colonial societies and communities associated wealth with relationships. This is why we had large families. If you were a farmer, the more hands you had to help on the farm, the better off you would be. In a sense, the betterment was considered a natural and inevitable consequence, so that it was the number of people that one was responsible for that was valued, almost as a thing in itself.

If you were well accepted in your community, then people would assist you with your farming endeavours and you would be considered someone of great repute and therefore, of great wealth. This is how we lived for many years, preceding developments like the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

In the period of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, notions of wealth became materially driven as our interaction with the Europeans for the sale of our neighbours, families and opponents became fuelled by manila, cowries and guns. Even people of lower repute who were but positioned close to the coast or had access to or influence on the coast became materially better off than others who were not associated with this trade.

As a result, character began to matter less. What mattered was how much you were able to amass from selling other human beings or, even by reflection, those who were involved in the wars that generated such people. Studies show the consequences in civic, social and institutional mistrust that is still alive amongst our people today. The legacy of betrayal and exploitation became embedded in the fabric of our societies.

The colonial exploitation and subjugation of our peoples involved a British strategy designed, developed and implemented to keep indigenes as they were then – at each other’s throats – and perpetually on the back foot in order to ensure the success of British ‘White Supremacist’ agenda. That worked well in Nigeria, as the elite embraced the capitalist, scarcity model and proceeded to engage, over the years, in the self-serving, venal implementation of those who dare to win.

Fast-tracking to what got us here. The Nigeria of the 1960s, when I was born, was still largely an extended family, community-centred and interdependent world. Although there was a very small elite, they were largely responsible for their extended families. Even for the poorest, there was a lived link to the richest that offered hope. Society was not as deeply polarised, even though it had its pathologies, many of which have now matured (from Wetie to Agbekoya to many different communal explosions).

Many of those I knew slept on their verandas at night when it was hot. The modern houses had louvres made of glass. At worst, they had shrubs around the house, planted to mimic the American and European quarters. Essentially, 1960s Nigeria was not particularly crime-ridden. But, it was coming. And, it was clear there were matters to be considered.

One of my first memories is of being in the garden of the house in which I was born, and watching a file of men walk past, heading in the direction of the inner villages and towns, beyond the Yidi area of Ibadan. Those men silently filed past me while I was in the garden. I have a very distinct memory of the odd feeling that overcame that toddler who was watching that line of men in shorts walk past him. I could not have been more than four years old then. It was much later, years later that, from adult conversations around me, I realised those were Agbekoya warriors who, in their refusal to pay taxes, had gone to attack government installations or people considered to be government-colluding. I remember distinctly the screams that met the visit of those men and those still stick to my memory.

However, as I said, those were times with no fittings to make homes burglar proof. There were no fences, only hedges. Fast forward to the 1970s, just immediately after the Civil War, there was an explosion in crime. We, as children in the 1970s, were not really aware of that, other than incidents that heralded change in our world.

For example, I distinctly remember hearing bulletins while I was still in primary school, the very beginnings of post-kindergarten primary school. I heard on a bulletin, after a programme on television that used to be called ‘Armchair Theatre’, of a place being attacked on the way to Bodija and the mother of the house being killed. Later on, I found out that the woman who was killed was the mother of one of my friends. She was not Nigerian. A particular phrase came out of that bulletin that was the source of my nightmares for years after, the phrase, ‘night marauders’. I would hear that phrase repeated in news programmes as our news casters tended to look for big and explosive descriptions to capture incidences of home invasions.

I distinctly remember the first burglar proofs that were installed in our house in the 1970s. I can also remember that not long after that, the ever-present fetish broom that hung on the front door of many houses disappeared, to be replaced by higher and higher fences that became, in fact, almost impenetrable.

The Nigeria that I grew up in started to change. We then started having public executions that were broadcast. I remember names like Oyenusi and such in the increasingly haves-and-have-nots scenario that emerged after the Udoji Awards, when the elite managed to make a lot of money, it seemed, and the poor remained poor. The trust between the two seemed to disappear and we then began to have gated streets, not just homes, and public discontentment with those in power and authority became even clearer.

I have distinct memories of the Nigerian Enterprise Promotions Decree. Ostensibly, the decree was issued to ensure that Nigerians, rather than foreigners, captured most of the wealth that was being generated in and coming into the country. I still have memories of efforts by the Murtala Mohammed regime to enforce a degree of meritocracy, ensure that those in senior positions retired on a timely basis and that the almost cultish hold on wealth and opportunities by a few was reduced. Even then, we had the post-Civil War proliferation of gun crimes at such an alarming rate that even the home fortresses and the increasingly ubiquitous Mai Guard did very little against armed robbery. The public shooting at the Bar Beach was no deterrence. Banking of valuables in Nigeria was then and even now a minority activity.

The Muritala/Obasanjo paternal style resulted in the first period when the rate of the Nigerian GDP was to double the population growth. Hope was high. Crime increased but it was not ‘insecurity’ because our fear was less than our hope. That period did not last for too long. It was replaced by the Second Republic.

By the time we got to the Second Republic, we witnessed conspicuous consumption by those who held political power. Not anticipating the oil glut that was impending, those who were politically connected were living large, while many of the average people in Nigeria suffered. Exclusion, especially in this egregious winner-takes-all system, where those who managed to win elections treated it like an owambe, led to increased polarisation masked within the National Party of Nigeria (NPN)/Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) competition but actually indicative of a society without clarity on how to achieve equal opportunity. It was a society with an explosive population increase and an implicit notion that certification or graduation, but not productivity, was a guarantee of social mobility.

The oil glut and the Buhari-Idiagbon regime came in. I suspect, now in retrospect, that they had an instinctive recognition that something had been damaged in the society. Evidence was the introduction of their War Against Indiscipline, which tried to enforce a value system and create some order. Unfortunately, that could not succeed, not just because of the time which was spent on it but because the method which was used was mostly coercive and, worse still, it was not supported by the redistribution of opportunities and a meritocratic process.

There was a coup that removed Buhari and Idiagbon after two years, in which the nation was seriously challenged on its values and the patterns of elite conspicuous consumption were severely curtailed. The IBB regime was probably the most destructive of value systems in Nigeria. Not just the Structural Adjustment Programme that it championed, but the materialism it unleashed on all aspects of society. It seemed to have supported the acquisition of material wealth at all cost, replacing middle-class aspirations with any figure who could dare display wealth ostentatiously.

In that era, we had the finance houses and rampant cocaine trade and, effectively, the disappearance of the middle class. The polarised and materialistic society that had seemed at bay for years seemed to have attained official approval and crime became legitimised, especially white-collar crimes and drug trafficking. Nigerian pathologies got internationalised. Nigerian faxes introduced us to many across the world. The title Nigerian Scam seemed to take root then. Armed robbery settled into a national habit, with street curfews and ever more street security gates springing up all over Lagos, Ibadan and other cities.

We entered into the darkest abyss where if you were robbed, you were largely on your own. Even the end of the Abacha regime and the advent of the Obasanjo administration did not seem to stop the unleashed demon of armed robbery. Communal violence and the evolution of self-help into ethnic militias were already apparent and trying to unleash themselves fully.

The introduction of the cash point machines and the brutal suppression of communal conflicts with military force seemed to be the death knell of armed crime and self-help. Two terms of Obasanjo, the circulation of the national commonwealth among the elite, including their personal appropriation of choice national enterprises, and the renewal of trickle-down economics seemed to make even insecurity distant, even though the Attorney General of the Federation, the leading law officer was murdered and governors were summarily impeached. Ibadan, my home and passion, was reduced once again to a provincial battleground with warlords looming over all of us. Banks were now the place to rob again. Were we secure?

Adewale Ajadi, a lawyer, creative consultant and leadership expert, is author of Omoluwabi 2.0: A Code of Transformation in 21st Century Nigeria.