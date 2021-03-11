ADVERTISEMENT

…the agency of leadership is very crucial whenever a nation finds itself in such a situation as Nigeria is in today. I say, for the umpteenth time, that a similar historical moment was seized upon by President F. W. de Klerk to reconstitute South Africa, away from an apartheid system that was destined for calamitous collapse. What Nigeria needs at the moment is its own de Klerk…

Every human society seeks to construct state structures requisite for delivering on the multifaceted mandate of development for the citizenry. While development may be a function of economic growth, the latter alone does not equate same; and thus, every political system works to make growth inclusive. It is, however, not always that the structures of the state, and the patterns of contestation for dominance and control by social groups, i.e. politics, are organised in a way as to be capable of delivering upon this mandate. This reality has regularly played out in the Nigerian context, defined by four major challenges.

First, Nigeria operates a (unitary) governance structure that is at variance with the plural character of the society. It doesn’t matter here what the 1999 Constitution (as amended) says of itself. What is too obvious is that it is but a blueprint for unitary governance, deliberately positioned as such by the military junta that midwifed extant democratic experimentation in 1999. Secondly, the unitary structure is itself problematic in the (lopsided) manner in which it was constituted; and thus is unable to engender the type of outcome that reflects the aspiration of a preponderance of the Nigerian population. Thirdly, and understandably so, the governance structure is not conducive for the emergence of leaders with the vision and technical capacity requisite for developing a new social formation like Nigeria, in an increasingly dynamic global system. Rather, it reproduces leaders, many of whom are short in capacity, limited in vision, and too compromised, to be the anchors for national unity and development. The nature of the compromises political practitioners must make to access power, narrowly concentrated in the central government under this arrangement, are such that diminish the prospects of the emergence of leaders of such quality and commitment requisite for a fresh berth for the country. This is very much unlike the First Republic, where governance was organised at the regional level, and thus paraded better possibilities for quality leadership. Finally, Nigeria approximates the textbook example of social exclusion. It institutionalises the shutting out of a majority of the population – youths, women, peoples with disability, and increasingly arguably, some ethnic nationalities too – from the nation’s political and economic processes, by reason of some socially constructed identities, spurn by the core members of the governing elite.

Two issues are of critical import here. The first is predicated upon the fact that what underlines and feeds upon the foregoing challenges is contracting economic opportunities for, and thus material demobilisation of a good chunk of the country’s growing population. When a country finds itself in this type of quandary, it requires to put in place macro-economic policies directed at catalysing sustained economic growth, and development. Yet, economic policies are basically contextual, and cannot be divulged from the general environment from which they emerge. Thus, while not oblivious of the nuances of such economic programming and the specificities of macro-economic tools requisite for the purpose of engendering growth, the focus should be on the sociality of economic policies.

Secondly, a critical nexus exists between governance and economic performance. It is trite that good governance (politics) correlates with social development. Most recently, Lewis (in NESG, 2018: 5-9) noted that “it’s not labels, it’s not the regions, it’s politics’ that brings about the transition of a country from a stagnant economy to a prosperous one.” For Acemoglu and Robinson (Ibid), “the main determinants of differences in prosperity across countries are differences in economic institutions.” The twosome also aver that “economic institutions of a society depend on the nature of political institutions and the distribution of political power in society.” These perspectives align with that of Khan (Ibid) that “governance capacity (the presence of strong institutions to implement strategies) was important to economic growth.” Claude Ake (1989: 54-65) had earlier pushed essentially the same thesis when he argued that understanding how politics underdevelops the African economy was the unavoidable starting point in the (under)development narrative. What is evident here, as I have argued elsewhere, is that the emergence of a strong developmental state “capable of moderating the complex interactions of conflicting social forces, for the ends of inclusive and sustainable development,” is the antidote to extant dysfunctionality of the Nigerian political economy (Mimiko, 1997: 241-267; Mimiko, 2020). Thus, unless Nigeria gets the governance structure and its functionality right, all attempts at catalysing economic growth and development in the country, fighting corruption, closing the fault lines, and extirpating ethnicisation of politics and politicisation of ethnic, religious, and regional differentiation, may very well come to nought.

It is now quite obvious that the pattern of governance that Nigeria had embraced after the first few years of its independence, has not acquainted itself creditably. The evidence on this is overwhelming. Poverty continues to grow, both in scope and depth, with about half of the population now living in extreme poverty.

The problematic arising from this prognosis are, first: What is the specific social context of the string of economic policies needed to propel growth and development in Nigeria; and secondly, what needs be done to bring this desirable context into being?

It is now quite obvious that the pattern of governance that Nigeria had embraced after the first few years of its independence, has not acquainted itself creditably. The evidence on this is overwhelming. Poverty continues to grow, both in scope and depth, with about half of the population now living in extreme poverty. Armed non-state actors effectively contest the social and spatial space with the state, in a manner that suggests the apparatuses of state are overwhelmed, and seriously imperils national security. In addition, the social cleavages are widening, undermining the nation-building agenda. These approximate a governance structure that has failed to deliver, and indeed is incapable of delivering, on the most basic mandate of the modern state – welfare and security. This reality constitutes the compelling advocacy for recasting Nigeria’s governance structure in the direction of a more robust and functional federal system, thereby aligning the orientation of the society with the structure of the state.

There is no running away from this pathway, given that nationalism and self-determination, as Jeffery Sachs (2005), among others, has very well noted, have become the most critical features of the present century. Indeed, the validity of this model informs the gradual transitioning of many countries, which, for different historical reasons, had operated forms of unified structures, into some form of federalism, defined by greater degrees of autonomy to sub-national units. The current in Nigeria, nay, the world over, is in the direction of sub-national autonomy, the ultimate goal of which is functional federalism. The truth is that this process cannot be resisted for too long. Indeed, the danger in denying the necessity for this pathway is that extremist prognosis for the division of the country may continue to gain traction.

In the final analysis, while recognising the profound advantages of keeping the country in its one big and expansive whole, I argue that in the event of the sustenance of the resistance to recomposing the state, the structural integrity of this social formation may be fatally compromised. Nigerians must acknowledge that the oft-repeated ‘Nigeria is indivisible’ thesis is patently ahistorical. History has demonstrated unambiguously that different types of state structures had unravelled in the past; and there is nothing unique about Nigeria that makes a similar path completely imponderable, especially where the conditions prevailing are akin to the ones that had propelled state failure in other climes.

Intellectuals have a role here – in leading the charge – out of extant national crisis, as they constitute the moral compass of society. This, most humbly, is the purpose this piece is meant to serve. After all, its been said that politics is too important to be left to politicians alone!

The reports of the 2014 National Conference, held under a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government, and the All Progressives COngress (APC) True Federalism Committee, are quite identical in their prescriptions. Apart from the recommendation by the APC document that offshore oil deposits be placed under the auspices of the central government, which requires to be reviewed in the light of the validity of the argument for a broader modicum of resource control, the two reports are basically the same. I argue that while they are far from being perfect, both documents provide a workable blueprint for reinventing governance in Nigeria. Emplacing some new elaborate structures to dilate on these same issues that had been adequately tackled by these two outings, would not only amount to further wastage of resources, but delay of actions in an arena where urgency is sorely needed.

I conclude this piece by noting that the agency of leadership is very crucial whenever a nation finds itself in such a situation as Nigeria is in today. I say, for the umpteenth time, that a similar historical moment was seized upon by President F. W. de Klerk to reconstitute South Africa, away from an apartheid system that was destined for calamitous collapse. What Nigeria needs at the moment is its own de Klerk – a metaphor for leadership – to wind down a structure that is neither working, nor workable; and replace it with a more functional alternative that can be the basis of economic growth, development, and national unity. President Muhammadu Buhari can choose to step into this office at this epochal moment of Nigeria’s history. The longer these realities are denied, the more dangerous the situation becomes. As I most recently noted elsewhere, what is incontestable now is that time is running out. The forces of extremism are winning; and moderate outlooks are increasingly becoming irrelevant and indefensible.

Intellectuals have a role here – in leading the charge – out of extant national crisis, as they constitute the moral compass of society. This, most humbly, is the purpose this piece is meant to serve. After all, its been said that politics is too important to be left to politicians alone!

Femi Mimiko, mni, a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, is of the Department of Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria. E-mail: femi.mimiko@gmail.com; Twitter: @FemiMimiko