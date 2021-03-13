ADVERTISEMENT

On September 20, 2020, the Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna State, with a weighty heart, conducted the funeral of its longest serving Emir since 1808, HRH Alhaji Shehu Idris (may Allah continue to rest his soul). It turned to a long wait for the announcement of his successor by the state government!

The announcement came 17 days later. Thereafter, Zaria, the seat of the Emirate, was sealed by heavy security operatives in anticipation of an uprising of monumental consequences, because, apparently, the State choice did not tally with the expectations of the majority of the people.

However, swiftly following the announcement came a statement from the people’s favourite for the throne, Malam Muhammadu Munir Jaafaru (MMMJ), thanking all concerned and urging them to remain calm, while deferring everything that happened to the actual wish of God, who gives dominion to those who deservedly earned it in His sight, and at the time He deems appropriate! He went straight to the palace, amidst huge company of cameras, and performed his oath of fealty to the newly announced Emir.

With this singular act, Zaria and Kaduna State was aided into avoiding a very likely descent into violence that would have cost many lives and property. The city and State was saved from what could have been protracted political tension, internal discord within the ruling party, and a cold war that may enable the opposition to gain advantage and momentum in becoming a relevant factor in the State’s political fortune, going forward.

This, of course, to MMMJ, was not too puch a sacrifice to make for the sake of peace and progress in Zazzau and Kaduna State. When he was invited by the new Emir, HRH Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, to accept to be knighted again, with a higher responsibility in the palace, he gladly carried all his teaming dynastic members and supporters, who hitherto have already assumed an attitude of indifference to the affairs of the Emirate, and humbly and honourably accepted to be invested again, as a mark of a distinguished noble.

Friday, March 5 was the day of the investiture of MMMJ as the Commander of the Knights of the Zazzau Emirates by the 19th Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli. This was in the order and tradition established by the 19th century Jihad of Shehu Usman Danfodiyo.

Amidst encomiums, the Emir soberly reflected on the history of the Emirate and its princely and non-princely knights; the pedigree of MMMJ’s lineage and its sterling contributions to the positive evolution of the Emirate, before coming down to the exceptional records of contributions of MMMJ in Zazzau, Kaduna State and Nigeria, at large, which currently should earn him a title no less than the commander of the Knights of the Emirates, Madaki. From that day, he became Madakin Zazzau and not Yeriman Zazzau, his former title.

Certainly, Madakin Zazzau Malam Muhammadu Munir Jafaru has so far proven to be an exception among the nobles in the Northern Emirates. If the late Iyan Zazzau, Malam Muhammad Bashir Aminu was reported, in some quarters, at the time of his funeral, to have been the richest Prince of the Northern Emirates, with a distinguished excellent record of rare personal discipline and self-organisation, Madaki Munir Jaafaru can be evidently said to be the most popular and loved-by-all of them, with an exceptional record in interpersonal civility and diplomacy.

In the ancient or medieval orders of a cultured society, distinguished nobles are marked by the extent of the benefit they covered in the acquisition and display of the point-to-point items in the long-standing codes of chivalry. We should consider, in this regard, the rosy and ideal image painted of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen in the fanatically watched fictional Hollywood drama series, The Game of Thrones. We should contemplate the near perfect depiction of Ertugrul in the world popular Turkish series, Dirilis Eturgrul.

By contemporary standards, though within different contexts, as in the gap between fiction and reality, Malam Munir Ja’afaru could be said to be the closest approximation of an ideal Knight of the Caliphal Northern Nigeria. He is educated to the height of expertise in Islamic and Civil Law; refined in etiquette and disposition; humane, generous and gallant; distinctly intellectually curious; and resistant to the pull of cheap popularity or the trite appeal offered by the social media. This is despite being active in it and following details of events happening around.

He is non-judgmental, modern, but entrenched in a time-honoured traditional paradigm. Firm in conviction but extremely polite in registering discontent or noncompliance; there is an unstifled focus on established and just societal goals, and none prioritisation of self-gratification, as proven from the above narration.

Certainly the elevation of Malam Muhammadu Munir Jaafaru to the station of Madakin Zazzau from Yeriman Zazzau, in the hierarchy of the knighthood, at this time when the government is showing an inclination towards engaging the Emirate more in the day to day affairs of governance, is one of the finest desired additions to the order. It is our hope and prayer that God would strengthen us, the government, our Emir and the Madaki with the needed extra commitment to execute the right policy decision that will help address the underlying malaises of our society.

Ibraheem A. Waziri wrote from Zaria, Kaduna State.