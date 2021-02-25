Instead of a Federal Government of Nigeria, we could think of The United States of Nigeria or The Commonwealth of Nigeria. The old will pass away for the new… We would change the relational mindset between the states and Abuja: The fulcrum would be the states, while the centre would support them, not lord over them.

As Ondo and all other States thrive and prosper, Nigeria will thrive and prosper.

As a Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, I had the great opportunity to work with all the State governors and State governments.

When I launched the Agricultural Transformation Agenda that revolutionised Nigeria’s agriculture and food security, and turned agriculture into a business, I recognised that success required that I work very closely with all State governments of the federation – regardless of party affiliation.

I am reminded that “we are all members of the same body”. The eye cannot say to the mouth that I have no need of you. The hand cannot say to the head that it has no need of it. All members of the body are important and indeed we give greater attention to our weakest parts.

Without the States, there will be no Nigeria.

Therefore, Nigeria can only be as strong as its constituent States.

Ondo State is rich in resources. Consider that it has the second largest deposit of bitumen in the world. With an estimated 37 billion barrels of bitumen reserves in Nigeria, the bulk of which is found in Ondo State, this vital resource remains untapped in the country.

Given its vast resources in bitumen, Ondo State should have the best roads in Nigeria. But its roads are barely tarred with bitumen. That is the irony of Nigeria: it imports what it has in abundance and leaves its own resources untapped.

The total value of bitumen reserves in Nigeria could be worth up to $1.5 trillion. With an estimated 16 billion barrels in Ondo State, the potential state wealth from bitumen alone could be worth $657 billion. The paradox, however, is that Nigeria spends over N300 billion importing bitumen.

The publication The State of States (2018) shows that the vast deposits of bitumen can help Ondo State break into the asphalt shingles market, which is estimated to be worth $10 billion globally by 2022 (The State of States, 2018 edition). Ondo State could become a leading exporter of bitumen into the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Ondo State also has abundant deposits of metals and minerals, such as granite, gold, marbles, gemstones, lignite, and diorite. The State has one of the largest gas deposits in the world.

It could also become a leading exporter and processor of cocoa and earn at least $1 billion per year (see The State of the States, 2018 edition, by www.YourBudgit.com).

But nobody eats potential.

Ondo State’s wealth is not seen. It is locked under the ground. The State ranks number 13 of the top 20 States in Nigeria in terms of its GDP, estimated at $8.4 billion.

That is the irony of Nigeria’s States: They are poor in the midst of plenty. They do not maximally explore or leverage what they already have in abundance. The federal system of monthly grants has paralysed them.

With stupendous resources, all concentrated at the centre, States are ever dependent on the centre. With the magnetic field of federal revenue allocations, States are constantly pulled, powerlessly into perennial dependency.

State governors now spend more time in Abuja than they do in their States, seeking the monthly federal manna.

This financial pilgrimage creates a sense of helplessness and overt dependency on the centre.

Like a pendulum, ever moving from side to side in constant motion, so too has this unfortunate dependency become seemingly unstoppable.

The truth, however, is that to survive and thrive, States must become financially independent of the centre in Abuja.

The United States of America, from which Nigeria derived its federal system, is essentially a coercive federalism. The federal government uses conditional grants to States to mainly support social, infrastructure and insurance programmes. Essentially, these are ‘carrots’ to get the States to do what the centre expects.

Nigeria’s system is essentially a revenue sharing system. It is less restrictive in comparison to the U.S. federal system.

However, in the United States, whose political system we have borrowed, most of the resources of the States come from taxes. Personal income taxes, corporate taxes, property taxes and consumption taxes, as well as administrative fees. Federal grants account for only a small fraction of the resources of the States.

The opposite is the case in Nigeria. Federal revenue allocations are the lifeline of State governments. Cut it off and 92 per cent of Nigerian states will fail. To be clear: Only three states in Nigeria can survive without a Federal Revenue Allocation.

Nigeria’s inequality is also extreme. Over 55 per cent of the youth do not have jobs. Rural areas are now zones of economic misery with high rates of poverty and extremely high birth rates. This double whammy continues to perpetuate an inter-generational transfer of poverty.

This is a federalism of fiscal dependency.

It is a federalism that is fiscally unhealthy for the States and the Federal Government. Because Nigeria depends on oil for over 70 per cent of government revenues, any decline in the price of oil creates fiscal and economic volatilities that reverberate across the States.

What is needed is greater economic and fiscal autonomy for the States. The issue is less about state or regional autonomy, but financial and economic viability of Nigeria’s constituent States.

If Nigeria were to be a conglomerate firm, it would not be economically viable because 92 percent of its constituent ‘subsidiary companies’ are not viable without the support of the holding company.

Nigeria’s federalism does not grow its constituent entities. It simply makes them perpetually dependent.

The Nigerian system is therefore not Federalism but ‘Fatherism’.

The agitations for decentralisation can be understood when viewed in the light of a craving for greater autonomy.

But let us face it, political autonomy is meaningless, unless it is backed by greater fiscal self-reliance at the state level.

We tend to copy systems that are not well suited to our context. The United States that we copied from, does not control resources at the state level. Instead, the states generate the bulk of their income from taxes.

This is not the case in Nigeria. You can only tax people who have livable incomes. That is not the reality. Nigeria has an estimated 87 million people living in extreme poverty.

You cannot tax people who can barely afford to eat. This debilitating poverty makes the country highly vulnerable to social and political risks. And it provides fodder for anti-social behaviour and recruitment by insurgents and terrorists.

Poverty provides supermarkets for terrorists.

The level of indebtedness of Nigeria is extremely high, at N22 trillion. The debt stock of States is over N4.1 trillion. The three states with the highest revenues also have the highest levels of debt. Without incomes and rising debt, many states are essentially not viable.

Poverty, co-mingled with high levels of unemployment and underemployment has led to an astonishing rise in crime, banditry, and kidnappings.

To extricate ourselves from this quagmire, Nigeria must seriously tackle problems of extreme rural poverty, hopelessness, the unemployment and under-employment of its largely youthful population.

It is impossible to keep the lid on a kettle that is boiling. When the kettle boils, you need to lift the lid, and let the heat out.

For stable governments, the people must be allowed space to express themselves. If nations and states are about people, then the people’s hopes, aspirations and demands must be heard.

Sometimes, leaders think all is well when it is not! One of the great dangers of leadership is to rely on others to tell you what is going on.

Effective leaders must connect, themselves.

You can delegate tasks, but you cannot delegate your vision and responsibility.

Effective leaders must listen. They must respect.

They must feel.

They must communicate.

They must act in the best interest of all.

There is an urgent need to diversify the source of financing for states across Nigeria. Just take a look at the Nigerians in the diaspora and what they hold in resources. The value of remittances to Nigeria in 2019 was $24 billion. Compare that to the value of crude oil exports at $48 billion.

Democracy is more than the right to cast a vote, it is the right of citizens to hold governments accountable.

‘Citizens accountability forums’ are needed in order for the people to have a say in how their governments are performing. Governments, without citizen accountability, anywhere in the world, are simply democratic dictatorships.

Transparency is the core of accountability. Citizens have the right to know. Today, therefore, there is a greater need for e-governance systems to enhance transparency and accountability to the people. That is people-centered governance.

That is why the African Development Bank is developing a public service delivery index that will rate governments on the quality-of-service delivery to their citizens.

Participatory tax-based financing systems demand participatory governance. While tax rates are low in Nigeria in comparison to several African and non-African countries, this is not a justification to keep increasing taxes.

Take the case of Norway. Its tax to GDP ratio is 39 per cent. In Singapore, the tax to GDP ratio is 13.2 per cent. Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio is 6.1 per cent. It is easy to make the comparison and say Nigeria needs to raise its taxes to similar levels as in Norway or Singapore.

But consider the following: In Norway, like all the Nordic countries, education is free through university. And if you finish your course on time, any loans you took to feed yourself, clothe yourself and maintain yourself, are converted into grants. Singapore, a country that had one-third of Nigeria’s per capita income at its independence in 1965, today has 100 per cent access to electricity and 100 per cent access to potable water.

Also think of the following: The per capita income of Norway is $68,000, while that of Singapore is $65,300. Nigeria’s per capita GDP is just $2,250. Taxes must therefore take income levels into consideration. The rich must pay more, but we cannot tax the poor to death.

We must distinguish between nominal taxes and implicit taxes — taxes that are borne by the people but are not seen or recorded.

Truth be told, Nigerians pay one of the highest implicit tax rates in the world — way higher than Norway and Singapore.

Think of it: Many Nigerians provide electricity for themselves via generators; they repair roads in their neighbourhoods if they can afford to. There is no social security system. They provide security for their own safety. They provide boreholes for drinking water with their own monies. This is incredulous: Boreholes are not the way to provide water in the 21st century. Every household should have pipe borne water!

Governments simply transfer their responsibility to citizens. When governments or institutions fail to provide basic services, the people bear the burden of a heavy implicit tax.

Governments must be people-centered. We must lighten the burden on the people through better, transparent, and accountable governance.

If people pay taxes, governments must deliver services. There must be accountability to citizens. Peoples’ taxes belong to the people, not in the pockets of individuals.

The public service is the engine of government. The more efficient it is, the better government runs. The slower and more bureaucratic it is, the slower governments deliver.

I remember when I was Minister of Agriculture, I wanted things to move extremely fast. I was surprised it was difficult. While I wanted to move at the speed of a train, the system was set up to crawl.

It is critical that productivity and the efficiency of service delivery be measured. Governments should reward top performers. There should be no space for laxity and under-performance.

Ministers are not junior presidents. Commissioners are not junior governors.

The only people that have social and political capital on the line is the President, at the federal level, and governors, at the state level.

Ministers must serve. Commissioners must serve. They must serve the people. By doing so, they make their principal look good.

This is not always well understood. When I was a Minister, I set very-high performance indicators for myself and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. When asked to reduce them on the basis of concerns by some that we may not meet the targets, I simply said “I was appointed, not elected. If I say I can deliver and I get the support I need and I do not deliver, all you have to do, Mr. President, is to fire me”.

Each year, we met and even exceeded all our targets. Our team delivered.

Governments should set high performance targets for public service and be held accountable. If the people do not see tangible delivery in terms of improved quality of services, they should demand for them. That is why the African Development Bank will support the development of public service delivery indices for state and federal governments in Nigeria.

States can also become even more financially autonomous through greater fiscal prudence. If States focus on unlocking the huge resources they have, based on areas of comparative advantage, they will rapidly expand wealth for their people.

It is clear: Nigerians in the diaspora are Nigeria’s new oil.

State governments should float diaspora bonds targeting specific investments in their states. States can match the diaspora resources to finance infrastructure development.

We need a better way of supporting States to finance critical infrastructure. While many roads are federal roads, the challenge is that they pass through state boundaries. The poor condition of some of the federal roads negatively affect the economies of the States.

The very high cost of construction makes many of the roads too expensive for the States. As a result, critical roads take forever to complete. People in the states do not care whether a road is a federal road or a state road. They just need good roads. And because it takes forever to complete some of these critical roads, people lose patience.

We must learn from others and deliver quality infrastructure, faster. For a comparison, think of the following:

The golden quadrilateral road project, the largest in India, with a length of 5,846 kilometres, with four to six express lanes, was started in 2001. It was completed in 2012 — in just 11 years. The total cost? $13.2 billion or $2.2 million per kilometre.

In Nigeria, the East-West road, of only 337 kilometres, is one that has been on the books for decades. Originally estimated to cost N211 billion in 2006, its cost has since risen to N349 billion, with estimates that it may cost up to N1 trillion by the time the road is eventually commissioned.

For a 337-kilometre road, that is a cost of $2.7 billion or $8.1 million per kilometre. It has been 14 years and the road is still not completed.

This is also the case with the Lagos-Ibadan express way, a road of only 128 kilometres. After several decades, it is yet to be completed.

In all cases, governments are taking on the full load of financing and this raises the costs, slows down the construction process and increases debt levels. It is time for governments to strongly embrace the private sector more strategically and transition into public-private partnerships for all major infrastructure projects.

The Federal Government could also allow states to own these roads by delegation. This will allow the states to support their construction by utilising development finance institutions to provide cheaper sources of finance to complete these roads.

I am delighted with the progress Nigeria is making of recent on railways. The recent launch of the InfraCo to mobilise N1 trillion for investment in infrastructure, under the public-private partnership, is highly commendable. It will be the first of such fund in Africa. This should help support infrastructure development across the states.

States can also become even more financially autonomous through greater fiscal prudence. If States focus on unlocking the huge resources they have, based on areas of comparative advantage, they will rapidly expand wealth for their people. With their increased wealth, they will be able to access capital markets to secure long-term financing to fast-track their growth and development.

States that adopt this strategy would have less of a need for monthly trips to Abuja for grants. Instead, part of their federal revenue allocations can be saved as internal ‘state sovereign wealth funds’. This can then be used as guarantees against borrowings from capital markets. They would be free from needing to exclusively rely on the Federal Government.

As a way out of the economic quagmire, much has been said about the need for restructuring.

Restructuring should not be driven by political expediency, but by economic and financial viability. Economic and financial viability are the necessary and sufficient conditions for political viability.

Surgeries are tough. They are better done well, the first time.

The resources found in each state or state groupings should belong to them. The constituent entities should pay federal taxes or royalties for those resources.

The achievement of economically viable entities and the viability of the national entity requires constitutional changes to devolve more economic and fiscal powers to the states or regions.

The stronger the states, or regions, the stronger the federated units. In the process, our union would be renewed.

With good governance and better accountability systems, and a zero tolerance for corruption, more economically stronger constituent states would emerge!… We would unleash massive wealth across the states… It would be a commonwealth. Wealth for all, not wealth for a few. A New Nigeria would arise!

Our union would be stronger.

Our union would be equitable.

Our union would be fully participatory. We must be audacious!

With good governance and better accountability systems, and a zero tolerance for corruption, more economically stronger constituent states would emerge!

We would unleash massive wealth across the states.

It would be a commonwealth. Wealth for all, not wealth for a few. A New Nigeria would arise!

We will need all of us, and not some of us.

From the flickers of fading longings of forgotten rural villages, to our boisterous and dynamic urban areas;

From the sparks of desire in the eyes of our children, to the heartbeat of hope of our youth;

From the yearnings of our women and mothers, to the pride in the heart of fathers for a better tomorrow, and the desires of the old that our end would be better than our past;

From the hardworking street vendors and small businesses to the largest business conglomerates — we must create a movement of hope.

Hope for a better Nigeria!

Not a Muslim Nigeria.

Not a Christian Nigeria.

Not Eastern Nigeria, Western Nigeria, or Northern Nigeria.

But one Nigeria – a New Nigeria, created by a renewed commitment to use our diversity as our strength.

A New Nigeria, powered by torrents of hope, trust, equity, fairness, and wealth at every level, in every state … by all and for all.

We have the capacity to do this and make it happen.

We must rise above mistrust and divisions and make history.

Not the history that is written about us; about Northern Nigeria, Eastern Nigeria, Western Nigeria;

Not the history of divisive political parties; but a new history that we commit to write for ourselves – the history of a New Nigeria.

We are the history makers. So, let us make history for a New Nigeria!

For the darkness of today will soon fade. It will not be long before our star shines brighter as a nation.

A nation where the majority prosper, not just a privileged few. A nation that provides real opportunities for the youth.

A nation where equality of opportunities for women is a reality, not a dream.

A nation where hope is ignited, and dreams are realised. A nation known for wealth, not poverty.

A nation set on a hill whose light will never be hidden. A New Nigeria that we all are proud to call home.

So, help us God!

Akinwumi Adesina is the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.

