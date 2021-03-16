Falola operates at a distinctively different level, unlike any other. By working in terms of a principle of individual and collaborative action, he multiplies his scholarly and interpersonal impact, the impressions of his efforts in the world of ideas and knowledge and his creatively shaping influence in the lives of others, far beyond what he would have achieved if he had focused on working alone…

“You cannot stand in one spot to watch a dancing mask,” states an Igbo proverb quoted by the novelist, Chinua Achebe. You need to watch the mask from various vantage points in order to better appreciate its dynamism, its combination of visual power and dazzling motion.

As with the mask, so is it with life. Its scope cannot be adequately appreciated from one perspective, from any one body of ideas and insights. The ever-unfolding totality of approaches to understanding reality represents human efforts to grasp the ultimately ungraspable.

Even then, the quest is central to what makes us human. The hunger to know as much as possible about this universe we find ourselves in is a pursuit that takes the seeker into various disciplines, and various bodies of knowledge. One such seeker I deeply admire is Toyin Falola, the “dancing mask” of many sides, whose multifaceted genius needs multiple vantage points to be appreciated.

Toyin Falola’s Multidisciplinary Creativity

His academic education is in History. From the grand narrative about the scope of the human journey that is history, he enters into various tributaries of the mighty ocean, seeking, in the rivers, creeks and other waterways that feed into the tumultuous sea, the varied motivations and engagements with reality that define human existence. He is particularly interested in those who still people the continent from which humanity branched out across the world, Africa, as well as in the journeys of Africans across the ocean into the Americas.

Falola’s work is to be found in every area in which Africans are active, with the sciences being the only field he has not explored in depth, perhaps because he considers himself safer within the humanities and social sciences; ready areas of competence for him. Even then, the study of the history and philosophy of science in relation to Africa would benefit from the depth of consistent exploration that Falola brings to his scholarly projects.

Falola is a scholar and mobiliser of scholarship whose achievement dazzles with the glory of the sun at noon. The relentless creativity represented by this achievement, its year after year, decade after decade of engagement with almost all aspects of the African experience, requires constant reevaluation. In this essay, I examine a brief selection of Falola’s works, beginning from his latest book, published this year, to other publications from the last nine years.

On a Selection of Books Edited by Toyin Falola

I begin from Falola’s most recent publication, The Palgrave Handbook of African Oral Traditions and Folklore, 2021, edited alongside Akintunde Akinyemi.

Looking through the contents of this book, and even more, reading the survey of the contents in the introduction by Falola and Akinyemi makes clear the staggering scope of ambition and execution the book represents. Comparing the book with more recent single and multi-authored productions in the field and going back to the second generation texts by such scholars as Isidore Okpewho and first generation works represented by Ruth Finnegan’s African Oral Literature, makes it clear that unless there is another work of this scope in existence, this is likely to be the most expansive study of the field and the most up to date, spanning the foundations of African oral literature in orality centred societies to the crossing over, across centuries, of African oral literature into contemporary digital media.

Another book edited by Falola and published shortly before the one on oral traditions is The Philosophy of Nimi Wariboko: Social Ethics, Economy and Religion, 2021, in which Falola has two long essays, one of which is the introduction. This is a fantastic production on an amazing scholar whose work ranges across Kalabari thought, Pentecostalism, continental philosophy, urban studies and economics, published in a sequence of trenchant books. The Philosophy of Nimi Wariboko is the first book on Wariboko, foregrounding and contextualising his creativity through analyses from scholars in various disciplines, on various continents, exploring his work from diverse angles, along with an overarching exposition of Wariboko’s world view and expressive styles; a monumental text.

Refencing another multi-authored book on the creative achievement of an individual, Victor Ekpuk: Connecting Lines Across Space and Time, 2018, was also initiated, organised and edited by Falola. It is the first print book on Ekpuk, an artist remarkable for his transposition of the aesthetics of the ancient Nigerian Nsibidi symbol system, dramatising both its esoteric allure and its potentially playful possibilities, in a manner that is distinctively Ekpuks’ as he creates his own expressive language through this inspiration, in harmony with other inspirations from different cultures.

What if the selection of Falola’s edited books, from which I have made these presentations, were both numerically larger and broader in terms of disciplines, representing the more extensive range of Falola’s edited works?

Before the Ekpuk book, The Palgrave Handbook of African Philosophy, edited by Falola and Adeshina Afolayan, 2017, was published. It is another multi-authored text, comprising essays written for that volume, as most of Falola’s edited multi-authored texts known to me are.

This handbook is an encyclopedic exploration of the scope of African philosophy, sweeping in its examination of broad issues and incisive in its analysis of specific ideas, in relation to the role of philosophy in various aspects of existence, with particular reference to Africa. It is one of the more up to date in the field, if not the most up to date, distilling the achievement demonstrated by the history of the discipline, introducing new voices and integrating them within a sensitivity to contemporary developments.

In 2013, Esu: Yoruba God, Power and the Imaginative Frontiers, edited by Falola, was published. This is a comprehensive exploration, by scholars from various parts of the world, spanning diverse disciplines and referencing information from Africa and beyond, on one of the richest, most complex figures of Yoruba origin, the Orisa cosmology, thereby creating perhaps the most informative, multi-authored and almost certainly the most up to date book on Esu, a distinction it is likely to enjoy for a long time. So broad is its thematic scope and so ancient and yet modern, its temporal range.

In 2020, The Palgrave Handbook of African Social Ethics, edited by Falola and Wariboko, was published, examining ethics in relation to Africa across the family and community, the state and politics, economics, culture and religion.

That list of texts is a small selection from Falola’s edited works in which he writes the introduction, when he is sole editor or co-writes it when he is joint editor and often contributes a sole authored essay to the book. This selection is decided by the fact that these are the Falola books I am familiar with at the moment, as I proceed with studying his works.

ADVERTISEMENT

What if the selection of Falola’s edited books, from which I have made these presentations, were both numerically larger and broader in terms of disciplines, representing the more extensive range of Falola’s edited works?

Could such a larger scope of possibility imply that studying Falola’s edited books enriches our understanding of Africana Studies, with some of the most comprehensive and up to date texts in the field?

Let me now turn to some of Falola’s sole authored essays and books, again using texts I’m well acquainted with. The first Falola book I read was The Toyin Falola Reader on African Culture, Nationalism, Development and Epistemologies, 2018, which examines the African experience within the mother continent and the Americas, through social, economic, intellectual, educational and literary history and philosophical analyses, a very competent achievement yielding a panoramic view of modern African developments, enriched by detailed analysis of specific issues within its historical sweep.

In this selection of Falola’s essays, two, “Pluriversalism’’ and “Ritual Archives,’’ stand out for me for analytical, expository and imaginative force.

“Ritual Archives” is particularly striking in being developed both through a conventional argument employing a linear logic, as well as being an imaginative exercise, where the author dramatises his vision of the distillation of African thought and practice as scholarly vehicles, through a meditation on the deity, Esu.

Cooperation, mutual enablement, is key to surmounting the challenges faced by Africana Studies worldwide and by African scholars within and beyond Africa. Such cooperative work is one of Falola’s great strengths as a remarkable scholar and a great cultivator of human potentials in relation to scholarship…

Through the imaginative exercise he conducts in the essay, Falola transposes the material character of ritual to the mental plane, where the imaginative force of ritual is concentrated, a reworking of ritual already well developed in Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity but only slowly growing in Orisa spirituality, as it expands to include a broader range of theological perspectives and approaches to sacred action.

My favourite sole authored book by Falola is In Praise of Greatness: The Poetics of African Adulation, 2019. It is a series of short biographies and assessments of the achievements of various figures, either Africans or related to Africana Studies, enriched by poetry in Yoruba and English, and subsumed by a meditation on life, death and the afterlife, on mortality and immortality, understood both in physical terms and in relation to the tracks of memory and the enduring impact of ideas.

What makes Falola’s achievement unique is what I will call the principle of collective growth. Most humanities, and I expect, social sciences scholars, and particularly those who are academics — scholars employed by institutions of higher education — are self centred in their work. Not surprising, given the often solitary mobilisation of mental and physical resources, often across the span of years, required to practice scholarship. This challenge is greater within academia on account of the particularly high level of mental and physical effort, sustained for decades through rigorous discipline, from schooling to self-directed scholarship, necessary for academic success.

Thus, it is challenging enough to harness one’s own resources for success. This could explain why, within the context of scholarship on the humanities in academia, working together to achieve joint success does not seem common. Falola generates success in himself and helps thousands of others cultivate their own successes, explaining why he is one of the continent’s most successful scholars.

Falola operates at a distinctively different level, unlike any other. By working in terms of a principle of individual and collaborative action, he multiplies his scholarly and interpersonal impact, the impressions of his efforts in the world of ideas and knowledge and his creatively shaping influence in the lives of others, far beyond what he would have achieved if he had focused on working alone, as represented by sole authored texts, as most scholars and academics do.

Falola has consistently combined, almost on a yearly basis, the sole publication of articles and books, with publications where he is editor or co-editor, either of existing texts selected by himself, or of newly written texts in a scholarly initiative created by himself or with a co-editor. He is also keenly alert to ideas for book publishing, emerging from the efforts of others, as I can testify from my interactions with him.

Through these methods, involving sole authored and collaborative publishing, his publishing presence soars astronomically, even as the constellation of scholars constituted by his collaborators are empowered in terms of their own impacts in the world of knowledge. They are further enabled through the scholarly training realised by participating in the dynamic and highly efficient publication network Falola has created. Their academic careers are elevated and strengthened, with positive implications for professional visibility and job security.

Cooperation, mutual enablement, is key to surmounting the challenges faced by Africana Studies worldwide and by African scholars within and beyond Africa. Such cooperative work is one of Falola’s great strengths as a remarkable scholar and a great cultivator of human potentials in relation to scholarship, as his work contributes to cultivating an endogenously grounded, though globally interdependent African scholarly tradition, within knowledge empowered development in Africa.

He pursues this vision through co-writing and co-editing books with scholars at different stages of their careers, including doctoral students, providing publishing opportunities for any competent person, inside or outside academia, such as Independent Scholars as myself, engaging as writers-scholars skilled in the varied subjects his works address, even if they don’t have academic training in those fields, like I am self-educated in the fields of art and philosophy, on which I have contributed to Falola’s edited books.

He works on multiple sole authored, co-authored, sole edited and co-edited texts simultaneously, often across years. As these projects mature into birth, they suggest a sense of miraculous, multiple flowerings. The fruits of a great river flowing underground across a far distance, eventually rising above ground to wondering eyes.

Dance on, O great mask, your footsteps, vibrating across space and time.

Oluwatoyin Vincent Adepoju is an independent scholar whose work is centred in the comparative exploration of the visual and verbal arts, philosophy, spirituality and science. He is the founder and director of the research and publishing initiative Compcros, Comparative Cognitive Processes and Systems.